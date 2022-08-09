From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Day 1 of heat acc practices are in the books, as the Aug. 20 scrimmage date inches closer and closer. It won’t be long before scoreboards are lit up and the pads start popping for real. Teeing up three more facts to keep the season previews flowing:

1. Six teams that won section championships last season will be breaking in new quarterbacks this fall. That’s a pretty big list. L-L League Section 1 champ Wilson must replace Brad Hoffman; L-L League Section 2 tri-champ Cocalico must replace Blayke Taddei; Section 2 tri-champ Manheim Central must replace Judd Novak; L-L League Section 3 champ Lampeter-Strasburg must replace Berkeley Wagner; L-L League Section 4 champ Columbia must replace Robert Footman; and Berks Section 1 champ Governor Mifflin must replace Eden Johnson. L-L League tri-champ Warwick returns Jack Reed, and Berks Section 2 champ Wyomissing returns Ben Zechman, so the Warriors and the Spartans are in good shape QB-wise.

Camp battles are shaping up this way: Wilson (Tommy Hunsicker, Adam Woods); Cocalico (Josh Myer, Bryce Nash); Manheim Central (Zac Hahn, Kaden Dabich, Chase Book); L-S (Hunter Hildenbrand, Trent Wagner, Caileb House); Columbia (Daezjon Giles, Calvin Hagen); and Governor Mifflin (Delsin McNeil). … Hunsicker went 0-for-2 passing but rushed for 74 yards and a TD, and Woods went 1-for-1 passing and tacked on 21 rushing yards last season for Wilson. … Myer went 1-for-3 for 15 passing yards and he rushed for 17 yards and a TD, and Nash rushed for 6 yards last season for Cocalico. … Hahn, son of Barons’ coach Dave Hahn, went 8-for-21 for 92 yards with a pair of TD tosses against no picks last season for Manheim Central. He’ll also return to handle the punting chores this season. … Hildenbrand went 2-for-2 for 49 passing yards and he rushed for 35 yards on just five carries, and Wagner went 0-for-2 passing but he darted for 111 yards on 10 carries with a trio of TD sprints last season for L-S. . … McNeil was perfect in relief, going 6-for-6 for 120 yards with two TD strikes off the bench last season for Governor Mifflin. He should slip into the full-time gig quite nicely.

2. There will be some new quarterbacks to watch moving forward, yes. But there are plenty of returning signal-callers due back this season: Cedar Crest (Jay Huber), Manheim Township (Hayden Johnson), McCaskey (Matthew Remash), Penn Manor (Eli Warfel), Reading (Amier Burdine, returning from injury), Conestoga Valley (Macoy Kneisley), Lebanon (Emanuel Mason), Warwick (Jack Reed), Daniel Boone (Dean Rotter), Elizabethtown (Josh Rudy), Ephrata (Sam McCracken), Garden Spot (Kye Harting), Solanco (Brody Mellinger), Twin Valley (Evan Myers, who will pilot the ship under his dad, Raiders’ rookie coach Brett Myers), Donegal (Landon Baughman), Wyomissing (Ben Zechman), Annville-Cleona (Gavin Keller), Hamburg (Xander Menapace), Kutztown (Jacob Lafferty), Lancaster Catholic (Will Cranford), Northern Lebanon (Grady Stichler) and Pequea Valley (Peyton Temple) will all have familiar faces at the wheel. Welcome back, fellas. … Kneisley, at Conestoga Valley, and Temple, at Pequea Valley, spent the offseason learning new O schemes, as the Buckskins are going Pistol under rookie coach Jon Scepanski, and the Braves are going Wing-T under skipper Mike Choi, who is back for his second stint in Kinzers.

3. Enough with the QB chatter … We’ve been telling you about Wyomissing senior O-line stud Jven Williams, who will be enrolling early at Penn State. His football skills are off the charts. But here’s a fun fact: Williams pocketed discus and shot put gold medals last spring in the PIAA championships at Shippensburg University, leading Wyo to the state team title in the process. He’ll be missed in track and field circles next spring. But enjoy Williams’ blocking and protecting prowess in your travels this fall.

