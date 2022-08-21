It is a good time to be in Hempfield’s football program.

The Black Knights packed a punch last fall, scaring the living daylights out of the usual Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One suspects on the way to a spot in the District Three Class 6A semifinals.

It was Hempfield’s deepest playoff journey in five years, as Knights' coach George Eager continued to raise the bar in his program.

“We definitely made a statement last year,” Hempfield senior two-way standout Grant Hoover said. “And we’re going to come back and make another statement this year, no matter what.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: George Eager (third season, 11-9) • Base offense: Pro Style • Base defense: 3-4 • 2021 results: 7-5 (3-2 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Gabe Benjamin, K Cannon Biscoe, DB Braydon Felsinger, WR Andy Garcia, WR Micah Gates, RB-LB Grant Hoover, TE-LB Jacob Karkoska, RB Stephen Katch, OT-DE Deyvid Palepale, OG-DT Mike Shaffer, TE-LB Aidan Shorter, DB Brian Williams.

The Knights must do that with a new quarterback, a retooled offensive line and a couple of new starters sprinkled in on defense. But let the record clearly show that the returning talent due back in Landisville has the goods — and now the motivation — to make another run this fall.

About the offense

First and foremost, Hempfield must replace multi-purpose QB Cam Harbaugh, who had a monster 2021 season. The trio of Cody Gehres, Jackson Landis and converted RB Stephen Katch were duking it out in camp to earn the starting gig. Whoever wins that job will have plenty of weapons at his disposal.

Plenty to like in the skill-kid department in Landisville, with Hoover and Katch both returning to run the ball. The flanks are also in good hands, with Andy Garcia and Micah Gates back on pass-catching patrol.

Keep your eyes peeled on Hempfield’s O-line; hammer OT Deyvid Palepale and OG Mike Shaffer are due back, but Eager and his assistants have some spots to fill around those guys. That will be Hempfield’s biggest question mark out of the chute.

Last but certainly not least, reliable booter Cannon Biscoe returns to handle the kicking duties. He’s a good one.

About the defense

Defense was Hempfield’s calling card a year ago, and there is some top-shelf talent due back on that side of the ball this season.

“Defense is our biggest strong suit right now,” Hoover noted. “And we have a lot of kids returning, so we should be just as deep there.”

Palepale is a punishing run-stuffer — “he’s a really, really big force for us,” Hoover said — and he’ll anchor the D-line at end or nose guard. The Alaska native has scholarship offers from Louisville and Temple in his back pocket.

Hempfield is also set to return a talented trio of ball-hawking linebackers in Hoover, Jacob Karkoska and Aidan Shorter, who might also see some time at D-end. And the secondary is in great shape, with safeties Brian Williams and Braydon Felsinger and slick cover-man Gabe Benjamin all coming back.

“I’d say we’ll lean on our defense,” Eager said. “I feel confident about the guys who are coming back. The pieces are there, and those guys know that if you can play good defense, you’ll be in every game.”

Final word

“Our guys are super motivated coming off last year,” Eager said. “And if we play smart football and if we don’t turn the ball over, we’re going to be in every game. I love our kids. They’ve put the time in, and they’ve worked so hard. They’re ready to go.”