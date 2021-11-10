Cocalico's Tyler and Luke Angstadt-LL Football

Three L-L League teams will face rugged 1,000-yard backs on Friday in District 3 playoff action. Breaking down those matchups:

1. Berks Catholic vs. Cocalico, Class 4A quarterfinals — The Saints rely heavily on RB Christian Cacchione, who has zoomed for 1,020 yards with 12 TD runs, and he’s averaging a steady 7.0 yards per pop. The heart of the Eagles’ defense is their linebacker corps, and that group is keyed by the 1-2 brother combo of Luke Angstadt and Tyler Angstadt, who are swarmers du jour. Luke has amassed a team-best 83 tackles, with seven hits for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery. Tyler has 63 tackles, with three stops for losses, 1.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Those two must keep Cacchione in their sights. It’s no secret in L-L League circles: Cocalico has struggled defensively this fall; the Eagles are last in the league in team D, allowing 371 yards a game. And Cocalico has yielded 1,967 passing yards, most in the league. Friday, the Eagles have to concentrate on containing Cacchione and the Saints’ rushing attack. FYI: Angstadt brothers feature story.

2. Big Spring vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Class 4A quarterfinals — The Bulldogs feature brute RB Dillon Wakefield, who has piled up 1,295 rushing yards with 21 TD romps, and he’s averaging a solid 7.1 yards a carry. It would behoove the Pioneers to get some pressure off the edge, and that’s where D-end Luke Hines comes in. He’s been a nuisance all fall for L-S, with 55 tackles, including six sticks for losses, a team-high four sacks and 14 panic-inducing QB hurries, plus three fumble recoveries, a pair of forced fumbles and three pass breakups for good measure. The Pioneers’ D is tops in the L-L League, allowing just 183 yards a game. That group has been rock-solid. Now L-S has to keep a lid on Big Spring’s rushing attack, which means stopping Wakefield in his tracks before he does damage. Hines should help see to that.

3. Governor Mifflin vs. Warwick, Class 5A quarterfinals — The Mustangs’ potent rushing attack is spearheaded by Penn State recruit Nick Singleton, who is the top-ranked senior RB in the state. His numbers back it up: 1,502 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns and a crazy-good 12.4 yards a carry. Safe to say Warwick’s D will be in the spotlight to make plays, so keep an eye on the Warriors’ four-pack of shifty linebackers: Aaron Hess (12 tackles, 2 sacks last week vs. Gettysburg), Andrew McClune (11 tackles, 1 sack vs. Gettysburg), Ivan Tejada (11 tackles vs. Gettysburg) and Christian Royer (4 tackles, 1 sack vs. Gettysburg) can all ball-hawk and blitz, and Warwick isn’t shy about bringing the heat. Friday, the Warriors must be zeroed in on tackling Singleton, who has already run wild against a pair of L-L League teams this season: He rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries with three TD runs in a win over Wilson, and he scooted for 154 yards with four TD jaunts in a victory over Cocalico.

