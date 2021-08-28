FREDERICKSBURG — Northern Lebanon won its season opener by a 13-7 count over visiting Pine Grove in nonleague football action on Saturday night.

The Vikings took the lead with 3:31 left in the third quarter, when James Voight made his second touchdown catch from Grady Stichler, a 20-yard reception on a swing pass to the left. Though the missed extra point made for late drama, the Northern Lebanon defense held Pine Grove on its last three possessions, two of which reached inside the 35.

Turning point

In a game with just 20 combined points, it was appropriate that the punting game became crucial. The winning touchdown was set up by a Northern Lebanon punt that the Vikings' special teams down at the 1-yard line. Four plays later, a low line-drive punt by the Cardinals was returned to the 20. The deciding score was on the next play.

Star of the game

Voight had five receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to the winner, he put Northern Lebanon up 7-0 on the sixth play of the game after catching a 23-yard pass from Stichler. However, the hero at the end of the contest was Mitchell Hetrick. When Pine Grove had a secondnd-and-6 at the Vikings' 11, Hetrick recorded back-to-back sacks to force a fourth-and-22. The Cardinals' last pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

Key statistic

Northern Lebanon did not play a clean game, recording nine penalties for 54 yards. But the key statistic was Pine Grove's 12 flags for 100 yards, including two on an apparent kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half.

Up next

The Vikings will play their first road game of the year in another nonleague contest at Hamburg.