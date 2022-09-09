L-L Football Media Day
BOYERTOWN — Jackson Schools’ 33-yard field goal with 29 seconds left to play lifted Governor Mifflin to a 17-14 nonleague football win over Boyertown on Friday night.

Schools’ kick came at the end of a 15-play, 57-yard drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock. The Mustangs set up Schools’ game-winner with a big fourth-and-9 conversion on a 12-yard pass from Delsin McNeil to his brother Adrian McNeil to pick up the first down and keep the drive alive with 2:30 remaining.

In a game dominated by bruising ground games from both sides along with stout defense, the Mustangs and Bears exchanged touchdowns and leads all night in a back-and-forth game.

It was a must-win game for the Mustangs (1-2) who were trying to avoid an 0-3 start. Boyertown dropped their second straight to fall to 1-2.

Boyertown got on the board first with a 20-yard Cole Yesasavage touchdown run to cap off a 13-play, 74-yard 6:41 drive. Jason Oakes’ 10-yard run on fourth-and-3 kept the drive alive.

Mifflin looked to tie it up right before half, but came up short with a missed 24-yard field goal.

They struck quickly after receiving the second half kickoff and tied it up early in the third quarter on a 50-yard TD run Brayden Reis on their fourth play of the half to make it 7-7.

After Delsin McNeil gave Governor Mifflin the lead with a 41-yard touchdown run with 8:44 to go, Boyertown wasted no time in tying it.

Yesasavage, who was a beast all night with 126 rushing yards, ripped off a 54-yard touchdown run with 7:48 left. Thanks to Mifflin’s clock-chewing, game-winning drive. Boyertown had 29 seconds to look for a miracle, but it never came, allowing the Mustangs to hold on.

Reis had nine carries for 90 yards and a touchdown as well as an interception on defense.

