It is a very select list. A list Rocco Daugherty is very proud to be on.

Daugherty on Sunday will become just the seventh player in the storied history of Manheim Central’s football program to slip on a Big 33 uniform and represent the Barons in the granddaddy of prep pigskin all-star games.

Daugherty and his PA teammates will take on Maryland’s all-stars at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg in the 66th edition of the Big 33 classic. Pennsylvania is angling for its fourth win in a row in the annual game, which dates back to 1958.

No Super Bowl has been contested without a Big 33 participant on someone’s roster, which continues to be a pretty staggering nugget.

This year’s clash will include a player from Manheim Central for the first time since 2012. And yes, that does sound like an eternity, considering the talent the Barons crank out pretty much on a yearly basis in our little neck of the woods.

But that will change on Sunday.

“It’s a part of history,” Daugherty said. “There’s only been six other guys from Manheim to play in the game, so it’s cool to be a part of history from my school. That means a lot to me. It’s a final capper for all the hard work I’ve put in here for our program. It’s great to be rewarded.”

Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn knows all about Daugherty’s dogged determination, and the time he’s put in behind the scenes, sculpting himself into a player worthy of a Big 33 invite — and a college scholarship; he’ll continue his gridiron career at Lock Haven University in the PSAC.

“The biggest thing about Rocco is his work ethic,” Hahn said. “He came into our program in the middle of his freshman year, and he didn’t miss one single activity. He was at every weight lift. He was at every speed training. He was at every team workout. He was at everything we did.”

Daugherty’s routine was so inspiring that he was tabbed a team captain in his junior year. Hahn said that in his 29 years coaching in the Barons’ program, Daugherty was the only junior to serve as a team captain.

That speaks volumes about Daugherty’s commitment to the program, being a team leader, and doing things the right way. No cutting corners for him.

Daugherty’s name is now on this list of former Manheim Central standouts who represented the Barons — and the Lancaster-Lebanon League — in the Big 33:

Future Pittsburgh Steelers fullback and Super Bowl champ Dan Kreider in 1995; future Michigan State QB Jeff Smoker in 2000; linebacker Joe Kreider in 2001; offensive line people-mover Jason Saks, also in 2001; team leader, center and 2003 state champ Mike Byrne in 2004; and kicker-punter du jour Bryant Myer in 2012.

Now, Daugherty’s name will be forever etched on that list.

Wilson’s Cam Jones and Exeter’s Anthony Caccese will also represent the L-L League in Sunday’s Big 33 game, joining Daugherty on the Team PA roster. Caccese is heading to the University of Delaware. Jones, a Holy Cross commit, was named the Manheim Touchdown Club Big School Player of the Year on Friday.

It was Hahn who informed Daugherty earlier this spring that he was being summoned from the PSFCA East-West game roster to the Big 33 unit.

“Coach Hahn walks in my house, shakes my hand and gives me a big hug,” Daugherty said, “and he says hey, you’re moving up to play in the Big 33. I was super pumped about it.”

“It was a special moment for sure,” said Hahn, who served as the offensive line coach for Team PA in last year’s Big 33 game, so he knows all about this experience.

“It was a cool moment to get to see his reaction,” Hahn said. “We’re really proud of him as a program. It’s a once in a lifetime thing, and he needs to enjoy the whole experience. He’ll be a part of that Big 33 family now, and that’s very special.”

Daugherty piled up an impressive resume for the Barons. In his senior season last fall he registered 90 tackles from his linebacker spot, and he scored a touchdown four different ways: Rushing, receiving, an interception return, and he scooped up a blocked punt and returned it for a TD.

He was named Section 2 Linebacker of the Year, and he earned all-state nods from the Pennsylvania Football Writers and the Pennsylvania Football News.

Daugherty will play inside linebacker for Team PA. His position coach during practice sessions has been Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer, and Pennsylvania’s head coach is Schuylkill Haven’s Mike Farr.

“At the end of the day,” Daugherty said, “it’s just line up, go play, and read and react to your keys. I want to go there and do my thing and just win a football game. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Daugherty wore the No. 6 jersey for the Barons. Sunday, he’ll rock No. 5 for Team PA — “someone already took No. 6,” he said, “but No. 5 is my grandmother’s favorite number, so I’ll wear it for her” — and play one last prep game, representing the program he’s put so much blood, sweat and tears into.

“A lot of hard work, perseverance and dedication,” Daugherty said. “I put in so much work these past four years, so to be able to play in this game means everything. This is what you work for.”

