ROBESONIA — One week after giving up 31 points in a season-opening loss, Conrad Weiser’s defense sure looked a lot better Friday night.

The Scouts picked off three first-half passes, two of them setting up easy scores, and went on to beat visiting Fleetwood 28-21 in a nonleague football game Friday night.

The Scouts gave up a few big plays but also made several keys ones on defense, with a pair of sacks, several pass breakups and four interceptions.

Weiser sophomore Donovan Gingrich, who struggled last week in his first varsity start, started to click after an opening three-and-out. He completed 11-of-14 passes in the first half for 123 yards and a TD, and finished with 223 passing yards.

The Tigers (1-1) pulled with 28-21 when Czion Brickle recovered a fumble at the Weiser 10 with 6 1/2 minutes left and David Ramsey ran it from there on the next snap.

Josh Miller, who played an outstanding all-around game, put the Scouts up with a 9-yard TD run with 3:41 left in the first quarter, cutting back on a sweep and turning up the middle for the score. Adam Noll’s PAT made it 7-0.

Evan Rittle’s 24-yard punt return to the 24 set up Weiser’s second score, a 24-yard screen pass to Sevon Parham that had the Fleetwood defense totally fooled. Five defenders poured in on Gingrich, who dumped it off to Parham with a clear field ahead of him.

After some early offensive struggles the Tigers got it together with 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capped by Jack Riffle’s 7-yard fade to Tristin McFarland, cutting Weiser’s lead to 14-7 with 9:48 left in the half.

Riffle was picked off on Fleetwood’s next series, giving Weiser possession at the Tigers’ 13. Parham ran it in from there on the first play, and after Noll’s PAT it was 21-7.

Luis Huertas and and Dillon Britting also had first-half interceptions for Weiser, which lost its opener 31-6 to Garden Spot.