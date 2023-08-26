All things considered, West York had one major issue in its 42-18 nonleague loss to Elco on Friday night.

It simply didn’t have a good answer for Jake Williams.

The Raiders’ standout senior running back sprinted off to a career start: His first three touches yielded three touchdowns. Three long touchdowns.

Carries of 52, 85 and 62 yards, to be exact.

(That’s 199, for those of you playing along at home.)

Not that it went that way in his next few carries.

“I think fumbled one of those, too,” he told GameTimePA after the game, played in York. “But it’s OK. It all turned out good.”

Understatement.

For his final tally on opening night, Williams finished with 234 yards and five scores on just nine carries.

“They kept crashing up the middle, so I kept bouncing to the outside, and it was wide open,” Williams said. “I just kept following the blocks.”

After the Raiders held went to intermission holding on to a 21-12 edge, Williams started the third quarter in style: He took the kickoff back 88 yards. With that momentum freshly in hand, Elco didn’t look back.

From that point, an admittedly tired Williams barely touched the ball, except for one last touchdown run.

The Raiders’ quarterback, Steven Rosado, three just two passes on the night, completing both for 26 yards. Elliott Krieder ran for 62 yards and a score on 16 carries.

For West York — which welcomed coach Ron Miller back to the sidelines after an eight-year-absence — junior quarterback Isaac Roberts made several big plays Friday, including a 26-yard scoring pass to Sherrod Anderson right before halftime.

Roberts finished the game 12-of-18 for 142 yards and two total touchdowns. Freshman Malik Cain rushed for 56 yards on seven carries and Anderson had 50 yards on six catches.