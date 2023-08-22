Heartbreak can be the best teacher.

Exeter may still in the midst of that valley with how its 2022 season ended. Yet even as the Eagles take a “one game at a time” approach, the question — what if? — still lingers in 2023.

The Eagles rode an unbeaten season into last year's District Three Class 5A football final with 12 consecutive wins before it all came crashing to a halt — they fell to Cocalico, 34-14.

As the 2023 season approaches, the questions of 2022 still persist. But Exeter coach Matt Bauer has been mindful to keep his Eagles’ focus on the future instead of the past — as much as it may be tempting to keep redemption in mind.

“We've thought about it a lot, for sure. Not the way we wanted to end that season, but we weren't prepared,” Bauer said. “The responsibility is on me and I'm hoping we learn from that experience.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Matt Bauer (15th season, 105-53) • Base offense: Multiple • Base defense: Multiple • 2022 results: 12-1 (6-0 L-L) • Key players returning: C-DT Matt McConnell, OG-DT Ryan McConnell, DB Nigel Meekins, WR-DB Carter Redding, RB-DB Gavin Reiking, WR-DB Nate Pashley, OL-DL Keegan Sneering-Sobotka, TE-LB Genuine Stutzman, OL-DL Logan Wegman, TE Zack Zandier.

“We don't want to look that far down the road. We're looking at Daniel Boone (in Week One) right now. We'll take it a week at a time. You can't look too far into the future because, if you do that and don't start the season on the right foot, it can be a very long year.”

How can the Eagles rebound from 2022 and reclaim their spot atop the section? Graduation took its toll with the likes of lineman Anthony Caccese, Section Two Lineman of the Year Lucas Palange, Defensive Lineman of the Year Kyle Lash and current Penn State freshman Joey Schlaffer, to name just a few, ending their Eagles' tenure.

But even with the losses, especially in the trenches, Exeter still finds itself in overwhelmingly good shape. Twins Matt and Ryan McConnell, Keegan Sneering-Sobotka and Logan Wegman all saw meaningful snaps last year, and will be leaned on to continue Exeter's winning tradition into 2023.

“We've had tremendous linemen in the past. Ryan and Matt McConnell are right in that mold as well,” Bauer said. “It always starts up front for us and, if we can control the line of scrimmage, we'll have a chance to be successful. That's been our rallying cry this offseason. We've been challenging those guys to maintain those expectations and protect the standard.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Daniel Boone Sept. 1: at Boyertown Sept. 8: at West York Sept. 15: Governor Mifflin Sept. 22: Lebanon Sept. 29: at Warwick Oct. 6: at Muhlenberg Oct. 13: Hempfield Oct. 20: at Conestoga Valley Oct. 27: Manheim Central

Those returns will only help the skill positions, which is dealing with its own losses in its quarterback, top three rushers and top receiver in Schlaffer.

The cupboard certainly isn't bare, however, in returning contributors. Zack Zandier, a Coastal Carolina commit, will look to be the main receiving threat after catching 22 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, while sophomore QB Riley Martinez looks to leave his mark after seeing garbage-time snaps last year.

With all the new pieces, it's difficult to see just how the puzzle fits for the Eagles. But if Exeter's past success is any indication, they'll be ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

And, as Bauer said, they'll need to be ready.

"These kids have definitely risen to the challenge," Bauer said. "We know we'll be everyone's biggest game and that we'll have a huge target on our back every week. We have to prepare accordingly."