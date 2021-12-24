There is another coaching vacancy in Lancaster-Lebanon League football circles, after Elizabethtown’s Andy Breault tendered his resignation this past week.

The former standout Bears’ quarterback, and a member of E-town’s athletic Hall of Fame, stepped down after four seasons on the job. The Bears went 16-23 under Breault’s watch, including a 4-6 finish this past fall.

E-town athletic director Bill Templin confirmed to LNP that Breault did indeed step down, and that the school district will soon begin the process of searching for a new head football coach.

E-town’s best season under Breault was in his rookie campaign in 2018, when he guided the Bears to a 6-5 record and into the District Three Class 5A playoffs, where E-town fell to Governor Mifflin in the first round.

Breault is a 1988 E-town grad, and he was the first L-L League QB to pass for 2,000 yards in a 10-game regular season schedule. He went on to star at Kutztown University, finishing his career with the Golden Bears with nine PSAC passing records to his credit. He’s a member of KU’s athletic Hall of Fame.

After his college days, Breault returned home to E-town, where he served as an assistant coach for 14 years for the Bears — his duties included offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator over that clip — before taking over as the team’s head coach in the winter of 2018.

One L-L League football coaching vacancy was recently filled; Mike Choi is coming back for his second stint as Pequea Valley’s coach.

