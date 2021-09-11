In a battle of Mules, the home team was golden.

Solanco dual threat quarterback Brody Mellinger rushed for four touchdowns, including three first-half scores, as the Golden Mules shut out the visiting Muhls of Muhlenberg, 42-0, in a nonleague football contest Friday night in Quarryville.

Elijah Reimold gashed Muhlenberg for an early 32-yard touchdown run and the defense of Solanco (2-1) made the lead stand up, holding Muhlenberg (0-3) to just 60 first-half yards and two first downs before the break.

Midway through the third quarter, a Muhlenberg punt set Solanco back at its own 3-yard line before Mellinger ripped a 97-yard scamper up the right side, outpacing the final two Muhls' defenders for the game-icing score.

“It was good to see Brody have confidence, especially running certain plays that he could just hit it and go,” Solanco head coach Tony Cox said after the game. “The line did a great job blocking in front.”

Later, with Muhlenberg driving for a potential score, Josiah Forren made a break on a throw to the end zone for an interception to preserve the shutout. Forren’s ensuing 86-yard return helped set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Brian Coleman to cap the rout.

Stars of the game: Mellinger finished with 177 yards rushing on just 12 carries, Reimold added 96 yards on six carries, and fullbacks Robert Castagna and Zach Turpen combined for 71 yards on 27 carries, including several bruising runs up the middle.

Quotable: “For us to be able to come out here and shut them down, it’s huge for us,” Forren said of preserving the shutout. “It gives us confidence for these next teams and we need that.”

Up next: It’s the annual Milk Jug game when Solanco invades Lampeter-Strasburg for a non-section skirmish.