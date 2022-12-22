At home, Manheim Central multi-sport star Abbie Reed has two biological brothers.

Nate and Zach are their names.

Outside of the Reed residence, you needed to grab a copy of this year’s Barons football roster to learn the names of Abbie’s adopted brothers.

“We’ve got 47 brothers and one sister on the team,” MC coach Dave Hahn said. “I don’t think there’s a kid on that team that would allow anything to happen to her.”

Nor would the many young girls – some wearing replica Reed No. 16 jerseys – who flocked to Manheim Central’s games on Friday nights this fall to watch their hero kick extra points and field goals for a Baron team that advanced to the District Three Class 5A finals and finished 11-2.

When Reed first started kicking footballs in July, the Baron senior didn’t know what her future held on the football field. Would she be accepted in the macho world of football and would her talents as an All-Star soccer player translate onto the gridiron?

Both questions were answered with a resounding yes, and along the way, Reed became an inspiration to her fans and their futures. Her courage can be measured by the fact that during the 2021-22 school year, according to statista.com, the number of girls competing in 11-player football in U.S. high schools among the 976,886 total players was .0032%.

“There are girls that actually come to the games just to see her play,” Manheim Central kickers coach John Phillips said, “and (Abbie) is showing them that they can do anything they want to do, which is really pretty awesome.”

Hahn, of course, has often seen Reed playing and competing at a high level, not only in soccer, but in basketball and track. Like any sage coach, Hahn heeds the value of competition – regardless of position – and understands that iron sharpens iron.

So in the offseason, when addressing the kicking situation, the Barons skipper thought of Reed as a possible option to compete with senior Dylan Neff. In a conversation with Nate, a former Manheim Central kicker who recently committed to the University of Delaware, Hahn floated the idea, and it took off from there.

Initially, when Abbie first heard of the brainstorm, she might have been a bit suspicious, not entirely convinced that it was a serious notion.

“I think she was probably a little surprised that we were actually serious about it,” Phillips said. “I think, at first, she thought we were kinda joking around.”

“(Nate) was like, ‘Why not try it?’,” Abbie recalled. “Having him there definitely helped. He was able to coach me and I wasn’t bad at it to start.”

During their training sessions, Nate got videos of her kicking, then forwarded them to Hahn. In time, Abbie and her parents, Rob and Tara, proceeded to discuss the opportunity with Manheim Central’s boss.

“She said, ‘Yeah, I want to try it,’” Hahn said. “And I was like, ‘You’re good knowing that you’re going into a competition and nothing is going to be handed to you?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, I’m OK with that.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, perfect.’”

From the get-go, Reed received encouragement from her family and friends.

“Everyone thought it was really cool,” she said.

Understandably, though, it was an intimidating situation for her to step into. Reed was the only girl among a team of boys in a powerhouse football program that boasts 18 District Three titles, one state crown and four PIAA finals appearances.

Plus, she was playing a position where Manheim Central has a long legacy of greatness, Phillips and her brother, Nate, included.

“Definitely (intimidating),” Reed said. “I wasn’t sure how everyone would react, but I sorta just thought, ‘I’ll do my thing and we’ll see how it goes.’ … It’s been awesome. The team and the guys have been very welcoming, very supportive and I’m enjoying it.”

How it went for Reed was simply brilliant. For the season, she converted 31 of 39 PATs while combining with Neff to score 81 points in the Barons’ kicking game this fall.

“(Abbie)’s done an absolutely fabulous job,” Phillips said. “She and Dylan have both stepped up to the task and have fallen into line with a bunch of great kickers we’ve had and have fulfilled what we expect of them. We’re proud of them.”

Reed got her feet wet, and no doubt jettisoned some of the butterflies, with a perfect 4-for-4 showing in the Barons’ opener on Aug. 26 in front of a big crowd in a 56-7 nonleague rout of West Chester East.

“That was crazy,” she recalled. “I think it was a good game to open it up with just because of the score and everything. But definitely a lot of nerves and excitement.”

It might have been hard to tell that Reed, at that point, was still a novice to her craft. But the speed with which she picked it up thrilled both Hahn and Phillips.

Remember, it was only July that she first started kicking footballs through the uprights with Nate. Kicking a football is “a lot different” than booting a soccer ball, Abbie acknowledged, but a lot of her brother’s tips to her involved the mental side of things.

“It’s a 1-for-1 mentality,” she said. “(Whether) you make one (or) miss one, that’s done and then you’re onto the next, which has really helped me and it will help me in other sports too.”

Phillips indicated that if the Barons were looking at a field goal attempt in the range of 35 to 37 yards, Reed would have been right at home.

“I think soccer really helps,” Phillips said, “and I also think she’s just naturally a talented athlete. She’s also an ultra-competitive kid. She wants to be really, really good at things. Most of these kids who are kicking varsity, at least for us, have trained for one, two or even three years before they’re playing in a game. So for her to come out and only have done it for two, three weeks, it’s pretty impressive what she’s been able to accomplish.”

Those natural athletic talents have also helped Reed in college recruiting. In mid-November, she committed to continue her athletic and academic career at Lebanon Valley, where she will be a big addition to the Dutchmen’s basketball and track teams.

Reed, who will graduate in June with 13 varsity letters, was a key part of the MC girls hoops team which advanced to the District Three 5A playoff semifinals last winter, then went on to beat Roxborough 64-22 for their first state win in program history.

The point guard-turned-sprinter/hurdler picked up where she left off in the spring, contributing to the 4x100 relay that shattered a 43-year-old school record with its time of 50.73 seconds. She went on to win L-L League bronze in the high hurdles (16.27) and 300 hurdles (47.37), then qualified for the district 3A championships in both of those events, along with the 4x400 relay.

It’s all just part of Reed’s regular routine, competing in three sports throughout the school year.

“For me, going from season to season is what I enjoy the most,” said Reed, who was also considering Ursinus, Susquehanna, Dickinson and Moravian for her college destination. “I’ve played club soccer, I play AAU basketball, but I enjoy all of them. Definitely going to college and everything, through this process, it was hard for me to to think about giving one up. My brothers were always multi-sport athletes, so I kinda followed them.”

That path, of course, included football.

“A much welcomed addition,” Hahn said of Reed. “I love her attitude. I love her work ethic. She’s not afraid to put in the time.”

Her brothers would whole-heartedly agree.