LEBANON — Jay Huber threw for two touchdowns and Fernando Marquez rushed for another as Cedar Crest held off a late Abraham Lincoln rally, holding on for 21-12 nonleague football win Friday night at Earl Boltz Stadium.

Trailing 21-0, the Railsplitters posted a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter to give the Falcons a scare. Khani Knight went 10-for-13 for 138 yards on the two touchdown drives — including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Scell and a 44-yard touchdown pass to Darius Hill. Knight finished the game with 182 yards (17-for-37).

The Falcons carried a 14-0 lead into halftime thanks to quarterback Jay Huber. The senior went 4-for-4 for 27 yards on the Falcons’ second scoring possession — an 11-yard completion to Izaiah Gonzalez put the points on the board.

To open the second half, the Falcons took advantage of short field — moving 35 yards on seven plays to take a 21-0 lead with 4:24 left in the third quarter.

Turning point

Scoreless through the first quarter, Cedar Crest’s Leo Tirado intercepted Khani Knight and return the ball to the Railsplitters’ 49. Six straight runs by Izaiah Gonzalez (12 carries-62 yards) set up Fernando Marquez (18-77) for a 6-yard touchdown to give Cedar Crest a 7-0 lead with 2:01 left in the half.

Star of the game

Huber was 17-for-30 for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Key statistic

The Railsplitters’ managed just 16 yards of total offense over the second and third quarters as the Falcons built their 21-0 lead.

Up next

Cedar Crest hosts Central Dauphin East in a nonleague game.