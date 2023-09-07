Two weeks in, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is nearly up to cruising altitude. The Week 3 tilts are on tap, which means the section openers are just a week away.

It’s another busy weekend of matchups, with 28 games on the overflowing schedule — one on Thursday to get the party started, 26 more on Friday, plus one Saturday matinee to cap it. And we're also in the middle of a late-summer heat wave, so plan accordingly.

Here’s a Week 3 preview, with all games set to start at 7 p.m., unless noted …

THURSDAY'S GAME

Annville-Cleona (1-1) at Littlestown (1-1), 6 p.m.: Dutchmen’s D was gouged on the ground a week ago in a loss against Jake Williams and Elco, but A-C RB Bryce Keller — who rushed for 208 yards in a Week 1 win over Hanover — is due back here after missing last week. Thunderbolts are coming off a squeaker 28-27 loss against Susquehannock. They beat Boiling Springs in their opener. … Key stat: A-C has amassed 637 rushing yards, fourth-most in the league. … Key kid: A-C LB Darrian Holloway (21 tackles, 1 forced fumble) makes the Dutchmen’s D tick. They’ll need a better week in the run-stuffing department for sure.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Harrisburg (2-0) at Manheim Township (2-0): A 5-star rematch alert: Cougars beat the Blue Streaks in last year’s D3-6A finale — after Township clipped Harrisburg in a nonleague thriller last September. Both of those games were in Harrisburg. Rubber match is in Neffsville, and both teams are sizzling. … Key stat: Harrisburg’s O is averaging 436 yards a game; Township’s D is allowing 114 yards a game, tops in the L-L League. Something’s gotta give here. … Key kid: MT WR Landon Kennel, a Monmouth commit, has four TD grabs — second-most in the league. Can he and his wideout mates stretch the field against the Cougars’ D? Harrisburg has outscored its first two foes by an aggregate 83-20, and the Cougars have 24 tackles for losses, six sacks and four takeaways. … FYI: Harrisburg is No. 5 in Class 6A in the latest PennLive state rankings.

Manheim Central (2-0) at Cocalico (1-1): Barons got an electrifying Manheim Magic win at the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic in Delaware last week — Aaron Enterline’s acrobatic TD grab off Ray Lewis’ lob capped a simply scintillating 37-36 victory over Smyrna (Del.) — and Central’s offense is firecracker-hot. Meanwhile, Eagles’ O got untracked last week with 389 rushing yards in a win over Solanco. Never any love lost here; one of the juiciest rivalries going in the league. … Key stat: Enterline leads the league in receiving yards (285) and TD catches (5). He’ll keep Cocalico’s D-backs busy. … Key kid: Cocalico all-star DB Bryce Nash (13 tackles, 2 pass breakups) has to help keep Enterline under wraps. … And this: Central is 11-3 against Cocalico over the last 10 years; Barons are 4-0 against the Eagles in D3 playoff games over that clip. … FYI: Central is at No. 4 in Class 4A in the latest PennLive state rankings.

Garden Spot (2-0) at Conestoga Valley (2-0): Old rivals collide in a battle of unbeatens and former longtime Section 2 foes. Buckskins edged the Spartans 41-35 in OT last year, and GS would love some payback. They’ll have to stop red-hot CV RB Jayden Johnson to do it. He’s rushed for 285 yards and accounted for seven TDs in CV’s wins over Penn Manor and Daniel Boone. Johnson piled up 220 rushing yards and scored four TDs vs. DB last week. … Key stat: Garden Spot has allowed just 72 rushing yards in two games, tops in the league. … Key kid: CV QB Liam Cheek has been efficient; 195 passing yards, two TD flips, no picks, 127 rushing yards, one TD keeper.

Cedar Crest (2-0) at Warwick (1-1): Falcons’ defense has been stingy — seven points against in eight quarters — and they’ll get a Warriors’ squad looking for a better effort after being blanked by Ephrata 14-0 last week in the George Male Trophy game. After 15 wins in a row in that backyard series, Warwick lost grip of the hardware the last two seasons. Warriors should be spitting fire for this matchup. … Key stat: Cedar Crest has outscored its first two opponents — Northeast Philly and CD East — by a 57-7 count. … Key kid: CC QB Jackson Custer has completed 73% of his passes and he has a TD toss and a pair of TD keepers. He’ll need another clean, game-manager kind of performance vs. Warwick.

Columbia (1-1) at Elco (2-0): Crimson Tide went from a 46-0 Week 1 loss against river rival Eastern York, to ringing up 40 points in a Week 2 win over Hanover. Quite the turnaround. Now Columbia must curtail the league’s leading rusher; Raiders’ RB Jake Williams torched Annville-Cleona for 320 yards and five TDs in a 42-point win last week. He has 554 yards and 10 total TDs in eight quarters already for Elco, which is seeking a 3-0 start for the second year in a row. … Key stat: Not that Elco is going to fly the friendly skies very much, but Columbia has yielded 473 passing yards, most in the league. … Key kid: Tide freshman QB Cameron McClair had his breakout moment in Week 2, when he threw for 218 yards with three TD tosses. He and Columbia’s O will need to play some keep-away; they must keep Williams and Elco’s O off the field for as long as possible.

Penn Manor (0-2) at Solanco (0-2): Comets are the only league team not to dent the end zone — they’ve been outscored 51-0 in two games — and they’ll face a Golden Mules’ outfit itching to do some damage after setbacks against Lampeter-Strasburg and Cocalico. … Key stat: PM is averaging 130 yards a game, fewest in the league. … Key kid: Solanco DB Donovan Peters has five tackles, a pick and a pair of breakups for the Mules.

Lebanon (0-2) at Ephrata (2-0): Cedars’ losing skid hit 24 straight after they fell to Garden Spot last week. They’ll get a Mountaineers’ team that is sailing right along after blanking rival Warwick 14-0 to retain the George Male Trophy. Ephrata is seeking its first 3-0 start in more than 20 years. … Key stat: Lebanon has rushed for 96 yards, second-fewest in the league. … Key kid: After missing Week 1 with an injury, Ephrata DB wiz Jeremiah Knowles made a triumphant season debut vs. Warwick with 13 tackles (1 for a loss) and a pair of interceptions.

Lancaster Catholic (2-0) at Octorara (2-0): A pair of unbeatens will square off in Atglen, as the Crusaders look to extend their regular season winning streak to 13 in a row. Braves have been opportunistic — they have six takeaways, including five in their 35-0 Braves Bowl win last week vs. Pequea Valley — and now they have to slow down LC RB Elijah Cunningham, who had four TD runs last week against Delone Catholic. … Key stat: Catholic is second among Section 5 teams, averaging 353 yards a game. … Key kid: Octorara DB Colton Focht (10 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup) has to help the Braves stay dialed in on Cunningham, who has rushed for 263 yards with six TD jaunts.

Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (2-0): Tricky road tester for the Black Knights, who are tasked with keeping tabs on CY RB Juelz Goff; the Pitt commit has rushed for 418 yards, including a 299-yard, 6-TD tour-de-force effort in a 45-35 Week 1 win over Central Dauphin. Hempfield standout Deyvid Palepale — a Southern Cal commit — was reportedly in a walking boot and didn’t play last week when the Knights were tripped up by York. We’ll see if he’s back in there Friday. … Key stat: Hempfield WR Cam Margeson leads the league with 16 receptions. … Key kid: Hempfield QB Jackson Landis leads the league in completions (39) and pass attempts (70). The longer he keeps Hempfield’s offense on the field, the better.

McCaskey (1-1) at Cedar Cliff (2-0): Red Tornado feeling frisky after piling up 503 yards in their win over Elizabethtown — snapping a 10-game slide in the process. Colts have victories over Shippensburg and Mechanicsburg, and must contend with McCaskey’s pack of skill kids. … Key stat: Tornado QB Jalen Cintron is fourth in the league with his five TD passes, and he’s yet to throw an interception. … Key kid: McCaskey WR Quimeak Talton is off to a blazing start; 10 catches — averaging a cool 23.8 yards per grab — with four TD snags. He also picked off two passes vs. E-town. CC must we wary of Talton on the flanks.

Kennard-Dale (1-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0): Pioneers’ D was air-tight in a shutout win over Penn Manor a week ago, and they’ll look to keep that mojo flowing against a Rams’ squad that bounced back from a 56-7 loss against Wyomissing to beat Spring Grove in Week 2. … Key stat: L-S has 12 tackles for losses, four sacks, three QB hurries and eight takeaways; DB Caileb Howse leads the turnover brigade with three picks, plus three pass breakups. … Key kids: L-S ‘backers Jackson Heeter (20 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery) and Julian Lopez (20 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 QB hurry, 2 fumble recoveries) have been ball-hawkers.

Palmyra (1-1) at Donegal (2-0): Indians are sailing right along, and opened more eyes with their fourth-quarter comeback 20-19 win over York Suburban last week. One week after the Cougars put up 50 points in a win over Lebanon, they fell to East Pennsboro — and now face a trip to Mount Joy. … Key stat: Donegal’s D has bent — Indians are giving up 396 yards a game — but hasn’t broken during this nifty 2-0 start. … Key kid: You don’t see many Donegal QBs pass for 200 yards in a game, but Brock Hammaker pulled off the feat last week, throwing for 203 yards with two TD tosses, including the game-winning 52-yard heave to Tyler Sload in the fourth quarter.

Lower Dauphin (1-1) at Elizabethtown (0-2): Bears are still figuring some things out — they’re giving up nearly 400 yards a game and two QBs have been getting snaps — and now they’ll get a Falcons’ bunch that took undefeated Twin Valley to the wire last week. … Key stat: LD’s D was singed for 430 rushing yards and 501 total yards last week vs. TV, yet the Falcons only fell 24-21. … Key kid: E-town RB Hayden Haver had a pair of TD runs last week against McCaskey. But the Bears turned the ball over three times and dipped to 0-2.

Pequea Valley (0-2) at Hanover (0-2): Braves are jonesing to make amends after turning the ball over five times in a loss in the Braves Bowl at Octorara last week. Nighthawks are getting their third straight L-L League opponent — A-C and Columbia have wins over Hanover — and they’ll celebrate 100 years of football with a halftime gala on Friday. That’s a cool milestone. … Key stat: PV has passed for 5 yards in two games, tied for the least in the league with Kutztown. … Key kids: PV backs Drew Tibbins and Jimmy Neff are both averaging more than 6 yards per carry out of the Braves’ backfield.

Wilson (0-2) vs. Martin Luther King (1-1) at Germantown Super Site, 6:30 p.m.: Bulldogs are 0-2 for the first time since — wait for it — 1993. And the last time Wilson was 0-3? That was back in 1965. Cougars, out of the Philly Pub League, are coming off a 48-0 win over Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech, and will welcome a Wilson team itching to get things turned around. Bulldogs are 2-0 all-time vs. MLK, including a 37-0 victory last year. … Key stat: Wilson is giving up 401 yards a game, and that’s second from the bottom in the league. … Key kid: Wilson QB Tommy Hunsicker passed for 262 yards with three TD strikes in last week’s gut-punch 36-35 setback vs. Central Dauphin, when the Rams converted a 2-point play in OT to win it. … UPDATE: This game has been canceled by the School District of Philadelphia because of excessive heat warnings for Friday. Wilson is trying to find a Week 3 opponent on the fly. Stay tuned.

Wyomissing (2-0) at Trinity (2-0): A pair of reigning D3 champs — Spartans in 3A, Shamrocks in 2A — will do battle in Camp Hill, as Wyo angles for its 38th straight regular season win. Spartans must stop Trinity RB Messiah Mickens; the Penn State commit has rushed for 419 yards and is averaging a spiffy 14.4 yards per carry. Wyo has a 5-2 lead in the series vs. the Shamrocks, including a 35-14 triumph last year. … Key stat: Wyo has scored 97 points, most in the league. … Key kid: Wyo has a fleet of talented backs; Chase Eisenhower is off to a quick start, averaging 7.9 yards per carry with three TD bolts. … FYI: Wyo is at No. 2 in Class 3A and Trinity is at No. 3 in Class 2A in the latest PennLive state rankings.

Exeter (2-0) at West York (0-2): Eagles put on their rally caps to beat Boyertown last week to run their regular season unbeaten streak to 14 in a row. Bulldogs are a struggling outfit — they’re 19-60 dating back to 2014 — and they’ve fallen to Elco and Red Lion out of the gate. Exeter is up 2-0 in this series, including a 35-0 whitewash win last year. … Key stat: Hard-charging Exeter D has 25 tackles for losses, four sacks, 15 QB hurries and five takeaways. … Key kid: Exeter LB Joel Ummarino (8 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 QB hurries, 3 INT) has been right smack dab in the middle of everything defensively for the Eagles. … FYI: Exeter is at No. 9 in Class 5A in the latest PennLive state rankings.

Twin Valley (2-0) at Conrad Weiser (0-2): Raiders lead the league in rushing yards (909) and total yards a game (560) and have stuffed the stat sheet in wins over Schuylkill Valley and Lower Dauphin. Scouts are back at the drawing board, and are now tasked with slowing down TV’s rampaging offense. Weiser leads this series 23-4, but TV won last year 28-16. … Key stat: TV backs Evan Johnson (436 yards, 4 TDs) and Drew Engle (369 yards, 2 TDs) have combined for 805 yards and six scores, and they’re both averaging more than 11 yards per carry. … Key kid: CW RB Ousmane Conde scampered for 129 yards with a TD run last week vs. Fleetwood. Safe to say Weiser will be stressing ball control vs. this quick-strike TV outfit.

Reading (1-1) at Red Lion (1-1): Red Knights got a boost with a 25-7 Battle of the Border trophy win last week over Muhlenberg. One week after being edged out by Ephrata, the Lions rebounded with a victory over West York. Red Lion has a close-shave 3-2 lead in this series, although Reading won 42-35 last year. … Key stat: Reading held Muhlenberg to 18 rushing yards last week. … Key kid: Knights’ D-tackle Michael Odeyemi dominated in the middle vs. Muhlenberg with 11 tackles, four for losses, eight QB hurries (!) and a sack.

Boyertown (1-1) at Governor Mifflin (1-1): Mustangs put their foot down and withstood Carlisle a week ago. Bears had an early 14-0 lead over Exeter but couldn’t slam the door. Mifflin is enjoying a cozy 12-6 lead in this series, including a 17-14 win on a late field goal last year. … Key stat: Mifflin has yielded 547 passing yards, most in the league. … Key kid: GM QB Javien Pletz had his breakout game vs. Carlisle with two TD tosses and a pair of TD keepers.

Pope John Paul II (2-0) at Berks Catholic (1-1): Saints earned a spirited 19-14 come-from-behind win over state-ranked Executive Education Academy Charter last week. Now BC gets another state-ranked team; PJP has outscored its opponents 67-7 in wins over Chambersburg and Archbishop Ryan. This series is knotted up 2-2; PJP won a wild one, 47-40, last year. … Key stat: BC overcame a pair of turnovers to rally past EEAC. … Key kid: BC RB Michael Bradley rushed for 125 yards, including the game-winning 83-yard TD sprint in the fourth quarter, against EEAC. … FYI: PJP is at No. 5 in Class 4A in the latest PennLive state rankings.

Muhlenberg (0-2) at Daniel Boone (0-2): Two teams looking for some firmer footing will collide in Birdsboro. Muhls are stinging from a Week 1 OT loss vs. Octorara and the trophy-game setback vs. Reading; Blazers pushed unbeaten Conestoga Valley last week to get some better vibes moving forward. This series goes way back; Muhlenberg leads it 36-21-4. Boone won 39-15 in 2022. … Key stat: DB is giving up 400.5 yards a game, third from the bottom in the league. … Key kid: Muhlenberg QB Aaden Lopez threw for 106 yards with a TD toss vs. Reading.

Fleetwood (2-0) at Upper Perkiomen (0-2): Tigers have flashed a fancy run-pass balance during their perfect getaway, and hope to keep the good times rolling here. UP has a pair of nail-biter setbacks: 33-26 against Boyertown and 22-19 against Schuylkill Valley. All Fleetwood in this series; Tigers lead it 4-0, including a 35-3 triumph last fall. … Key stat: Fleetwood backs Dakota Thomas (160 yards, 3 TDs) and Czion Brickle (219 yards, 2 TDs) have combined for 379 stripes, and they’re averaging 8.8 yards per carry between them. … Key kid: Fleetwood QB Jack Riffle is competing 59% of his throws, and he’s gotten the ball where it needs to go during the Tigers’ snappy 2-0 start.

Fairfield (0-2) at Hamburg (2-0): Hawks’ passing game has been unreal — QB Tyler Shuey has thrown for a league-best 659 yards, with seven TD tosses — and they’ll get a Knights’ team that is 3-13 in its last 16 outings. This game was shelved last year when Fairfield was suffering through some injuries and didn’t have enough players to field a varsity squad. Hamburg added a game on the fly — Eastern York — and won that one. … Key stat: Hamburg is averaging 461 yards a game, second-best in the league. … Key kids: Hamburg WR Ty Werley (7-296, 3 TDs) and TE Mason Semmel (7-250, 4 TDs) are both averaging more than 35 yards per catch, as the Hawks’ aerial display has been one of the hot topics around the league so far.

Kutztown (1-1) vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM (1-1) at North Schuylkill in Ashland: Cougars unleashed their ground barrage to the tune of 261 yards in a runaway 42-7 win over York Tech last week. After beating Wyalusing Valley in Week 1, Nativity was tripped up by Schuylkill Haven last week. Nativity does have a 3-2 edge in this series; Kutztown pulled out a 26-20 dub last year. … Key stat: Three big plays keyed Kutztown’s win over York Tech — Ethan Lafferty’s 30-yard pick-6; Lafferty’s 80-yard TD run; and Brenden Ackley’s 20-yard fumble return for another score. … Key kid: Thanks to his 80-yard TD sprint, Lafferty is averaging 19.5 yards a carry in two games.

Susquenita (1-1) at Schuylkill Valley (1-1): Panthers got up off the mat after a tough Week 1 loss against Twin Valley and rallied past Upper Perkiomen 22-19 for their first win. Blackhawks fell to reigning D3-3A runner-up West Perry in their opener, but bounced back nicely with a victory over Biglerville last week. SV leads Nita 2-1 in the series, including a 31-13 W in 2022. … Key stat: SV has allowed 646 rushing yards, most in the league, and the Panthers are giving up 450 yards a game, also the most in the league. … Key kid: SV RB Dominic Giuffre hasn’t broken off a huge rushing performance yet, but he’s been dangerous: 120 rushing yards, 11 catches for 121 yards and three TDs, including a TD run and a TD grab in the win over Upper Perk. ... And this: Between his time at Lancaster Catholic and now at SV, Panthers' skipper Bruce Harbach is up to 148 victories, two shy of 150.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Northern Lebanon (0-2) at York Tech (1-1), 1 p.m.: Vikings have put up some crooked numbers, but still have a goose egg in the win column. They’ll look to avoid a 0-3 start against a Tech team that snapped a 9-game slide with a Week 1 win over James Buchanan, but struggled in the run-stuffing department in a setback against big-play Kutztown last week. … Key stat: NL has 60 rushing yards, least in the league. … Key kid: NL QB Kael Erdman has thrown for 287 yards with three TD tosses. But you get the feeling he and the Vikings would like a lot more here.

