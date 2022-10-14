Cedar Crest evened its season record with a 42-19 Lancaster-Lebanon Section One win over McCaskey on homecoming in Lancaster on Friday night.

The Falcons’ defense came up with a quick three-and-out stop on McCaskey’s opening possession. From there, senior running back Izaiah Gonzalez had four straight carries for 48 total yards to set up a 19-yard touchdown run by Alex Abreu, who slipped through the Red Tornado defense untouched for a 7-0 lead with 7:15 left in the first quarter.

After another McCaskey three-and-out, the Falcons (2-3 L-L, 4-4 overall) started their next possession at the Red Tornado 32. It led to a first-play strike from quarterback Jackson Custer to Jack Waranavage for a touchdown and 14-0 lead.

The second quarter brought more of the same from the Falcons. On its first possession of the period, Cedar Crest pieced together an eight-play, 67-yard drive exclusively on the ground. Abreu had two carries for 26 yards and Gonzalez had five carries for 38 yards — including an 8-yard run to the McCaskey 3 that set up Fernando Marquez for a 3-yard touchdown.

Cedar Crest carried a 35-0 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of late touchdowns separated by just 22 seconds at the end of the half. First, Gonzalez (17 carries-134 yards) had a 15-yard touchdown to finish a nine-play, 66-yard drive. Then after recovering a muffed McCaskey return on the ensuing kickoff, Custer hit Owen Chernich for a 19-yard touchdown on the final play of the half.

McCaskey (0-4, 1-6) lost its seventh straight Friday. The Red Tornado got on the board early in the second half when Jose Garcia recovered a fumble by the Falcons’ Tyler Reinhart and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.

Red Tornado senior quarterback Matt Remash tossed a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns — a 52-yard strike to Talton Quimeak (3 catches – 100 yards) and an 11-yard pass to Liam Cox in the game’s final moments.

Star of the game

Sophomore quarterback Jackson Custer continued to impress in his third start since replacing injured Jay Huber. Custer finished the night 10-for-12 for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Custer’s longest completion was a 78-yard touchdown to Gabe Lewis on the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter.

Key statistic

McCaskey ran 22 plays in the first half and managed just 23 yards of total offense and one first down.

Up next

Both teams continue Section One play in Week Nine as McCaskey visits Wilson while Cedar Crest hosts Hempfield.