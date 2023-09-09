The Garden Spot defense had prepared for it all week: Conestoga Valley’s jet sweep run play.

The practice paid off.

The host Buckskins scored a touchdown with one minute, seven seconds left to cut its deficit to one point against Garden Spot on Saturday.

Instead of kicking the extra point and tying the game, CV instead went for two points and the lead. The Bucks ran a jet sweep to the left side that was stopped in the backfield by Garden Spot defender Reed Gruber, preserving the Spartans’ 27-26 nonleague football victory.

“I had to punch right through the gap,” Gruber said afterward. “Got as low as I possibly could and just dove and prayed.”

CV (2-1) and Garden Spot (3-0) were supposed to meet Friday night, but a lightning delay before the game eventually led to the contest being postponed to a Saturday morning start.

“We didn’t want to start the game, play a half of football and get another postponement,” Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini said. “I think we made the right call.”

Garden Spot led 14-7 at the half, with both Spartan scores coming after bad snaps on CV punt attempts that gave the ball to Garden Spot deep in Bucks territory. The first led to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Garden Spot quarterback Kye Harting to AJ Hurst. The second led to Harting connecting on a 2-yard scoring pass to Trenton Hoober, who held onto the ball while taking a wicked hit from a Bucks defender that was penalized.

Harting finished 15-for-28 with 179 yards and four TDs to go along with 55 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

Trailing at half for the first time this season, CV started the second half with defender Sawyer Esbenshade intercepting a Garden Spot screen pass. Two plays later, CV signal-caller Liam Cheek (15-for-21, 202 yards, 3 TDs, 2 interceptions) found Kyle Jankowski for a 25-yard scoring pass to the pylon to tie it at 14-14.

The Bucks’ next drive went 65 yards over 10 plays, capped by a 11-yard TD run from Achilles Mobley to give CV its first lead of the day, 20-14, near the end of the third quarter.

The Spartans later put together a 7-play, 51-yard drive, capped by a 8-yard TD pass from Harting to Hoober, to go back on top, 21-20, with 7:46 left.

Two plays into CV’s next drive, Garden Spot defender AJ Hurst snagged his second interception of the day. The Spartans then went 68 yards over 10 plays, with Harting hitting Jace Conrad on a 12-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 27-20 with 3:01 remaining.

CV marched down the field over the next two minutes, needing six plays to go 85 yards, all of them through the air, including Cheek’s 11-yard TD strike to Johnson, before Gruber’s game-winning stop on the Bucks’ ensuing 2-point try.

“Here’s the point,” Zamperini told his players after the game. “Did you quit? Did you keep fighting? What you guys just did builds men.”

