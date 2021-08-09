From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

L-L League football 2021. Hello, and welcome back old friend. Pretty safe to say that everyone’s fingers and toes are crossed after a COVID-interrupted, topsy turvy 2020 campaign, when most teams played anywhere from six to eight games. The nonleague games were bagged. The crossover games were pushed back, and only Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco qualified for the D3 playoffs.

L-S beat Elco in the D3-4A finale — as the Pioneers successfully defended their district banner — and Warwick advanced to the D3-5A title game before forfeiting to Governor Mifflin because of a COVID outbreak in the school. Oh, 2020. It will forever go down in the history books, sadly and quite maddeningly, as the coronavirus season. But we press on …

Now, some happier news: It’s the golden anniversary of the league; this will be the 50th season of L-L football, and that’s a pretty cool thing. Stay tuned for plenty of coverage about that spiffy number, and a history of the league and how we got here.

This will also be the last season of L-L League football as we know it; the 13 Berks County League teams will join the L-L as associate members next year, forming a mega 37-team, 5-section power conference. Covering 24 L-L League teams is tricky enough. Tacking on 13 more … I’m trying not to think about it just yet. But most folks are excited about the Berks teams coming aboard in 2022. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, buckle up. It appears — again, fingers and toes crossed — that things are getting back to normal. Teams had their usual summer drills, and the scrimmage games are on tap for Aug. 21.

The Week 1 games — feels nice to type those words — are set for Aug. 27, with an overflowing nonleague slate.

The daily 3 facts posts are back, starting … now. Enjoy the season — hopefully it’s a full season with minimal stoppages, and nothing but healthy players, coaches and everyone and anyone involved.

With heat acclimatization practices starting today, away we go …

1. Not many juicy milestone numbers coming up on the horizon, and hey, that’s OK. Two coaches are approaching nifty win totals: Mark Evans hits his 24th season at 147-100 overall, between Elco and his current home base at Manheim Township. The Streaks need three victories for 150 for Evans. And Elco skipper Bob Miller, beginning his 10th season in charge in Myerstown, is 48-41, so the Raiders need two wins for an even 50 for Miller, who has guided Elco to the D3 playoffs the last three years in a row, including last year’s trip to the 4A finale. … Meanwhile, one team is approaching a nice milestone victory number: Cedar Crest is sitting on 298 wins in program history, so two more victories will put the Falcons in the 300 club. There are 14 L-L League programs in the 300-victory club. Here’s the list, heading into 2021 …

Wilson (576), Manheim Central (575), McCaskey (553), Lancaster Catholic (525), Lebanon (484), Columbia (481), Manheim Township (449 — one shy of a cool 450), Warwick (406), Elizabethtown (405), Cocalico (383), Ephrata (369), Hempfield (363), Conestoga Valley (344), Donegal (307), Cedar Crest (298), L-S (280), Annville-Cleona (263), Solanco (255), Elco (254), Garden Spot (224), Penn Manor (187), Northern Lebanon (158), Pequea Valley (52) and Octorara (33). … FYI: Manheim Central at Wilson in a Section 1-2 crossover tussle in Week 5. Circle it. Those two have been flip-flopping the No. 1 spot the last couple of years.

2. Here’s a scheduling quirk for you: Three teams are set to play a Thursday night game this season, and they’re all on the same date. Annville-Cleona at Fleetwood, Cocalico at Cedar Cliff and Warwick at CD East are all set for Week 2 nonleague tilts on Sept. 2. That makes for a busy Labor Day weekend, considering Octorara will play that Saturday, Sept. 4, with a nonleague clash at York Tech — after a full slate of Friday games. … There is one other Saturday game on the slate: Pequea Valley will host Jenkintown on Sept. 18 for a Week 4 nonleague scrap.

3. Plenty of intriguing nonleague matchups on the table for the first four weeks, but this Week 1 showdown should definitely get your blood pumping: Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central. Much more about this game coming up for sure, but for the record, no programs have appeared in more D3 championship games than the Eagles and the Barons, who have 21 title-game trips apiece. Central has 17 district titles, most in D3, and Cumberland Valley is tied for second (with Bishop McDevitt) with 13 crowns. It’s fascinating that these two storied programs are finally going to clash on the field. Should be an electric night in Manheim, so circle that Week 1 matchup on your calendars.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage