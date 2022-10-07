This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — Amier Burdine threw four touchdown passes to Ruben Rodriguez, ran for another, passed for 216 yards and rushed for 133 to lead Reading High to a 38-0 homecoming victory over McCaskey Friday night at Albright’s Shirk Stadium.

It was the 100th time the schools met in a varsity football game, and the Red Knights took a 49-46-5 lead in the all-time series.

Reading (1-3 L-L, 3-4 overall) out-gained McCaskey (0-3, 2-4) 434-68 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One matchup and caused eight McCaskey fumbles, recovering five of them en route to the mercy-rule victory.

Burdine threw a swing pass to Rodriguez at the 27-yard line, and Rodriguez used his excellent speed and athleticism to finish the catch and run into the end zone for the first score of the game at the 8:30 mark of the first quarter.

Later in the first, Ryan Roman sacked Red Tornado quarterback Matthew Remash on a tenacious blindside hit, causing a fumble that was recovered by Braxton Coombs-Lopez for the Red Knights.

Burdine hit Rodriguez down the seam in stride for the duo’s second touchdown connection of the night, this time from 19 yards out, and then ran in the two-point conversion.

After another Red Knights sack on a fourth-down play by Coombs-Lopez and Gabriel Laws, Burdine hit Rodriguez on the same exact play for their third touchdown of the first half from 39 yards out to make it 20-0.

After a McCaskey punt, Burdine went to work late in the first half. After hitting Kahlil Samuel for a 9-yard completion, Burdine scampered 28 yards to the McCaskey 12 with 3 seconds to go in the first half. Burdine smartly ran out of bounds to give the Knights one last play.

Unfortunately, a McCaskey player hit Burdine late out of bounds, which caused a scuffle to break out between the two teams. After a long discussion, the officials wound the clock and the half ended.

Because of two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, a player ejection and an illegal procedure penalty on the second-half kickoff, the Red Knights kicked off from their own 3-yard line. On the third play from scrimmage, the Red Tornado fumbled and Rodriguez recovered for the Red Knights, stopping McCaskey deep in Red Knights territory to preserve the shutout.

The Knights then marched 91 yards, with Burdine scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run.