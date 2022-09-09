Jake Williams got the party started in fine fashion. And Elco, despite Columbia’s fancy comeback tactics in an effort to ruin said party, remained undefeated.

Williams returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and he rushed for 250 yards on 27 carries with two TD runs as the Raiders held off the host Crimson Tide 21-12 in a nonleague clash Friday night.

Elco improved to 3-0; Columbia suffered its first setback and dipped to 2-1, with both teams eyeing L-L League section openers next weekend.

“We made it a little harder than we had to at times,” Elco coach Bob Miller said, “but the guys pulled together and they continued to play every down for all four quarters, and that’s something to be proud of. That’s a winning attitude. You have to be able to overcome adversities. If you keep fighting, good things happen.”

Williams wasted no time in the battle of old section foes here Friday, taking the opening kickoff, picking up a couple of blockers and bolting 95 yards for a score, just 13 seconds into the game.

Later in the first half, Columbia had first and goal at Elco’s 3 and was poised to potentially tie or take the lead in the game. But Raiders’ LB Aidon Fritsch stepped in front of Daezjon Giles’ pass at the goal-line on third and goal for a drive-stuffing interception.

“Again, overcoming adversity,” Miller said. “Every single play, we’re not going to back down. We’re never going to hang our heads. I love that about these kids.”

Fritsch’s pick set up Elco’s nifty 89-yard march, with Williams barreling the final 11 for a TD and it was 14-0 with 53 seconds left in the first half. That was the score at the break, and the Raiders — who rushed for 305 yards and held Columbia to just 46 rushing yards — added to it midway through the third quarter, when Williams had a 56-yard mad-dash TD run down the sideline and it was 21-0.

“To be down 21-0, obviously, is tough, especially after they took the opening kickoff back,” Columbia rookie coach Brady Mathias said. “We overcame some things, and we almost came back there in the end. Our kids really showed a heck of a lot of heart.”

Sure did.

Columbia didn’t fold. In fact, later in the third quarter, the Tide held the Raiders on downs and finally got on the scoreboard, when Giles fired a 26-yard TD dart to Dominic Diaz-Ellis with 2:21 to go in the third and it was 21-6.

Midway though the fourth, again Columbia held Elco on downs, and again the Tide put together another scoring drive. Giles (11-for-25 for 286 yards) uncorked a 40-yard TD laser to Diaz-Ellis and it was 21-12 with 5:35 to go.

Columbia got the ball back with less than two minutes to go, and Giles completed passes of 43 yards, 22 yards and 10 yards, and the Tide had first and goal with time running out. But the Tide stalled on Elco’s 5-yard line, and that was that.

“We’ll learn from this,” Mathias said. “Each week is a learning experience. We fought and we really stepped up in the second half, but we came up just short.”