MYERSTOWN — Dominic Thornton still remembers running around as a little kid, playing biddy basketball, Little League baseball, and especially youth football for the Myerstown Panthers.

Elco’s senior three-sport athlete and the Raiders’ starting quarterback this season remembers the fun times with his friends. Shooting baskets. Getting a clutch hit or making a big play on the diamond. And scoring touchdowns on the gridiron.

But mostly Thornton remembers all of those fun times because of his youth coach: His dad.

Nick Thornton coached a little bit of everything in the greater Myerstown area in Lebanon County. Basketball. Baseball. Football. You name it. If something in youth sports was cooking in or around Myerstown, odds are he was there, sharing his knowledge and helping out the kids.

“He was a true Myerstown sports guy and dad,” Elco coach Bob Miller said fondly. “He was involved with basketball and football and Little League. Everything in youth sports. He was at every football game here. He was a total fan.”

Nicholas R. Thornton, a Lebanon grad who played football and baseball for the Cedars during his prep days in the late 90s, died unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2019 at the age of 37. He was survived by his wife, Erica, and three children.

Dom, the oldest, was 13, and in the blink of an eye his childhood hero, youth coach and loving father — all wrapped into one — was gone.

“I still keep pictures of him in my phone,” Thornton said. “He’s always with me, no matter what.”

Thornton grew up playing quarterback — he called the signals and piloted the plays for the Panthers under his dad’s tutelage back in his youth days — but last season, Miller had a QB ready to go, and Thornton gladly accepted the switch to wide receiver to help the team.

This past offseason, Thornton switched back to QB, and he won the starting job in a spirited camp battle. So far, so good for Thornton and the Raiders, who are off to a 2-0 start, and they’ll look to remain undefeated Friday when Elco travels to Columbia for a nonleague clash.

Like every game in every sport he’s played since losing his dad, Thornton will stick to his pregame ritual.

“He’s such an inspiration for me,” he said. “I write his initials on my cleats. I write his initials on my basketball sneakers. I write his initials on the tape when I get my wrists taped. I realized a while ago that I’m not out there playing for myself anymore. I’ve realized that I’m going out there and playing for him, too. That’s why I’m always giving it 110 or 120 percent, every single time.”

And if things don’t work out — a wonky play, an errant pass, an error, a missed shot, a team loss at the end of the day — Thornton still turns to his dad to make it all better. Dom said he simply doesn’t have the heart to delete his dad’s cell phone outgoing message.

“I still call him every once in a while,” Thornton said. “If I have a bad day at school or a bad practice, I’ll call him just to hear his voice message so I can hear his voice.”

Touching, indeed. It also calms him down and gets him refocused.

“He’s handled this incredibly well,” Miller said, “with a lot of strength and courage.”

Thornton’s mom is the booster club president for Elco’s football team this season. She played volleyball at Lebanon. Tack on his dad’s love for all things sports — including University of Michigan football and basketball — and Dom grew up around athletics and playing a little bit of everything and anything at an early age.

“Sports is huge in their family,” Miller said. “Dom was raised to play sports, and I think (his dad is) where he gets it from. He’s a three-sport athlete and he has that kind of mentality. His dad is such a big part of him, and I think that’s why Dom’s work ethic is for him to be great. I tell him all the time that he’s making a lot of people proud around here — including his dad.”

Thornton is ticketed to play varsity basketball later this year, and he throws the javelin for Elco’s track and field team in the spring. He had a personal-record throw of 129 feet last season.

He won the starting QB job. He’s going to play hoops for the Raiders this winter. And he’ll be on the runway next spring heaving the javelin. That’s a lot of juggling — on top of school work, and his duties on the yearbook staff.

His only wish?

“I look up and he’s not there at my games, and that’s a hard realization,” Thornton said. “But that’s why I’m playing for him. I’m sure my teammates would probably catch me a few times on the sidelines during a game looking up at the sky.”

For inspiration. For motivation. And maybe to celebrate a big play or a team accomplishment with his dad — one-on-one — with some father-son time.

“I remember wanting to quit basketball,” Thornton said, “but he always loved coaching me and watching me play, so I talked to my mom about it. She said that he’s up there watching me, and that I should play. So I did. And I play for him.”

Every single day. Every single game. Every single time. Just like his dad did for him.

