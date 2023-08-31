MYERSTOWN — Elco defeated Annville-Cleona 49-7 in nonleague football action on Thursday night at Myerstown, extending the Raiders’ win streak over the Dutchmen to five.

That win streak will last for a while, as Elco athletic director Tommy Mealy confirmed before the game that the Raiders will be replacing A-C on their nonleague schedule with another Lebanon County rival, Northern Lebanon, starting next year.

Stars of the game

Jake Williams broke his own school record for rushing yards in a game with 320 on 21 carries. Just as impressive were his five touchdowns, all in the second quarter. In that second stanza alone, Williams had eight rushing attempts for 178 yards.

The scoring runs were 25, 47, 15, 20 and 11 yards. Two of the scores, the 47-yard and 20-yard bursts, were the first snaps of their respective drives.

Williams held the Elco record before, having rushed for 319 yards on Homecoming against Octorara last season.

If there was one other player who got as large of a cheer as Williams, it was receiver Sara Miller, who made her second career reception, a 30-yard catch from Steven Rosado.

Turning point

If there was one touchdown that made a little more difference than the others, it may have been Williams’ third score. Before that, Tim Montijo broke through for the Dutchmen for a 61-yard touchdown run to get A-C back in the game at 14-7 with 9:34 left in the second quarter. Williams opened the next Elco drive with a 28-yard run down to the Dutchmen 20. Two plays later, he scored on a 15-yard carry.

Quotable

“I had confidence in the line and the team all around. … I just go play-by-play. Get the score and get the win,” said Williams on if he thinks about the stats mid-game.

Stat of the night

If the Dutchmen were going to win, they needed to grind out first downs. That didn’t happen. The Raiders won that stat 21-7. It was 14-2 in the first half.