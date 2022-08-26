DALLASTOWN — It was a shaky start for Hempfield on Friday night, as the Black Knights allowed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Pittsburgh commit Kenny Johnson on the third play of the game, followed by a pick-six on their first offensive possession, giving Dallastown a quick 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

However, the Black Knights settled in nicely — Hempfield scored 30 consecutive points, including four rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Jackson Landis and a monster 47-yard field goal from Cannon Biscoe. Ultimately, Hempfield scored a 30-13 win in the nonleague football tilt.

Offensively for Hempfield, it was all about the ground game. Senior running back Grant Hoover tallied 200 yards and was a problem that the Wildcats couldn’t solve.

The Black Knights won the battle of the trenches. Their offensive line, a question mark coming into the season, opened holes for Hoover and protected Landis all night.

The defense, predicted to be good coming into the season, proved it. They allowed 226 total yards and just 14 yards in the second half.

Turning point

Hempfield’s Gabriel Benjamin’s key interception at the beginning of the second quarter led the way for the Black Knights to score 30 straight points after. “Benjamin’s play down here on the interception that could have gone either way was the turning point to me,” said Hempfield coach George Eager.

Quotable

“We said going into this season that we’re going to rely on defense, and they came to play today,” Eager said.

Up next

Black Knights will look to carry their momentum into next week’s non-league matchup with William Penn.