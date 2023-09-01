SHILLINGTON — Governor Mifflin junior quarterback Javien Pletz accounted for four touchdowns — two on the ground and two through the air — as the Mustangs picked up their first win of the season by holding off Carlisle 28-21 on Friday night in a nonleague football game.

Pletz scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter and then hit Lebron Leaf on a 16-yard TD pass with 7:34 left. Leaf made an incredible catch on the play, collecting the ball with one hand and quickly securing it before he hit the ground.

Pletz then hit Derek Dinatale for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:27 left in the first half and the Mustangs (1-1) took a 21-0 lead.

But Carlisle senior QB Lucas Smith hit wideout Carson Swartz for a 90-yard touchdown on the Thundering Herd’s first play of the next drive to draw within two scores.

Then, on the first drive of the second half for the Thundering Herd (1-1), Marquise Miller dashed 53 yards for another big-play score to make it 21-14.

Carlisle forced a punt on the next drive, but Mifflin pinned it at its own 5.

No matter, Smith hit Swartz again for a 95-yard score on the next play to tie it up; the teams were even heading to the fourth.

The Thundering Herd stopped Mifflin’s 15-play, 70-yard drive, forced a turnover on downs, and took over at their own 5 with under 9:00 left in the game.

The Mustangs then forced a punt and took seven plays to go 47 yards before Pletz scored the game-winning touchdown from 9 yards out with 4:29 remaining.

Carlisle got down to Mifflin’s 29 on its final drive, but the Mustangs eventually forced a turnover on downs and took a knee to run out the clock.