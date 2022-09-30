From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

I am a stat nerd, and I found myself thumbing through all kinds of football leaderboards the last couple of days. With the Week 6 games on tap for Friday and Saturday — don’t forget to keep an eye on the weather forecast — here are some departmental leaders:

1. TOP TARGETS: Who have been the most reliable receivers through the first half of the regular season? These sure-handed players have the most receiving yards heading into Week 6 …

> Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 836 yards

> Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 475 yards

> Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 458 yards

> Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 398 yards

> Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 380 yards

> Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 359 yards

> Joey Schlaffer, Exeter — 356 yards

> James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 356 yards

> Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central — 347 yards

> Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 341 yards

> Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 327 yards

> Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser — 321 yards

> Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 317 yards

> Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 311 yards

* Cummings’ yardage total is something out of a video game. MaxPreps is a pretty popular site for high school teams across the country to post their stats. According to their pretty massive data base, Cummings is 15th in the nation in receiving yards, and tops among Pennsylvania pass-catchers. The national leader — among teams who plug their stats into MaxPreps, of course — is Donte Ferrell from Woodward in Cincinnati with 1,138 receiving yards. Cummings is the only L-L League receiver on pace for 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season, and he only needs 164 air stripes Friday vs. Daniel Boone to reach that mark; he’s averaging 167.2 receiving yards a game through five weeks.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. HOME-RUN HITTERS: These guys move the sticks and keep opposing D-backs up late at night. Among receivers with 12 or more catches, these guys average the most yards per reception …

> Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 30.0 yards per catch

> Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 25.3 yards per catch

> Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 25.0 yards per catch

> Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 24.9 yards per catch

> Joey Schlaffer, Exeter — 23.7 yards per catch

> Dominic Diaz-Ellis — 22.6 yards per catch

> Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 21.1 yards per catch

> James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 19.8 yards per catch

> R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic — 18.5 yards per catch

> Edison Case, Wilson — 18.1 yards per catch

* Not surprisingly, Cummings sits atop this category as well, averaging a gaudy 30 yards per snag. He’s had a pair of 200-yard receiving nights already this season: 226 against Twin Valley and 208 vs. Lower Dauphin. Nagle had a 207-yard receiving game for Garden Spot. … E-town QB Josh Rudy has 11 TD passes this season — 10 have gone to Cummings. That number also leads the league.

3. DURABLE BACKS: How about yards per carry? These backs — all with 200 or more rushing yards — chewed up the most turf and moved the most chains during the first half of the regular season …

> Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 13.9 yards per carry

> Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 13.4 yards per carry

> Ish Camacho, Conestoga Valley — 12.3 yards per carry

> Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 12.2 yards per carry

> Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 11.4 yards per carry

> Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 9.5 yards per carry

> Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 8.8 yards per carry

> Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 8.8 yards per carry

> Cam Jones, Wilson — 8.8 yards per carry

> Jake Williams, Elco — 8.7 yards per carry

> Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 8.2 yards per carry

* The five players at the top all average a first down every time they get their paws on the ball. That’s pretty impressive. … Wyomissing has three backs on the list, including two players who are averaging 12-plus yards per touch. The Spartans lead the L-L League with 1,637 rushing yards, and Wyo backs are averaging a sturdy 8.8 yards per carry overall. … A nod to the O-line guys on all of those teams, by the way. Those units have been doing damage in the trenches to help those backs find running room.

