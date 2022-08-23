Asked what he and his players should be most excited about heading into the 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season, Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini gestured toward two-way lineman Tyler Hurst, imploring him to speak.

“What I’m looking forward to is the defensive side of the ball,” Hurst said. “I can’t even tell you. Especially the D-line, that’s my favorite part.”

Simply stated, Hurst and company are eager to get on the field and hit something.

Rush the quarterback? Check. Tackle ball-carriers? Check.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Matt Zamperini (13th season in second stint, 63-71) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-4 • 2021 results: 5-5 (3-1 L-L) • Key players returning: OT-DE Reed Gruber, QB Kye Harting, OG-DT Tyler Hurst, WR-DB Zac Nagle, OT Gabe Smeltz, TE-LB Blake Weaver, OG-DT Cullen Witmer.

“Whatever, throw anything at me,” Hurst said. “Absolutely.”

“He’s see ball, get ball,” offered fellow senior Zac Nagle.

A year ago, Hurst piled up 7.5 quarterback sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss en route to being named Section Three defensive lineman of the year and earning second-team all-state honors.

Throw in Section Three first-team defensive end Reed Gruber, second-team tackle Cullen Witmer, and second-team linebacker Blake Weaver, and the Spartans are well-positioned to wreak havoc once again.

An active defensive front will come in handy in a new-look Section Three, which adds Berks County schools Daniel Boone, Fleetwood and Twin Valley to the mix.

Curiously, among its section opponents, Garden Spot played more of the Berks County schools (two) last season than it did L-L League schools (one — Ephrata).

“We played Boone last year, we played Twin Valley last year,” Nagle said. “We’ve played Solanco and E-town before. It will be different but it won’t be too much of a change.”

About the offense

After splitting time under center a year ago, junior quarterback Kye Harting returns to direct Garden Spot's attack.

A dual threat in Zamperini’s spread offense, Harting threw for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore, while rushing for 394 yards and a team-best seven scores.

Gone are WR Derrick Lambert and WR/QB Tristin Sadowski, which means even more opportunities for Nagle (31 receptions, 582 yards; 2nd-team all-section) at wideout and Weaver (17-161) at tight end.

The graduation of FB Joel Martin and RB Tyler Gillenwater leaves senior Jadon Burkholder (17 carries for 94 yards) at the helm of a raw but reliable backfield.

By Hurst’s admission, the offensive line is small but quick: He and Witmer man the guard positions and Gruber and Gabe Smeltz shore up the tackle spots.

About the defense

Everything starts up front with Hurst, Witmer, Gruber and Smeltz.

Weaver (46 tackles) leads a linebacker corps that includes juniors Reuben Campbell and Akeem Garman on the outside and Burkholder and Jayden Redcay on the inside.

Look for Nagle, et al., to bring speed and athleticism to a secondary that was keen on forcing fumbles and interceptions a year ago.

Last word

The graduation of all-league kicker Walker Martin leaves a notable void on Garden Spot’s special teams.

Said Zamperini, “Kickers do more than score points for you on Friday night. They’re important to the field position. We’re used to putting kickoffs in the end zone, getting away with some younger guys on your kickoff team. You have to pay more attention to personnel and reps.”

Garden Spot opened last season 0-4, then finished 5-1.

“I think just starting off stronger than we did last year,” Nagle said. “By the end of the year we were playing really well.”