From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three L-L League teams will face rugged 1,000-yard backs on Friday in District 3 playoff action. Breaking down those matchups:

1. Berks Catholic vs. Cocalico, Class 4A quarterfinals — The Saints rely heavily on RB Christian Cacchione, who has zoomed for 1,020 yards with 12 TD runs, and he’s averaging a steady 7.0 yards per pop. The heart of the Eagles’ defense is their linebacker corps, and that group is keyed by the 1-2 brother combo of Luke Angstadt and Tyler Angstadt, who are swarmers du jour. Luke has amassed a team-best 83 tackles, with seven hits for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery. Tyler has 63 tackles, with three stops for losses, 1.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Those two must keep Cacchione in their sights. It’s no secret in L-L League circles: Cocalico has struggled defensively this fall; the Eagles are last in the league in team D, allowing 371 yards a game. And Cocalico has yielded 1,967 passing yards, most in the league. Friday, the Eagles have to concentrate on containing Cacchione and the Saints’ rushing attack. FYI: Angstadt brothers feature story.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. Big Spring vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Class 4A quarterfinals — The Bulldogs feature brute RB Dillon Wakefield, who has piled up 1,295 rushing yards with 21 TD romps, and he’s averaging a solid 7.1 yards a carry. It would behoove the Pioneers to get some pressure off the edge, and that’s where D-end Luke Hines comes in. He’s been a nuisance all fall for L-S, with 55 tackles, including six sticks for losses, a team-high four sacks and 14 panic-inducing QB hurries, plus three fumble recoveries, a pair of forced fumbles and three pass breakups for good measure. The Pioneers’ D is tops in the L-L League, allowing just 183 yards a game. That group has been rock-solid. Now L-S has to keep a lid on Big Spring’s rushing attack, which means stopping Wakefield in his tracks before he does damage. Hines should help see to that.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Governor Mifflin vs. Warwick, Class 5A quarterfinals — The Mustangs’ potent rushing attack is spearheaded by Penn State recruit Nick Singleton, who is the top-ranked senior RB in the state. His numbers back it up: 1,502 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns and a crazy-good 12.4 yards a carry. Safe to say Warwick’s D will be in the spotlight to make plays, so keep an eye on the Warriors’ four-pack of shifty linebackers: Aaron Hess (12 tackles, 2 sacks last week vs. Gettysburg), Andrew McClune (11 tackles, 1 sack vs. Gettysburg), Ivan Tejada (11 tackles vs. Gettysburg) and Christian Royer (4 tackles, 1 sack vs. Gettysburg) can all ball-hawk and blitz, and Warwick isn’t shy about bringing the heat. Friday, the Warriors must be zeroed in on tackling Singleton, who has already run wild against a pair of L-L League teams this season: He rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries with three TD runs in a win over Wilson, and he scooted for 154 yards with four TD jaunts in a victory over Cocalico.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage