With heat acclimatization practices set to begin on Aug. 8, and the Week 1 games on tap for Aug. 26 and just right up around the corner, here’s a look at the 37 football coaches set to lead their respective teams into battle for the 2022 L-L League football season …

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

COACH: Rob Wildasin

THE SKINNY: It’s Year No. 9 in South Lebanon Township for Wildasin, who has guided the Falcons to a 41-38 record. Cedar Crest kicked up a fuss last fall, knocking off eventual D3-6A semifinalist Hempfield 20-13 for a clutch Section 1 win, as the Falcons ended up going 3-2 in league play, good for a second-place tie in the section hunt — and some positive vibes heading into the offseason.

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

COACH: George Eager

THE SKINNY: Already the third season in Landisville for the former Manheim Township and F&M standout player, who firmly has his fingerprints all over the Knights’ program, as Hempfield is 11-9 under Eager’s watch. That includes last year’s 7-5 mark, when the Knights got hot and made a spirited postseason run all the way to the D3-6A semifinals. There was that mid-season hiccup loss against Cedar Crest, yes, but Hempfield still went 3-2 in league play for a second-place tie in Section 1 with seven wins overall. Can’t help but wonder if Eager will touch down at a college program sometime in the future. He’s already assisted at F&M, and he seems to have the chops and the know-how for that level. We shall see. For now, he’s got a really good thing going at Hempfield.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

COACH: Mark Evans

THE SKINNY: Funky numbers galore for Evans, who is set for his 11th season in Neffsville, and for his 25th season overall skippering in the L-L League. At Manheim Township, his teams have put together a spiffy 79-36 record, and including his first stop at Elco, Evans’ squads are 153-105 overall. The Streaks were part of a second-place tie logjam with a 3-2 Section 1 mark last fall, and made the D3-6A playoffs with a .500 regular-season record. With Evans at the helm, Manheim Township has 44 victories over the last five seasons, second-most among L-L League teams — not including the 13 Berks County teams coming in this fall.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

COACH: Ben Thompson

THE SKINNY: Thompson now has the full-time keys to the Tornado’s program, after he came in very late in the game last season, serving as McCaskey’s interim coach after Sam London resigned to take another football job, just a week before heat acclimatization practice. Thompson guided McCaskey to a 2-8 record, and the first victory — at Reading in Week 1 — snapped a 23-game slide.

PENN MANOR COMETS

COACH: John Brubaker

THE SKINNY: It’s the eighth season in Millersville for Brubaker — time certainly flies — who got his Comets around the bend last fall with a 5-5 mark, including an unforgettable, buzzer-beater win at Warwick, which went on to share the Section 2 crown and go to the D3-5A quarterfinals. Penn Manor is 16-52 under Brubaker’s watch, but they’re turning the corner after a 9-29 stretch over the previous four seasons. Last year’s .500 mark was the Comets’ best finish since a 6-4 record in 2014.

READING RED KNIGHTS

COACH: Troy Godinet

THE SKINNY: Godinet is in his rookie season in the captain’s chair, after taking over Reading’s coaching duties from Andre Doyle. He’s certainly familiar with the Knights’ program; Godinet is a former Reading player and assistant coach. During his playing days, he was an L-L League all-star at linebacker in his senior season in 2003, when he piled up 103 tackles for Reading, which captured the Section 1 championship. Later, Godinet played for Mansfield, before serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Reading. Now he’s running the show, as the Knights return to the L-L League.

WILSON BULLDOGS

COACH: Doug Dahms

THE SKINNY: What an incredible ride for Dahms, who begins his 17th season at the helm in West Lawn with a glittering 170-35 record. That includes a 5-0 league run and the Section 1 banner last fall, when Wilson won nine games — overcoming early season losses to Governor Mifflin and Exeter along the way — and went to the D3-6A title game, falling to Harrisburg. The Bulldogs have pocketed 13 Section 1 flags under Dahms’ watch, including a staggering nine in a row from 2008 through 2016.

SECTION 2

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

COACH: Jon Scepanski

THE SKINNY: Welcome to Witmer, Mr. Scepanski, who is back in the L-L League after his playing days as a QB at Solanco, and a stint as an assistant coach at CV, where he takes over for longtime skipper Gerad Novak this fall. Scepanski spent the last nine seasons as Northeastern York’s coach, resurrecting that program to the tune of a 44-48 record and four D3 playoff trips. He takes over a Buckskins’ team that went 6-2 in the COVID-19-wrecked 2020 season, but could use a jolt after a 1-4 finish in Section 2 last year — while the program and the school deals with loss of two teammates and classmates.

EXETER EAGLES

COACH: Matt Bauer

THE SKINNY: The Eagles are sailing after knocking off previously undefeated Governor Mifflin for D3-5A gold and a trip to the PIAA playoffs last fall, as Bauer has molded Exeter into an annual playoff contender. Now in his 14th season on the sidelines, the Eagles are 93-52 under Bauer, with 38 victories and four D3 playoff trips in the last five years — including the coveted D3 gold trophy last fall, when Exeter won 10 games, and earned a runner-up finish in Berks Section 1.

GOVERNOR MIFFLIN MUSTANGS

COACH: Jeff Lang

THE SKINNY: Nobody has dominated the Berks League big-school ranks recently more than the Mustangs, who have excelled under Lang, who has guided Governor Mifflin to a 43-13 mark over his first five seasons on the job in Shillington. That includes last year’s spiffy 10-0 start and the Berks Section 1 crown, as the Mustangs went back to the D3-5A championship, falling to rival Exeter. Governor Mifflin won the D3-5A crown the year before via forfeit, when Warwick couldn’t play because of COVID-19 concerns. No Nick Singleton to tote the rock this time around, but Mustangs’ fans are salivating to see what Lang and his team will do next.

LEBANON CEDARS

COACH: Frank Isenberg

THE SKINNY: After three straight seasons of .500 or better finishes, the Cedars dipped to 0-10 last fall, but Isenberg — now in his third campaign, with a 3-13 record — is trying to get Lebanon out of this funk and back on track. The Cedars went 5-5 in 2018, 7-4, with an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference playoff trip, in 2019, and 3-3 in 2020. Isenberg is hoping last year was just a hiccup, and that he can get the Cedars turned around. Pronto.

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

COACH: Dave Hahn

THE SKINNY: Where does the time go? Hahn is set for his eighth season in Baron Country, and Manheim Central has been A-OK since he took over the reins from the legendary Mike Williams. Check the record: The Barons are 69-17 under Hahn’s tutelage, including a 9-2 run last fall, when Manheim Central went 4-1 in league play and shared the Section 2 crown with Cocalico and Warwick. The Barons have shared or captured outright section championships in six of Hahn’s first seven seasons. Manheim Central also went back to the D3-5A playoffs last fall, one year after an un-Barons-like 3-5 finish. We mentioned Manheim Township, under Evans, has 44 wins over the last five years. Manheim Central, under Hahn, has the most L-L League wins over that stretch, with a solid 48-12 mark. That includes four D3 trips, with back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

MUHLENBERG MUHLS

COACH: John Lorchak

THE SKINNY: It’s Year No. 3 for Lorchak at Muhlenberg, as the Muhls continue their push to get things turned around. Muhlenberg is 1-16 under Lorchak’s watch, but that one win was a big one: When the Mules KO’d rival Reading in the Battle of the Border in Week 10 last fall, it snapped Muhlenberg’s 26-game losing streak, after the Muhls scuffled through back-to-back 0-for seasons. Lorchak is hoping to get that turned around.

WARWICK WARRIORS

COACH: Bob Locker

THE SKINNY: One of the L-L League’s graybeards and wily veteran skippers, Locker is setting sail on his 22nd season in Lititz, where his Warriors’ teams have put together a 113-107 record. It’s been a terrific clip for Locker and his troops, who shared the Section 2 crown with Cocalico and Manheim Central last fall, on the way to seven victories overall, including a win over Gettysburg in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs. It was Warwick’s fourth trip in a row to the D3 playoffs, and you know the Warriors are still stinging about 2020, when they were 8-0 and cruising, before COVID-19 cost them a shot at Governor Mifflin in the D3-5A championship game. How good has Warwick been under Locker? The Warriors are just one of six L-L League teams with 40 or more wins over the last five seasons, at 40-16.

SECTION 3

DANIEL BOONE BLAZERS

COACH: Rob Flowers

THE SKINNY: Flowers is back in the saddle for his fifth season in Birdsboro, and his Blazers are feeling fine after last year’s 5-4 finish and a trip to the D3-5A playoffs. Daniel Boone is 15-23 under Flowers, the former Reading skipper.

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

COACH: Keith Stokes

THE SKINNY: Stokes steps in for Andy Breault, who guided the Bears to a 16-23 mark over the previous four seasons. Stokes comes to E-town with a nifty resume: He played for East Carolina University, before a pro career that included stops in the Canadian Football League, the Arena Football League, the Indoor Football League and the French League. Stokes also served as an assistant coach at Coatesville, McCaskey and Manheim Township, so he knows the local landscape.

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

COACH: Kris Miller

THE SKINNY: Miller, now in his seventh season, has been the architect of Ephrata’s resurgence, as the Mountaineers are 20-37 under his watch. With Miller calling the shots and directing traffic, the Mountaineers have come a long, long way since a 0-10 finish in 2017. They’re 20-17 since then, with four .500 or better finishes in a row — including a couple of near misses in the postseason-invite department — as Miller has pushed all the right buttons at Ephrata.

FLEETWOOD TIGERS

COACH: Steve Pangburn

THE SKINNY: Pangburn takes over the reins for Steve Beatty at Fleetwood, after previously serving as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Now he has the keys to the program, and he inherits a Fleetwood team that tied for second place in the Berks Section 2 race last year, and went 7-4 overall, including a fast 5-1 finish to nab a postseason bid. The Tigers beat Boyertown 47-35 in the Eastern Conference playoffs to cap their season, giving the Tigers plenty of momentum heading into Pangburn’s rookie campaign.

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

COACH: Matt Zamperini

THE SKINNY: The Spartans were back in the headlines last fall with an attention-grabbing 5-5 finish, burying a 4-32 clip over the previous four seasons. Zamperini is in his second stint as Garden Spot’s skipper, and this will be his 13th season overall in New Holland. His teams have gone 63-71, and the Spartans will be looking to build off the momentum of last year’s second-place finish in Section 3.

SOLANCO GOLDEN MULES

COACH: Tony Cox

THE SKINNY: It’s the ninth season for Cox in Quarryville, where the Mules are 43-39 under his watch. That includes a 3-7 finish last fall. Cox and his squad are looking to regain their 2018-19 form, when they won 12 games and went to the D3 playoffs in back-to-back years.

TWIN VALLEY RAIDERS

COACH: TBD

THE SKINNY: The Raiders won six games last fall and went to the D3 playoffs for the first time in program history. And then coach Kris Olsen, who took Twin Valley to the postseason in his rookie campaign, was suddenly out as head coach earlier this summer. According to the school board agenda for its meeting on July 18, former Middletown coach Brett Myers — an assistant principal in Twin Valley’s school district — is up for the job. His Middletown teams went 72-22 in eight seasons, with three D3 championships.

SECTION 4

BERKS CATHOLIC SAINTS

COACH: Rick Keeley

THE SKINNY: One of the deans of Berks County coaching, Keeley returns for his 37th season overall, and 12th for the Saints, who have compiled a nifty 108-29 mark under his tutelage. Keeley has coached more football games than anyone in Berks County history, and his overall record is 270-148-3, including a 43-17 clip over the last five years with the Saints, with D3 titles in 2017 and 2018.

COCALICO EAGLES

COACH: Bryan Strohl

THE SKINNY: It’s the third season at the wheel in Denver for Strohl, who has guided the Eagles to a 10-9 mark over the last two years. That includes a tri-championship with Manheim Central and Warwick in Section 2 last fall, plus a trip to the D3 playoffs last year against Berks Catholic — Cocalico’s new Section 4 foe.

CONRAD WEISER SCOUTS

COACH: Alan Moyer

THE SKINNY: Another Berks County wily vet skipper, Moyer is set for his 20th season on the job in Robesonia, where his Scouts’ squads have compiled a 133-80 mark. That includes a second-place finish in Berks Section 2 last year, with seven wins overall and yet another D3 playoff trip.

DONEGAL INDIANS

COACH: Chad Risberg

THE SKINNY: It’s the fifth season at the helm in Mount Joy for Risberg, whose Indians’ teams have a 22-15 mark under his watch, including a runner-up finish in Section 3 last fall, plus seven wins and a trip to the D3 playoffs. Risberg is the current L-L League Quarterback Club president.

ELCO RAIDERS

COACH: Bob Miller

THE SKINNY: Now one of the longest-tenured coaches in the L-L League, Miller is starting his 11th season on the gig in Myerstown. The Raiders are 52-47 under his watch, including a 4-6 mark last fall, when Elco missed out on the D3 playoffs after a glorious three-year joy ride, when the Raiders went 22-8, with three postseason appearances in a row, including a trip to the 2020 D3-4A finale.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PIONEERS

COACH: Victor Ridenour

THE SKINNY: Ridenour stepped in for legendary coach John Manion last fall, and he helped the Pioneers pick up right where they left off. L-S had an undefeated run through league play for its second straight Section 3 crown, and the Pioneers won 11 games in all, reaching the D3-4A finale for the third year in a row. After an 11-2 debut, Ridenour is back for his sophomore season on the sideline, hoping to keep the Pioneers’ runaway train rolling. FYI: Manion is back in the coaching game, helping out as an assistant coach at Penn Manor.

OCTORARA BRAVES

COACH: Jed King

THE SKINNY: The only gridiron coach Octorara has ever known, King is prepping for his 15th season in Atglen, where his Braves are 40-92 under his watchful eye. The former Solanco QB has skippered Octorara through quite a resurgence; the Braves won a program-record eight games last fall, earning their second straight runner-up finish in Section 4, and they went to the D3 playoffs for the first time since joining the league — and D3 — in 2018. Octorara is 14-5 in its last 19 games under King. And yes, King and new Conestoga Valley coach Jon Scepanski are both former Solanco quarterbacks.

WYOMISSING SPARTANS

COACH: Bob Wolfrum

THE SKINNY: While Rick Keeley at Berks Catholic is teeing up his 37th season on the sideline, Wolfrum is set for his 36th go-round with the Spartans, who are on some kind of a roll. Wyo is 337-86-1 under Wolfrum, who has guided the Spartans to three straight D3-3A championships, and to the PIAA finals the last two years. During that sizzling clip, Wyo is 37-3, and the Spartans are an electrifying 56-8 over their last five seasons, as Wolfrum continues to get the utmost out of his troops.

SECTION 5

ANNVILLE-CLEONA DUTCHMEN

COACH: Matt Gingrich

THE SKINNY: Now in his eighth season as the Dutchmen’s skipper, Gingrich’s teams have compiled a 39-32 mark, with just six wins total over the last two seasons. A-C won 20 games over the previous three years, including back-to-back seven-win campaigns and D3 playoff trips in 2018 and 2019. Gingrich’s goal: Getting his Dutchmen back to that form.

COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE

COACH: Brady Mathias

THE SKINNY: Say hello to the youngest coach in the L-L League. At the ripe old age of 25, Mathias takes over the reins of the Tide for Bud Kyle, who took the Eastern York job, right across the river — which should make for an interesting Week 1 clash when EY visits Columbia, yes? Mathias, a 2015 Hempfield grad who played football and wrestled for the Black Knights, previously served as an assistant coach for Hempfield and Columbia. Now he’s captaining the ship in Tide Country, and despite losing some key kids to graduation, Mathias and his crew are hoping to ride the momentum after winning the Section 4 crown and going to the D3-2A semifinals last fall.

HAMBURG HAWKS

COACH: Matt Hoffert

THE SKINNY: There’s a new sheriff in town at Hamburg, and it’s Mr. Hoffert, who is stepping in for Jeff Chillot, who took the Hawks to the D3 playoffs last fall, including the program’s first playoff win, a 31-27 dub over Bermudian Springs in the 3A quarterfinals. Hoffert, who previously served as Kutztown’s head coach, is a Hamburg grad. He’s had assistant-coaching stops at Hamburg, Fleetwood, Boyertown, Allentown Central Catholic and Chestnut Hill College, and now Hoffert is calling the shots for his alma mater.

KUTZTOWN COUGARS

COACH: Larry Chester

THE SKINNY: It’s the ninth season in charge for Chester, and Kutztown is 23-54 under his tutelage. The Cougars picked up a pair of wins last season, and when they beat Shenandoah Valley 36-0 in the final game of the 2020 season, it snapped Kutztown’s 35-game losing skid, making last season’s two wins another step in the right direction for Chester and his Cougars’ crew.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

COACH: Chris Maiorino

THE SKINNY: Two seasons in the books for Maiorino, whose Crusaders’ squads have gone 6-13 under his watch. That includes four wins last fall, when Lancaster Catholic snuck into the D3 playoffs after a fifth-place finish in Section 3. The Crusaders aren’t all that far removed from their excellent run in 2018-19, when they had back-to-back 10-win seasons and consecutive trips to the D3 playoffs. Maiorino hopes to get his troops back to that level.

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

COACH: Jason Rice

THE SKINNY: A really solid debut season last fall for Rice, who guided the Vikings back to the D3 playoffs for the first time since 2017 in his rookie campaign. Northern Lebanon won four games, wiping out the gnarly taste of a 2-26 clip over the previous three seasons. Rice is getting things turned around — and quickly — in Fredericksburg.

PEQUEA VALLEY BRAVES

COACH: Mike Choi

THE SKINNY: He’s back. Choi returns for his second stint with the Braves, who went 18-32 during his first go-round on the sideline. Choi had PV headed in the right direction, but the Braves have hiccuped, going 6-41 over the last five years, with two winless seasons mixed in there. But they picked up a pair of victories last fall for some momentum, and now Choi is back in charge in Kinzers.

SCHUYLKILL VALLEY PANTHERS

COACH: Bruce Harbach

THE SKINNY: Hello, old friend. The former longtime Lancaster Catholic skipper returns to the L-L League, as Harbach is set for his second season at SV. His Panthers went 2-9 last fall, but played Nanticoke in the Eastern Conference playoffs for a postseason trip and some good vibes heading into the offseason. Harbach, you’ll recall, guided Lancaster Catholic to eight section championships, four D3 crowns, and to PIAA titles in 2009 and 2011, for a 139-55 record in his 16 years with the Crusaders. Circle it: Lancaster Catholic visits SV in Week 10, when Harbach will get a crack at his old program.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage