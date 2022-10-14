LAURELDALE — Warwick has been fortunate over the past several years to have a steady succession of dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks.

Senior Jack Reed, a returning All-State selection, is just the latest example.

And on Friday night, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound signal-caller was at his best while helping the Warriors beat Muhlenberg 41-8 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football game, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Reed had a hand in five of Warwick’s six touchdowns, rushing for 35 yards and a score, in addition to completing 13 of his 20 aerials for 200 yards and four touchdowns, with two picks.

“We’ve been blessed for a long time to have quarterbacks that are able to do both things,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “Jack’s a great runner and sometimes we try to keep him in the pocket because he’s an integral part of what we do.”

On this night, senior receiver Brendon Snyder hauled in four receptions for 90 yards, with TD receptions of 23 and 50 yards. Overall, seven different receivers caught passes from Reed, as Warwick opened up a 20-0 lead at the half and never looked back. Tight end Thomas Jeanes went to the house for a 30-yard strike and Keldyn Loraw added an 8-yard TD catch.

It wasn’t just the passing game that was clicking for Warwick (2-2 L-L, 3-5 overall), as Reed, Andrew McClune (9 carries, 60 yards) and Colin Winters (9-63) led the Warriors to 162 total yards on the ground. McClune’s 2-yard TD run early in the fourth finished Warwick’s scoring.

Giovanni Cavanna had 101 all-purpose yards to lead the Muhls (1-4, 2-6), including 58 rushing yards on 13 carries and a 2-yard TD run in the fourth.

Turning point

Leading 6-0, and then going three-and-out after Muhlenberg had just marched to the Warriors’ 38 before faltering, Warwick recovered a muffed punt at the Muhls’ 43-yard line. Four plays later, Reed lofted a 30-yard TD pass to Jeanes early in the second quarter, extending their lead to 13-0. It was one of seven fumbles and four turnovers by Muhlenberg.

“I think that (special teams turnover) was really important because it was a battle early on and you don’t want to trade possessions and give them any kind of momentum,” Locker said. “So putting that in was important for us and it gave us a good lift.”

Up next

Warwick travels to Lebanon High School’s Alumni Stadium next Friday to play the Cedars, while Muhlenberg head to Ephrata’s War Memorial Field to face the Mountaineers.