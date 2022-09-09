FAWN GROVE — A week after picking up its first win of the season via a slam-bang shutout of Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg traveled to southern York County on Friday night to take on the Rams of Kennard-Dale.

The Rams, on the other hand, were hoping to notch their first win of the 2022 campaign.

Unfortunately for the home team, the Pioneers kept up their momentum ... and built on it.In the end, they scored a lopsided 54-7 win over the Rams, who they previously shut out in a district semifinal last season.

Lampeter-Strasburg scored on eight drives in the contest compared to just one for the Rams. On defense, L-S held K-D to a total of just 84 yards.

Carson Coleman led the way for the Pioneers with 147 yards rushing on just 17 carries.

All but one of his rushes came in the first half.

Key statistic

The L-S defense held the Rams to just 36 yards on the ground and 48 yards in the air.

Star of the game

A tie between the Pioneers defense and Coleman, who scored a pair of touchdowns.