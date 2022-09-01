Week 2 games front and center, as the L-L League football season picks up some steam with Labor Day right around the corner.

All nonleague games on this week’s slate, with tilts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for your viewing pleasure.

Previewing all of the Week 2 clashes here; the Thursday and Friday games start at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Elco (1-0) at Annville-Cleona (1-0): Sizzling starts for the Raiders, who walloped West York 44-22, and the Dutchmen, who hammered Hanover 55-12. Two bulldozer backs to watch here: Elco’s Jake Williams bolted for 168 yards with three TD romps in the opener; A-C’s Phoenix Music rumbled for 291 yards — tops among all L-L League backs in Week 1 action — with four TD jaunts. … Key stat: A-C pounded out 457 rushing yards vs. Hanover. Music was terrific, yes, but kudos to the O-line for paving the way. … Key kid: Pegged A-C’s Alex Long to have a big season in the tackling department, and he came up big in the opener with nine sticks, plus a pair of pass breakups vs. the Nighthawks.

Northern Lebanon (0-1) at Susquehanna Township (0-1): Vikings’ passing game was spunky — Grady Stichler threw for 274 yards and a TD — but NL fell to Pine Grove 14-9 in Week 1. Hanna came up short in a 26-18 loss to Milton Hershey. … Key stat: NL was held to 41 rushing yards and just 2.2 yards per carry by PG. … Key kid: NL WR James Voight had a night vs. the Cardinals, with seven receptions for 190 yards with a TD grab. Heads up, Hanna D-backs.

Lancaster Catholic (1-0) at Delone Catholic (0-1): Crusaders have an extra pep in their steps this week after knocking off reigning D3-2A champ York Catholic 22-14 in their opener. Jaevon Parker got the party started, returning the opening kickoff of the 2022 season 90 yards to the house for a TD. Later, Kellan Murphy returned a blocked field goal 91 yards for a TD. Lancaster Catholic’s defense bent — YC had 302 yards — but ultimately didn’t break. Now the Crusaders get a Squires’ club coming off a 35-7 setback vs. Trinity, which feasted on three interceptions. … Key stat: Lancaster Catholic’s R.J. Gonzalez had five receptions vs. York Catholic. Delone’s D-backs must be wary of him. … Key kid: DC WR Landon Smith had four receptions for 79 yards, including a 40-yard TD grab, against Trinity.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Elizabethtown (1-0) at McCaskey (1-0): Fabulous starts for the Bears, who beat backyard rival Donegal 43-21 last Saturday, and the Red Tornado, which used OT to outlast Bartram 30-24 in Philadelphia, also last Saturday. Keep an eye on the QBs here: E-town’s Josh Rudy passed for 250 yards with five TD strikes vs. Donegal, while McCaskey’s Matthew Remash had two TD throws, and he scored the game-winning TD in OT vs. Bartram. … Key stat: E-town had 307 passing yards in all vs. Donegal; WR Braden Cummings had a 50-yard pass on a trick play for the Bears, who will test McCaskey’s secondary. … Key kids: Two wideouts to watch: E-town’s Cade Capello had 11 receptions for 129 yards with a TD grab vs. Donegal, and McCaskey’s De’Andre Jones had three catches for 80 yards with a pair of TD snags vs. Bartram.

Penn Manor (1-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (0-1): Comets are feeling fine after topping Conestoga Valley 27-13 in Week 1, while the Pioneers’ vaunted defense — they were No. 1 in the league in that stat category last fall — yielded 40 points to Solanco, which took back the Milk Jug trophy for the first time in four years. … Key stat: PM held CV to 55 rushing yards and 126 total yards, and scooped up a pair of fumbles — one for a TD, by DE Jordan Martin — in its triumph over the Buckskins. … Key kid: L-S QB Trent Wagner was busy in his starting debut for the Pioneers. Against Solanco, he clicked on 10-of-20 passes for 222 yards with two TD tosses, and he had a TD keeper for L-S, which couldn’t get over the hump vs. the Mules. A friendly reminder here that L-S dropped its season-opener last year at Warwick, then ripped off 11 wins in a row on the way to the Section 3 title and a return trip to the D3-4A finale.

York (0-1) at Hempfield (1-0): Priority No. 1 for the Black Knights is curtailing Bearcats’ feisty RB Jahiem White, a West Virginia recruit, who is closing in fast on the program’s all-time rushing record. York fell to WPIAL power Woodland Hills 28-24 last Saturday at Chambersburg in the Peach Bowl Showcase event; Hempfield, with shifty QB Jackson Landis scoring four times on keepers, KO’d Dallastown 30-13. … Key stat: Hempfield had 244 rushing yards vs. Dallastown — 185 stripes by Grant Hoover. … Key kid: White, a 2,000-yard rusher last season, needs 180 rushing yards to snap the school record. He bolted for 124 yards and a TD against Woody Hills, which stuffed White on fourth and goal at the1 with 15 seconds to play to win it in goal-line-stand fashion. York gets a Hempfield D that allowed just 54 rushing yards and picked off a pair of passes vs. Dallastown.

Dallastown (0-1) at Manheim Township (0-1): Back to the drawing board for the Wildcats, who fell to Hempfield, and the Blue Streaks, who had a close-call 31-27 setback against Cumberland Valley at rainy, lightning-delayed Chapman Field. Dallastown D-backs should be busy in Neffsville; MT QB Hayden Johnson passed for 342 yards and four scores against the Eagles. … Key stat: MT WR Landon Kennel had 11 receptions for 117 yards with a TD grab in the opener. … Key kid: MT DB Asher Wolfe had four tackles and pair of pass breakups vs. Cumberland Valley. He’ll have to help keep tabs on Dallastown WR Kenny Johnson, a Pitt commit.

CD East (1-0) at Cedar Crest (1-0): Hot start for the Panthers and the Cedars, with the winner here going to 2-0. CD East took care of Reading 31-12, while Cedar Crest fended off Philly’s Abraham Lincoln 21-12 in Week 1. This is the second of three straight home games for the Falcons, who are hoping to take advantage of all the home cooking. … Key stat: Cedar Crest’s D held Abraham Lincoln to just 64 rushing yards. … Key kid: East RB Nehemiah Ewell scooted for 120 yards with a pair of TD runs vs. Reading. Cedar Crest’s D must zero-in on him.

Wilson (0-1) at Central Dauphin (0-1): Odd seeing the Bulldogs and the Rams both coming into this clash at 0-1, meaning someone will dent the win columned get some much-needed mo in this battle of longtime D3 power-punchers. Wilson fell to Roman Catholic 46-15 and CD lost to Central York 36-19 in their openers. CD leads this series 7-5. … Key stat: Wilson’s D — the Bulldogs’ backbone forever and ever — was singed for 322 rushing yards and 457 total yards against Roman Catholic. … Key kid: Wilson’s Cam Jones — a Holy Cross commit — picked up right where he left off, returning a punt 77 yards for a TD against Roman Catholic. He had seven special teams return scores last fall.

Reading (0-1) at Muhlenberg (1-0): It’s the Battle of the Border trophy game, and that series is knotted at 9-9. The Muhls won 38-6 last year in Week 10, snapping a 26-game losing slide. Despite a 100-100 night by QB Amier Burdine — 129 passing yards, 100 rushing yards — the Red Knights dropped their opener vs. CD East. Muhlenberg got 220 rushing yards and four total TDs from scat-back du jour Giovanni Cavanna in its 25-13 win over Octorara. Safe to say Reading must wrap and tackle Mr. Cavanna. … Key stat: Reading turned the ball over four times vs. East: Three fumbles and a pick. … Key kid: Muhlenberg QB Drew Fidler managed the game vs. Octorara; 3-of-6 passes for 85 yards (a snazzy 28.3 yards per completion) with a 68-yard TD toss to Cavanna in his starting debut. Not overly flashy, but he got the ball out and where it needed to go.

Cocalico (1-0) at Solanco (1-0): Trench warfare kind of a game in Quarryville, where a couple of powerful rushing attacks will square off. The Eagles cranked out 353 yards on the ground — 199 by bullish back Sam Steffey — in their 42-27 conquest over Warwick, while the Mules had 250 rushing yards in their riveting 40-35 win over L-S. It’ll be Cocalico’s Flexbone vs. Solanco’s triple-option in this battle of unbeaten teams and former longtime Section 2 foes. May the best running game — and, conversely, the best rushing defense — win. … Key stat: Solanco’s D yielded 433 yards vs. L-S, but the Mules recovered a pair of fumbles and got two fourth-quarter scores to rally past the Pioneers. … Key kid: Solanco multi-purpose standout Josiah Forren rushed for two scores and he returned a kickoff 92 yards for another TD vs. L-S. Cocalico must know where Mr. Forren is at all times.

Warwick (0-1) at Ephrata (0-1): The George Male trophy will be up for grabs when the Warriors and the Mountaineers tangle — both looking for their first win. Warwick came up short against Cocalico, while Ephrata dropped a 24-21 heart-breaker at Red Lion. The Warriors lead the trophy series 47-38-6, including 15 wins in a row. Two all-state performers to watch in this backyard scrap: Warwick QB Jack Reed passed for 270 yards with three TD strikes vs. Cocalico — plus 54 yards on six keepers — and Ephrata RB Andre Weidman bolted for 153 yards against Red Lion, but the Mounts couldn’t pull off the late comeback. Weidman, by the way, is inching toward Ephrata’s all-time rushing mark. … Key stat: Warwick’s D gave up 353 rushing yards vs. Cocalico, and now Warriors’ defenders have to keep tabs on Weidman, a 1,400-yard rusher in 2021. … Key kid: Ephrata LB Quintin Pfautz piled up 11 tackles and a sack vs. Red Lion. He and his D mates can’t let Reed sling it all over the lot in this matchup.

Immaculata, New Jersey (0-0) at Manheim Central (1-0): The Spartans will gas up the bus and make the 125-mile journey from Somerville, which is 45 miles west of Manhattan, for their season-opener. They went 6-3 last fall, including a 4-1 mark and a runner-up finish in the Red Division of the New Jersey Super-Independence League. Their coaching staff made the trek to West Chester East last Friday to scout the Barons, who steamrolled the Vikings by a 56-7 count. This will be the first of five home games in a row for Central, which held West Chester East to 121 total yards and scored off three turnovers in Week 1. … Key stat: Central held the Vikings to three first downs and 20 passing yards in Week 1. … Key kid: Immaculata must keep an eye on Central’s Rocco Daugherty, who had a field day vs. the Vikings: He returned a fumble for a TD; he returned an interception for a TD; he returned a blocked punt for a TD; and he had a TD run for good measure.

Lebanon (0-1) at Garden Spot (1-0): The Spartans’ offense sizzled in their 31-6 win at Conrad Weiser, as QB Kye Harting passed for 346 yards with three TD tosses. The Cedars’ D was better, but Lebanon dropped a close-call 14-6 decision against Palmyra. The Cedars’ defense was near the bottom of the league last fall; they held the Cougars to just 206 yards and forced two turnovers. But Lebanon couldn’t generate enough O. No problem in that department for Garden Spot, which cranked out 544 yards vs. Weiser. … Key stat: GS WR Zac Nagle hauled in seven catches for 207 yards (29.6 yards per grab) with a pair of TD receptions vs. Weiser. Lebanon’s secondary must be ready to jam Nagle and get him out of his route-running rhythm. … Key kid: Keep an eye on Lebanon’s QB slot; holdover signal-caller Emanuel Mason and newbie Brandyn Castro both took snaps and attempted passes vs. Palmyra.

Daniel Boone (0-1) at Conestoga Valley (0-1): An injury update for the Blazers, who will go with Chase Domenech at QB. He’s in for Dean Rotter, who is out with a cranky shoulder. DB will get a CV squad looking to hit the thruster switch after totaling just 126 yards in a setback against Penn Manor. DB comes to Witmer on the heels of a 35-0 loss to rival Exeter in the Pig Iron Bowl. Safe to say both teams are looking for some better mojo coming out of this clash. … Key stat: CV allowed 304 rushing yards vs. Penn Manor. Bucks’ rush-D has to get straightened out here. … Key kid: DB RB Caden Tolosky rushed for 52 yards against Exeter. With a new QB in there, the Blazers might stick it on the ground vs. the Bucks, so keep an eye on Tolosky and his backfield mates.

Boyertown (1-0) at Exeter (1-0): Intriguing all-Berks matchup here, as Exeter, the reigning D3-5A champ, looks to keep the momentum going after blanking Daniel Boone in their trophy throw-down last week. The Eagles will get a Bears’ outfit that blitzed Upper Perkiomen 61-0 in their opener. Sounds like a big test for the Eagles’ D in this one. … Key stat: Exeter’s defense is certainly feeling it early on; the Eagles held Daniel Boone to 87 rushing yards and 124 total yards, and also picked off a pass. … Key kids: Boyertown’s backfield trio of Jason Oaks (3 TD runs vs. Upper Perk), Cole Yesavage (153 rushing yards, 2 TD vs. Upper Perk) and Anthony Famularo (81 rushing yards, 2 TD vs. Upper Perk) stole the show in Week 1, when the Bears amassed 523 yards — 339 on the ground — and pitched their first shutout since 2010 while posting their largest margin of victory in program history. Can they continue that roll vs. red-hot Exeter?

Governor Mifflin (0-1) at Carlisle (1-0): The Mustangs were tripped up by Spring-Ford 21-10 in their opener, despite a 124-yard rushing effort by Brayden Reis. They’ll look to get on track against the Thundering Herd, which topped Mechanicsburg 28-14 in Week 1. … Key stat: Mifflin yielded 349 yards against Spring-Ford — 236 through the air. … Key kid: If this game is close late, keep an eye on GM K Jackson Schools. He booted a 22-yard FG vs. S-F, and he was a Berks all-star last year.

Fleetwood (1-0) at Conrad Weiser (0-1): Tigers’ QB Jack Riffle riffled four TD passes in his starting debut in Fleetwood’s 58-12 win over Kutztown in the Hall of Fame trophy game. Meanwhile, Weiser’s defense got twisted around by Harting’s passing heroics in a loss to Garden Spot. Weiser has dominated this series, winning 12 of the 13 matchups. … Key stat: Fleetwood’s D held Kutztown to 2.6 yards per carry. That’s some stingy rush-D. … Key kid: Keeping with the kicker theme … Weiser’s Adam Noll is a good one. He booted a pair of field goals vs. Garden Spot, and he’s a major special teams weapon.

Lower Dauphin (1-0) at Twin Valley (1-0): A solid start for TV, which knocked off Schuylkill Valley 39-12 in Brett Myers’ coaching debut. They’ll go for a 2-0 getaway against an LD team that picked up a win in Week 1 — a 2-0 forfeit victory over Middletown, which canceled its season because of a hazing incident in the program — but hasn’t hit the field yet. The Falcons went 6-4 last year — 5-3 in the Mid-Penn Keystone — but must replace 1,000-yard passer Braden Landis and 1,500-yard rusher Jacob Kauffman. … Key stat: TV yielded 461 yards against SV, but the Raiders feasted on four turnovers — two picks and a pair of fumble recoveries. … Key kids: A trio of TV backs under the spotlight: Jayden Goebel (95 yards, 2 TD vs. SV), Drew Engle (80 yards, 1 TD vs. SV) and Evan Johnson (69 yards, 2 TD vs. SV) kept the Raiders’ ground game churning in Week 1.

Octorara (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1): It’s the Brave Bowl, and Octorara leads the backyard-scrap trophy series 9-3. Octorara has won five in a row against their rivals, and is 4-0 vs. PV since joining the L-L League in 2018. Both squads are looking for an adrenaline shot in this matchup; Octorara had no answer for Cavanna and Muhlenberg, while PV mustered just 28 yards in its new-look Wing-T attack in a 14-0 shutout setback against Biglerville. PV and Daniel Boone were the only two L-L League teams that didn’t dent the scoreboard in Week 1. … Key stat: Octorara gave up 452 yards and turned the ball over three times vs. Muhlenberg. … Key kid: Octorara D-end Josh Wentz had a team-best seven tackles in Week 1.

York Suburban (0-1) at Donegal (0-1): Trojans and Indians will clash in Mount Joy, both coming off Week 1 defeats; Suburban dropped a 34-14 decision against East Pennsboro, while Donegal’s D had a tough time containing Rudy and E-town’s O. The Indians had an early lead against the Bears but couldn’t hold on, as Donegal was held to 201 total yards. … Key stat: Donegal RB Noah Rohrer rushed for 90 yards with three TD romps vs. E-town. Indians will need more of that here vs. the Trojans. … Key kids: YS DE Brandon Haywood (3 tackles for losses vs. East Pennsboro) and DT Jalen Lee (2 tackles for losses, 1 sack vs. EP) make the Trojans’ defense tick, and they’ll be looking to dismantle Donegal’s Wing-T attack.

Columbia (1-0) at Hanover (0-1): Awesome start for the Crimson Tide, as Demari Simms returned a pick 97 yards for a TD, Dominic Diaz-Ellis took a kickoff 75 yards to the house, and Artie Poindexter intercepted three passes in Columbia’s 34-7 romp over its former coach, Bud Kyle, and his Eastern York outfit. Hanover fell to Annville-Cleona, just a couple of days after Nighthawks’ coach Wil Rider parted ways with the program. His assistant coaches are running the show for now. … Key stat: Columbia’s D was extra stingy vs. the Golden Knights, holding EY to 107 yards and four first downs — plus four interceptions. … Key kid: Nothing overly flashy in his starting debut, but Tide QB Daezjon Giles was solid; two passing TD plus a TD keeper and, most importantly, zero turnovers.

Wyomissing (1-0) at Pottsville (0-1): Wyo kept on keeping on its opener, blanking Kennard-Dale 49-zip for its 26th regular-season win in a row. They’ll get a Crimson Tide squad coming off a 55-12 loss against D4 kingpin Jersey Shore, which held Pottsville to 16 rushing yards and 0.8 yards a carry. … Key stat: Wyo held K-D to 72 total yards — 51 on the ground. … Key kid: A workmanlike effort in Week 1 by Wyo QB Ben Zechman; 5-for-7 for 127 yards with a TD flip and no turnovers.

Berks Catholic (0-1) at Executive Education Academy Charter (1-0): Muhlenberg College will play host to Saints vs. Raptors, as EEAC is coming off a 33-14 win over Athens — one week after scrimmaging McCaskey, by the way. This is the Raptors’ second season of varsity football. BC is looking to pick up the pieces — and fast — after falling to Loyalsock 34-21 last week. … Key stat: BC D allowed 469 yards in Week 1 — 271 via the air. … Key kid: Saints’ safety-man Navis Blythe had a team-best eight tackles and he forced a fumble in Week 1.

Warrior Run (0-1) at Hamburg (1-0): A snappy start for the Hawks, who dominated on the ground with six rushing TDs — three by RB Pierce Mason — in a 48-6 win over Halifax. Meanwhile, the D4 Defenders fell to Muncy 56-6 in their opener, and now they’re tasked with slowing down Hamburg’s high-powered offense. The Hawks’ D was stingy vs. Halifax; Hamburg held the Wildcats to 20 rushing yards on 28 carries. That’s 0.7 yards per tote. … Key stat: Against Muncy, Warrior Run managed just 31 rushing yards for 1.6 yards per attempt, and the Defenders turned the ball over three times. … Key kid: We like efficient quarterbacks; Hamburg QB Xander Menapace vs. Halifax: 9-for-12 for 136 yards, no turnovers.

Schuylkill Valley (0-1) at Upper Perkiomen (0-1): SV had high hopes coming into 2022, but dropped its opener against Twin Valley. The Panthers hope to get things moving in the right direction against an Upper Perk squad coming off a 61-0 setback against Boyertown. … Key stat: Despite taking the loss, SV out-gained TV 461-405. … Key kid: A solid opener for SV QB Michael Goad, who went 22-for-33 for 232 yards up top in his starting debut. However, TV picked off a pair of passes and scooped up two fumbles, and that ultimately came back to bite the Panthers.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Kutztown (0-1) at York Tech (0-1), 1 p.m.: The Cougars fell to Fleetwood in the annual Hall of Fame trophy game, and now they’ll make the trip to York to take on a Spartans’ squad that is coming off a heart-breaking setback that took two days. Last Friday, YT had a 20-14 lead early in the third quarter against James Buchanan. But when lightning filled the skies, the game was suspended and picked up on Monday. When play resumed. JB put on its rally caps and pulled off a 22-20 come-from-behind victory. … Key stat: Nice run-pass Week 1 balance for Kutztown, which had 98 rushing yards and 99 passing yards vs. Fleetwood. … Key kid: Kutztown RB Brenden Ackley had a solid opener against the Tigers, with 91 rushing yards and a TD.

