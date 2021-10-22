Cedar Crest spoiled Penn Manor's homecoming festivities with a 40-15 win in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football action on Friday night.

Every time the Falcons (2-2 L-L, 4-4 overall) touched the ball in the second half, the possession ended with a Jay Huber pass. Though he was picked off twice, he threw for four touchdowns in the first half and finished the game with 317 passing yards.

Huber was 11-for-14 in the opening half and 14-for-19 overall. He also added an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Turning point

Appropriately, the turning point of the game was the moment that Nolan Groff turned around. On Cedar Crest's second possession, he caught a pass at the first-down stick, spun to avoid a defender's tackle, and burst down the right sideline for a 73-yard touchdown. That started the scoring for a 7-0 Cedar Crest lead with 7:01 left in the first quarter, and the Comets would never make up the difference.

Stars of the game

Though Huber's performance stands out, it helped that Groff was consistently beating Penn Manor’s defensive backs in the first half. His three catches before halftime were all for touchdowns. He scored from 73, 49 and 47 yards out. Groff finished with five receptions for 205 yards.

Key statistic

The Comets (1-3, 5-4) rushed for 150 yards on 31 carries. That is just short of five yards per carry. However, outside of a 53-yard touchdown run by Ethan Adelman in the fourth quarter, Cedar Crest held Penn Manor to 3.2 yards per carry the rest of the game. With the Comets playing a one-dimensional game for three quarters, the Falcons were able to build a 33-3 lead by the middle of the third.

Up next

Cedar Crest will look to extend its winning streak to two next Friday night at home against McCaskey. Penn Manor will aim to stay above .500 when it hosts Hempfield.