ANNVILLE-CLEONA DUTCHMEN

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Matt Gingrich (9th season, 47-36 overall). He’s the reigning Section 5 Coach of the Year, after leading his Dutchmen all the way to the D3-2A title game last fall. Gingrich also coached the victorious East squad in the small-school PSFCA East-West all-star game in Harrisburg back in the spring.

2022 RECAP: 5-2 Section 5 (T-2nd place), 8-4 overall (Beat Camp Hill 42-13 in the D3-2A semifinals; lost to Trinity 58-27 in the D3-2A championship)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Palmyra, 6 p.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Hanover, 7 p.m.; 8-31 @ Elco, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Littlestown, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Columbia, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Week 2 at Elco is a Thursday matchup between those longtime backyard rivals. A-C hatched the Labor Day weekend Thursday game craze in the L-L League a bunch of years back, and the Dutchmen will continue that trend in 2023. And what a Section 5 lid-lifter this should be: A-C at Hamburg in Week 4. Dutchmen must also go on the road in Week 7 to face defending Section 5 champ Lancaster Catholic — A-C was thisclose to knocking off the Crusaders last fall — before hosting Schuylkill Valley in Week 9. Should be plenty of D3-playoff and section-title scenarios swirling around for those scraps.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Veer

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-LB Dominic Funk, QB-DB Gavin Keller, OG Josh Lindsay, RB-LB Alex Long (2022 Section 5 Linebacker of the Year; 2022 Mini Max Award honoree), RB-DB Phoenix Music (2022 Section 5 Outstanding Back of the Year; 2022 Section 5 Offensive Back of the Year; 2022 Lions Club Section 5 MVP), OT-DE Chris Nagle, OG-DT Logan Riggenbach.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: C-DE Preston Bomgardner, WR-DB Dominic Casciotti, QB-DB-KR Cam Connelly, RB-DB-P-KR Cael Harter, TE-LB Darrian Holloway, RB-LB Bryce Keller, OG-DT Damien Miller, TE-DE Tim Montijo, TE-DE Jon Shay, OG-DT Malacai Victa, WR-DB Cash Watson.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: RB-DB Carson Grow, OT-LB Alex Hemperly, TE-LB Ivan Kreider, WR-DB Wyatt Mase, RB-LB John Moran, OT Jordan Nickens, WR-DB Liam Pulaski, RB-DB Hudson Sellers, OT-DT Alec Tetzlaff.

OUTLOOK: Plenty of terrific vibes still flowing through the Dutchmen’s program, after A-C went to the D3-2A finale last fall, and put up plenty of crooked Veer rushing numbers along the way. Music, who danced his way to 2,227 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns last season, graduated, along with some thumper line types and Long, the section LB of the Year. So the Dutchmen have some holes to plug. They also have some top returning talent, like Harter, the new full-time speed-back; hit-machines Shay and Holloway; Bomgardner and Miller, who will anchor the lines; and Connelly takes over at QB. He knows his way around A-C's offense, so that should be a smooth transition.

CRYSTAL BALL: Lead pack for sure, as the Dutchmen return plenty of key pieces from last year’s D3-2A runner-up squad. Can A-C raise the section banner? Short answer is yes. But it’s a crowded field with a lot of landmines lurking.

COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Brady Mathias (2nd season, 3-7 overall)

2022 RECAP: 1-6 Section 5 (T-8th place), 3-7 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ York Tech, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Eastern York, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Hanover, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Elco, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m; 10-20 @ Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Hamburg, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: River rivalry showdown across the bridge and up the hill at Eastern York in Wrightsville in Week 1, when the Tide faces former coach Bud Kyle and his Golden Knights. All-important Section 5 opener is Week 4 at defending champ Lancaster Catholic, as Columbia hopes to be a player in this race this time around.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-LB Jayden Boone, OL-DL James Brady, DL Chase Dishongh, DL Mitchell Dishongh, QB-DE Daezjon Giles, TE-DE Aiden Miller, RB-LB Steven Rivas, OG-DT Chris Sabino.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: RB-LB Stud Campbell, OT-DE Dom Nell, WR-LB Artie Poindexter, WR-DB-KR Demari Simms, WR-DB-KR Quincy Stewart.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: QB Calvin Hagen, QB-DB Cameron McClair, DB Kareem Nichols, OG-DT Hayden Quinn, QB Loudon Rupp.

OUTLOOK: A disjointed 2022 for Columbia, which dealt with injuries and ailments — and getting used to a first-year skipper — and ultimately the Tide didn’t defend its section crown. After a round of graduation hits, Mathias has some holes to plug, especially along both lines — although vet trench performer Nell is back to lead that new-look crew. Skill positions are in great hands with Poindexter, Simms and Stewart due back on the flanks, and that trio will double-up as ball-hawkers on D. Campbell — yes, he answers to Stud — should get ample carries out of the backfield. Triggerman duties are being played out in camp; McClair, a freshman, and holdovers Hagen and Rupp are vying for snaps.

CRYSTAL BALL: Odd seeing the Tide slip back in the pack last fall — after cruising to a section title and barreling into the playoffs in 2021 — and they’ll have some heavy lifting to do this time around to get out of the basement and restart their climb.

HAMBURG HAWKS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Matt Hoffert (2nd season, 9-3 overall)

2022 RECAP: 5-2 Section 5 (T-2nd place), 9-3 overall (Beat Upper Dauphin 49-35 in the D3-3A quarterfinals; lost to eventual champ Wyomissing 49-14 in the D3-3A semifinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Tamaqua, 9 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Halifax, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Warrior Run, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Fairfield, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m. (Frost Bowl); 10-20 vs. Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Columbia, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Do not envy that 90-mile bus ride to Warrior Run in Turbotville in Northumberland County in Week 2, but the Hawks will need a quick start in the nonleague portion for some momentum heading into Section 5, especially with this slate looming: Annville-Cleona, at Kutztown and Lancaster Catholic to get the league schedule cranking. That’s a tough slog. And this gem: Week 8 at Schuylkill Valley in the Frost Bowl. Never any love lost there.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-5-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-LB Pierce Mason, WR-DB Kevin McFarland, QB Xander Menapace (2022 Mini Max Award honoree), RB-DB Derek Ruiz, OT-DE Charles Sheppard (2022 Section 5 Outstanding Lineman of the Year; 2022 Section 5 Defensive Lineman of the Year), OG-DT Evan Snyder.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB Alex Bentz, K Eli Blatt, WR-DB Cohen Correll, OG-DE Owen Hause, OT-DT Bryce Kamp, RB-LB Leland Moore, RB-LB Aiden Readinger, TE-LB Mason Semmel, QB-LB Ty Shuey, WR-DB Ty Werley.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: RB-DB Madden Brandstatter, QB-DB Ethan Horvath, TE-DE Will Marchiano, OG-DE Cayden Mason, C-LB Logan Monroe, RB-DB-KR Misael Oviedo, OT-DE Astian Reppert, OT-DL John Sharpe, RB-DB Aaron Villafane.

OUTLOOK: Some key cogs from last year’s D3 playoff team moved on — including fleet RB Mason, rugged lineman Sheppard and dual-threat wiz QB Menapace — but the deeper you dig, the more familiar names keep popping up. Correll, Werley and Bentz are two-way flank threats. Semmel is a punishing presence at TE and LB, where he’ll spearhead Hamburg’s new 3-5-3 D look. Blatt is a reliable kicker. Moore is an experienced ball-carrier. And Kamp and Hause are vet line linchpins. Figure out the new QB — Shuey knows the Hawks’ system — and Hamburg will reload quickly.

CRYSTAL BALL: Hawks had a glorious 2022, which included a runner-up finish in the section, a D3 playoff victory and crooked numbers aplenty on the stat sheet. Then Hamburg lost some all-stars to graduation. Hey, it happens. Might be some growing pains in certain areas this time around. But the Hawks should do plenty of squawking.

KUTZTOWN COUGARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Larry Chester (10th season, 26-61 overall)

2022 RECAP: 2-5 Section 5 (5th place), 3-7 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Salisbury, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Fleetwood, 7 p.m. (Hall of Fame Trophy Game); 9-1 vs. York Tech, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Pottsville Nativity BVM, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-2 vs. Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Columbia, 7 p.m; 10-27 @ Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Trophy game right out of the chute when the Cougars bus it to Fleetwood for the Hall of Fame bragging rights. Kutztown will find out right away where it stands in the Section 5 hunt, with Schuylkill Valley, Hamburg and Annville-Cleona — all D3 playoff qualifiers in 2022 — on the schedule to get it going. And that’s before a Week 8 trip to defending champ Lancaster Catholic. Buckle up.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Power-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: OG-DT Ryan Cardinale, QB-DB Jacob Lafferty, RB Dakota Thomas.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: RB-LB Brenden Ackley, RB-DB David Bates, RB-DB Jayce Gruber, OT-NG Tyler Hallock (2022 Section 5 Offensive Lineman of the Year), RB-DB Ethan Lafferty, OG-DE Alex Reyes, RB-LB Mason Sherry, RB-LB Jayden Swoyer, TE-DE James Undercuffler.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: OG-NG Gavin Hallock, QB Colten Mathias, OT-DT Tyler Wicke.

OUTLOOK: Kutztown continues to kick up a fuss and get pointed in the right direction. Last year, the Cougars flashed a powerful Power-T rushing attack, and three vet backs — Ackley, Gruber and Swoyer — are due back. They’ll run behind road-grader du jour Hallock, who earned top O-line honors in the section last fall. That’s a great start. Keep an eye on the QB spot; Mathias is ready for his rookie debut. Thinking the offense will continue putting up crooked numbers, especially on the ground. But Kutztown’s D must stop people.

CRYSTAL BALL: A program very much on the rise at Kutztown, which continues to make gains. Are the Cougars ready to pounce into the lead pack? Perhaps. Call this a prove-it kind of a campaign for Chester and his crew.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Chris Maiorino (4th season, 16-14 overall)

2022 RECAP: 7-0 Section 5 (champions), 10-1 overall (Lost to West Perry 63-20 in the D3-3A semifinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Berks Catholic, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ York Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Octorara, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Defending Section 5 champs get Hamburg and Annville-Cleona back-to-back in the mid-season range — both of those games last year were nail-biters that went right down to the wire — and those scraps should again go a long way in determining this year’s winner. As will the must-see Week 10 clash when Schuylkill Valley comes to Lancaster Catholic, as Panthers’ skipper Bruce Harbach will make a return trip to the big city to coach against his former team. SV is hoping it will be a happy homecoming at the end of the night for Mr. Harbach. The Crusaders are hoping it won’t. Don't miss that one.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: QB Will Cranford, TE-DE Ed Dresch, DE Hudson Hess, OL Tyler Miller, OT-DL Kellen Murphy, WR-DB Jaevon Parker (2022 Section 5 Receiver of the Year; 2022 Section 5 Defensive Back of the Year), LB-K Gavin Tragea, OL-LB Kyle Wassell, DT Ah’mir Williams, TE-LB Lawrence Wolpert.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB Josh Acker, OT Braden Bowles, RB-DB-KR Terrell Crawley, RB-LB-KR Elijah Cunningham, LB-P Zach Dresch, RB-DB Christian Fields, WR-DB-KR R.J. Gonzalez, OG-DT Storm Haney, DB Colton Hegener, C Michael McBrearty, WR-DB Charlie Warren, DB-KR Brandon Way.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: OG-DT Gabe Cherasaro, OT-DE Anthony Leone, LB Sean McAleer, TE-LB Andrew Schwanke, QB David Stefanow, TE-LB Gavin Sweitzer, C Ben Tongel.

OUTLOOK: The Crusaders are angling for back-to-back section crowns, and despite some graduation gut-punches, Lancaster Catholic is especially strong in the skill-kid department. Cunningham, a 1,000-yard rusher last year, Crawley and Fields are all vet ball-carriers; Acker, Gonzalez and Warren are sure-handed flank targets; and Stefanow steps in behind center after taking some random snaps last year. He knows the drill. Haney, Bowles and McBrearty return to anchor the trenches, and Way is a firecracker in the secondary. Repeat? Weapons are here.

CRYSTAL BALL: Defending champs might look a little different in certain areas this time around — including the all-important QB spot — but we’ll go ahead and ride the hot hand and put the preseason bull’s-eye on the Crusaders. It’s theirs to lose until someone knocks them off. Line forms to the left.

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Jason Rice (3rd season, 6-15 overall)

2022 RECAP: 1-6 Section 5 (T-8th place), 2-8 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Minersville, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Pine Grove, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ York Tech, 1 p.m.; 9-15 @ Pequea Valley; 9-22 vs. Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: A couple of treacherous stretches for the Vikings, who go back-to-back with Lancaster Catholic and Schuylkill Valley in September, before closing it out in late October with Hamburg and Annville-Cleona in consecutive weeks. NL will definitely have a say with how this race ultimately shakes down.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: OT-DE Jared Ecenroad, QB-DB Grady Stichler, WR-DB James Voight, WR-DB Collin Wall.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: OT-DT Hayden Adams, K Garrett Bohn, QB Kael Erdman, WR-DE Tanner Feagley, WR-LB Moises Gonzalez, LB-P Eli Ostermayer, TE-LB Luke Shaffer, OT-DE Eli Thompson, RB-DB-KR Myles Watson.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: OG-DT Matthew Chernich, WR-DB Brady Ryan, WR-DB Brendan Ryan.

OUTLOOK: After absorbing some solar-plexus hits in a retool season a year ago, here’s thinking the Vikings won’t be as rough around the edges this time around. Nobody outworks tackle-machine ‘backer Shaffer, who had 140 stops last season; Adams and Thompson bring experience to the line; Watson can scoot out of the backfield; Feagley and Gonzalez are home-run hitters on the flanks; and Erdman passed for nearly 600 yards in a part-time role last year. Don’t sleep on this crew.

CRYSTAL BALL: Looking for a sleeper team to crash the party, wedge their way into the middle of the pack and keep the front-runners on their toes? Hello, Vikings.

PEQUEA VALLEY BRAVES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Mike Choi (7th season, 20-40 overall)

2022 RECAP: 2-5 Section 5 (7th place), 2-8 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 Jenkintown, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Biglerville, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Octorara, 11 a.m. (Brave Bowl); 9-8 @ Hanover, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Lancaster Catholic; 10-27 vs. Kutztown, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Week 2 at Octorara — a quick 9-mile bus ride on Route 41 through Gap to Atglen — in the Brave Bowl is a Saturday, 11 a.m. kickoff, don’t forget. PV would love a hot start in Section 5 play, when Northern Lebanon comes to Kinzers in Week 4 — with a trip to high-octane Schuylkill Valley lurking in Week 5. Braves must also take bus trips to Hamburg and to Annville-Cleona, a pair of playoff teams last fall. … Speaking of schedules, the annual Brave Bowl will disappear next year. The schools dropped the trophy series, which Octorara leads 10-3, for the next 2-year schedule cycle. That’s a bummer.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-LB Darrell Beiler, OG-DE Zach Hollenbaugh, WR-DB J.T. Hoopes, OL-DL Bryce Logan, LB Zach Otstot, OG-DE Evan Stoltzfus, RB-LB Orlando Stoltzfus, QB-DB Peyton Temple.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB-KR Cameron. Bergman, RB-DB Cayden Carter, WR-LB Bishop DeShields, C-DT Jeremiah Garber, K-P Peyton Leitch, RB-DE Ashton Martin, OG-LB Logan McGrane, RB-LB James Neff, TE-DE Michael Patterson, RB-DB Dontae Petersheim, TE-LB Adam Shultz, OG-DT Alex Wilkinson.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: QB-DB Myles Furlong, WR-DB Lincoln Graham, OT-DE Chase Logan, RB-LB Jordan Stauffer, QB-DB Anthony Stoltzfus, C-DT Emanuel Tarango, LB Drew Tibbins, RB-DB-KR Trevor Vollmer.

OUTLOOK: Year 2 in his second stint for Choi, who likes what he has cooking in Kinzers. That includes McGrane, a vet line punisher; Petersheim, a breakaway back; Bergman, an all-star flank threat; and a couple of key people-movers up front. There will be a new QB — Furlong and Stoltzfus are getting reps — and some other random new pieces. Get the football IQ stuff ironed out, Choi says, and the Braves are going to cause some headaches.

CRYSTAL BALL: Braves are antsy to start making a move, but they’re stuck in a competitive section that sent four teams to the playoffs in 2022. Is this the season PV springs a couple of upsets and makes a charge? Can’t say for sure. But the Braves will battle you tooth and nail.

SCHUYLKILL VALLEY PANTHERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Bruce Harbach (3rd season, 8-14 overall)

2022 RECAP: 5-2 Section 5 (T-2nd place), 6-5 overall (Lost to West Perry 45-21 in the D3-3A quarterfinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Panther Valley, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 8-31 vs. Upper Perkiomen, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Susquenita, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Northern Lebanon; 10-6 @ Columbia, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Hamburg, 7 p.m. (Frost Bowl); 10-20 @ Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Intriguing opener at Twin Valley in Week 1. Really like that matchup of 2022 playoff qualifiers. Panthers have a Thursday game on their slate — Week 2 vs. Upper Perkiomen — and the Section 5 opener at Kutztown in Week 4 will be a real tone-setter in the race. Last three games for SV: Hamburg in the Frost Bowl, at Annville-Cleona and at Lancaster Catholic — in Harbach’s much-anticipated return to Lancaster to coach against his former squad — will likely decide the section championship. Stay tuned.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4, 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: OT-DT Christian Davila, OG-DT Paul Engleman, QB-DB Michael Goad, C-DL Sabier Mateo, RB-LB Jacob Stellutti, RB-LB Brayden Woods.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: TE-LB Dimitri Aletras, WR-DB-KR Colby Crills, RB-LB-KR Dominic Giuffre, OT-LB Jaden Gulley, RB-DB-P Cooper Hohenadel, WR-DB Dillon Lackner, QB Logan Nawrocki, OG Alex Rider, OG-DE Nate Searfross, TE-LB Luke Spotts, TE-DE Theo Wysocki.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: RB-LB-KR Logan Cammauf, QB Owen Eisenhofer, WR-LB Kowen Gemer, DB Julian Kemmerer, OT-DE Nate Kier, RB-LB Colby Stricker.

OUTLOOK: We figured it wouldn’t take too long for Harbach to get things turned around in Leesport and — voila — the Panthers won six games, stuffed the stat sheet and went to the D3 playoffs in his second season on the gig last year. Now what? Even bigger expectations, especially with super-back Giuffre, flank burners Crills and Lackner, line vets Gulley, Rider and Searfross, and rugged two-way edge threat Spotts all due back in camp. Plus dual-threat Nawrocki will get a full season behind center. It’s a good time to be in SV’s program.

CRYSTAL BALL: If Lancaster Catholic gets the preseason nod, then SV is directly on the 2-line going in. Upstart Panthers took the Crusaders to the wire in last year’s finale, so SV should have plenty of motivation to slam the door this time around.

