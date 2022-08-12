Previewing the eight Section 5 football teams in the new-look, 37-team Lancaster-Lebanon League for the upcoming 2022 season …

ANNVILLE-CLEONA DUTCHMEN

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 26-24 overall, with a pair of trips to the District 3 playoffs. A-C dips down from Class 3A to Class 2A this fall.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Seven section championships for the Dutchmen, the last one coming in 2016.

COACH: Matt Gingrich (8th season; 39-32 overall).

2021 RECAP: 2-3 L-L League Section 4 (4th place), 3-6 overall. The Dutchmen’s season-opener vs. Schuylkill Valley was bagged because of COVID-19 issues and wasn’t rescheduled, hence A-C’s 9-game ledger last fall.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Palmyra, 10 a.m. (scrimmage): 8-26 @ Hanover, 7 p.m.; 9-1 Elco, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Littlestown, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Columbia, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

* That intriguing Elco clash on Sept. 1 is the only Thursday game on the league’s master schedule this fall. Mark your calendars accordingly. A-C has six home games and four road dates on its slate. Those four road trips are lengthy bus rides to Hanover (70 miles one-way), Kutztown (52 miles), Pequea Valley (46 miles) and Schuylkill Valley (42 miles).

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Veer

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB-DB Rogan Harter (2021 Mini Max honoree), WR-DB Braden Haulman, RB-DB Chase Maguire, WR-DB Ethan Missimer, C-LB Ethan Schriver.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: OT Preston Bomgardner, QB-DB Cameron Connelly, RB-DB Cael Harter, TE Darrian Holloway, QB Gavin Keller, OG Josh Lindsay, RB-LB-DB Alex Long (2021 PA Football News Class 3A All-State), OG Damien Miller, RB-DB Phoenix Music, OT-DE Chris Nagle, OG-DT Logan Riggenbach, TE-DE Jon Shay.

QUESTION MARK: A-C must replace 1,000-yard back Rogan Harter, a real speed demon and open-field playmaker. Rugged two-way line leader Ethan Schriver has also departed, as well as jack-of-trades kid Chase Maguire, an every-down grinder who rarely came off the field for four years, as well as all-star DB Ethan Missimer. Skipper Matt Gingrich must replace eight full-time starters in all, but the good news is that A-C is set to welcome back 14 total full-timers from last fall, so there should be plenty of familiarity in Dutchmen camp.

THE SKINNY: There’s a lot to like in Annville, starting with blue-chip two-way talent Alex Long, who could be ticketed for more carries out of the Veer this fall, and he’s one of the best swarming, hit-machine tacklers in the L-L League from his safety/LB spot. Don’t miss him in your travels. More good news: Multi-purpose back Phoenix Music returns — yes, he’s on our all-name team — as well as QB Gavin Keller, who will have some returning talent in the trenches to keep him upright, including Preston Bomgardner, Josh Lindsay, Damien Miller, Chris Nagle and Logan Riggenbach all back in the mix. Keep an eye on Jon Shay; he can go up and catch it from his TE spot, and he made a splash blitzing off the edge on D last fall. Same goes for Cameron Connelly, who will anchor the secondary. On paper, in early August, the Section 5 race appears to be there for the taking. If things click for the Dutchmen, they have the weapons to be with the lead pack come late October. Don’t sleep on A-C. You’ve been warned.

Interview with A-C's Alex Long at L-L League media day …

COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 19-29 overall, including last year’s trip to the District 3 Class 2A semifinals.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Five section championships for Columbia, and last year’s section flag was its first since 2002.

COACH: Brady Mathias (1st season). He’s the youngest coach in the L-L League at the ripe old age of 25. Mathias played his prep ball for Hempfield, and he’s been on the Tide’s staff the last couple of years. Now he has the keys to the car and a front-seat view.

2021 RECAP: 5-0 L-L League Section 4 (champs), 8-2 overall (Lost to Upper Dauphin 58-48 in the D3-2A semifinals). Columbia’s Week 5 crossover game vs. Ephrata was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns, and the Tide and the Mountaineers did not reschedule, so Columbia played nine regular-season games.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 York Tech, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Eastern York, 7 p.m. (River Rivalry Game); 9-2 @ Hanover, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Elco, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Hamburg, 7 p.m.

* Circle the opener vs. Eastern York, which is now skippered by … former Columbia coach Bud Kyle, who is the reigning L-L League Section 4 Coach of the Year, after he guided the Tide to section gold last fall.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: WR-DB J’von Collazo, QB Robert Footman (2021 L-L League Section 4 Outstanding Back of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 4 Offensive Back of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 2A All-State; 2021 Lions Club L-L League Section 4 Player of the Year; 2021 Manheim Touchdown Club L-L League Player of the Year), OT-DE Collin McCarty, OG-DT Joel Ober.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-LB Stoudamire Campbell, RB-LB Darius Diaz-Ellis, WR-DB Dominic Diaz-Ellis (2021 L-L League Section 4 Receiver of the Year), C-DT Dom Nell, WR-LB Artie Poindexter, RB-LB Steven Rivas, OG-DT Chris Sabino, WR-DB Demari Simms.

QUESTION MARK: There’s a big hole at QB, as Columbia must replace all-state talent Robert Footman, who did something last fall that no other player in the history of the L-L League ever accomplished: Footman passed for 3,000 yards, rushed for 500 yards and accounted for 50 total touchdowns in a single season — and in 10 games no less. He’s in a class by himself in the record books, and he took his talents to Millersville. Columbia must also replace one of Footman’s top targets, J’von Collazo, who set a PIAA single-game record with his dazzling 357-yard receiving performance in the playoffs vs. Upper Dauphin. Footman piled up 536 passing yards that night, another L-L League single-game mark. The Tide also lost line stalwarts Collin McCarty and Joel Ober, who were the unsung, glue leaders during last year’s scoreboard-popping, joyride to the Section 4 crown.

THE SKINNY: The million-dollar question on the hill is this: Who supplants Footman behind center to pilot the Tide’s spread attack? In his preseason notables, Mathias circled Daezjon Giles and Calvin Hagen as potential starters. Stay tuned. Whoever gets the gig will have an electric, experienced receiving corps at his disposal; Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Artie Poindexter and Damari Simms are all vet pass-catchers. Three more wily vets to know: Dom Nell and Chris Sabino return to anchor the line, and two-way terror Steven Rivas is back to take the rock on O and make sticks on D. It might look a little different at the outset for the Tide — they’ll miss Footman and his leadership abilities, while getting used to Mathias’ voice and tweaks — but there are a lot of weapons here. Get the new guys in the trenches and at QB on the same page as quickly as possible, and Columbia has the goods for another section and playoff push.

HAMBURG HAWKS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 18-29 overall, with a pair of trips to the District 3 playoffs, including last fall, when Hamburg picked up its first D3 postseason victory.

COACH: Matt Hoffert (1st season; 4-27 overall including a stint at Kutztown). Hoffert is a Hamburg grad, and he’s previously served as an assistant at Fleetwood, Boyertown, Allentown Central Catholic, Chestnut Hill College and Hamburg, where he now has the keys to the front door after taking over for Jeff Chillot, who spent one season as the Hawks’ skipper.

2021 RECAP: 2-3 Berks Section 2 (5th place), 7-4 overall (Beat Bermudian Springs 31-27 in the D3-3A quarterfinals; lost to Boiling Springs 35-7 in the D3-3A semifinals). The Hawks’ Week 9 battle vs. Twin Valley was shelved because of coronavirus concerns and was not rescheduled, giving Hamburg nine regular-season games.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Tamaqua, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Halifax; 9-2 Warrior Run, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Fairfield, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m. (Frost Bowl); 10-21 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Columbia, 7 p.m.

* A fun late-season stretch for Hamburg, including the Frost Bowl vs. Schuylkill Valley and dates vs. Northern Lebanon and Columbia — who all hope to be in the Section 5 lead pack on the bell lap.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread, Zone Read

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB-LB Tristan Baer, TE-LB Carl Eppihimer, DB Cameron Harris (2021 Berks Section 2 Defensive Back of the Year), OL Daregan Motto, RB-LB Diohnny Ruiz (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State; 2021 Mini Max honoree), DE Mitchell Watt.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: C Bryce Kamp, WR-DB Kevin McFarland, QB Xander Menapace, DL Ronnie Parra, LB Aiden Readinger, DB Derek Ruiz, OT-DT Charles Sheppard, LB Tyler Shuey, OG-DT Evan Snyder, DB Ty Werley, LB Bradley Zettlemoyer.

QUESTION MARK: Can the Hawks keep the good vibes flowing after last year’s D3 playoff journey? They’ll have to do it under first-year coach Matt Hoffert, but he certainly knows his way around Hamburg’s facility; he’s been an assistant for the Hawks, so we’re expecting a smooth transition in that department. Hamburg must also replace jack-rabbit RB Diohnny Ruiz and DB wiz Cameron Harris.

THE SKINNY: Some fantastic news right out of the chute, with QB Xander Menapace due back in the fold for another season behind center. He can wing it, and he’ll have Kevin McFarland back on the flank as a go-to receiver. One of the first changes Hoffert implemented was an O tweak; he junked the Hawks' Wing-T look in favor of a spread attack to showcase Menapace's throwing prowess. And this: Bryce Kamp, Charles Sheppard and Evan Snyder are due back to anchor the O-line, giving Menapace some peace of mind. Tackle-maker linebackers Aiden Readinger, Tyler Shuey and Bradley Zettlemoyer are also slated to return to spark the D, which is another plus. Gut-hunch here is that the Hawks will very much be in the hunt come the top of the stretch drive in October.

KUTZTOWN COUGARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 3-43 overall, but the Cougars have three wins in the last two seasons, snapping a hair-pulling 35-game losing streak dating back to the end of the 2016 campaign. Kutztown gained L-L League approval to dip down from Section 4 to Section 5 for this 2-year cycle, trading places with Wyomissing, which requested to bump up from Section 5 to Section 4 this fall.

COACH: Larry Chester (9th season; 23-54 overall).

2021 RECAP: 0-6 Berks Section 2 (7th place), 2-8 overall.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Salisbury, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Fleetwood, 7 p.m. (Hall of Fame Trophy Game); 9-3 @ York Tech, 1 p.m.; 9-9 Pottsville Nativity BVM, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Columbia, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

* Digging the trophy game right out of the chute in Week 1, as the Cougars will look to build some moment for the Section 5 grind ahead.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Power-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB-LB Lennon Neiman, OT-DE Gunnar Wetzel.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: C-DT Ryan Cardinale, OT-DT Tyler Hallock, WR-DB Ethan Lafferty, QB-DB Jacob Lafferty, RB-LB Dakota Thomas.

QUESTION MARK: Finally, some common ground for the Cougars, who have struggled in the win-loss column over the years; Kutztown dropped its last 74 Berks Section 2 games in a row, dating back to a 21-20 victory over Fleetwood back on Nov. 6, 2009. Sorry to report that’s not a misprint. But they’ve landed safely in L-L League Section 5, where they’ll match up with teams with similar roster sizes and in their PIAA classification. That’s a good thing for this crew, which continues to push forward. Skipper Larry Chester’s to-do list heading into camp included beefing up his receiving and secondary corps. Kutztown must also replace Lennon Neiman, who was one of the top rushers in Berks last fall. His claim-to-fame moment last season? Neiman rushed for 330 yards with six TD romps in Kutztown’s crazy 76-37 nonleague win over Pequea Valley. The rematch is in Week 10, this time as Section 5 playmates.

THE SKINNY: A couple of scheme tweaks for the Cougars, as Chester changed his D look from a 4-3 to a 4-2-5. And on offense, Kutztown will go from a triple-option attack to a Power-T scheme. Good news: Dual-threat QB Jacob Lafferty returns to pilot the O, and he’ll have a couple of holdover weapons, RB Dakota Thomas and WR Ethan Lafferty, at his disposal. Thomas should also be a D ringleader from his LB spot, another area Chester is excited about, as his Cougars continue to take some baby steps — this season in a new home that should suit them a lot better.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 31-21 overall, with a trio of District 3 playoff appearances, including last fall.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: The Crusaders own 11 section championships — third-most in league history behind Wilson and Manheim Central — with the last one coming in 2019. Lancaster Catholic won a staggering seven Section 3 titles in a row from 2005 through 2011. Those 2009 and 2011 squads won PIAA state championships under coach Bruce Harbach, who returns to the L-L League this season as Schuylkill Valley’s skipper. Keep reading.

COACH: Chris Maiorino (3rd season; 6-13 overall).

2021 RECAP: 1-4 L-L League Section 3 (5th place), 4-7 overall (Lost to Boiling Springs 56-10 in the D3-3A quarterfinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Berks Catholic, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 York Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Octorara, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Columbia, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.

* Lancaster Catholic faces its old coach — Harbach — in that Week 10 showdown. Could be a lot riding in Leesport that night.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: OL-DL Jim Boyle, OT-DT Isaiah Caine, RB-LB Tony Cruz, TE-LB J.J. Keck, WR-DB Mason McClair, K-P Daniel Mueller (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State), WR-DB Raaker Smith.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: QB-DB Will Cranford, RB-LB Terrell Crawley, TE-DE Eddie Dresch, TE-LB Zach Dresch, WR-DB R.J. Gonzalez, OT-DE Kellan Murphy, WR-DB Jaevon Parker, TE-LB Kyle Wassell.

QUESTION MARK: Keep an eye on the trenches at the outset, as the Crusaders will be breaking in some new O-line and D-line starters; Lancaster Catholic must replace Isaiah Crane, who was a real thumper along the line. He’ll be missed, as well as shifty RB Tony Cruz, multi-purpose threat Mason McClair, and one of the best specialists to ever come through the L-L League, Villanova recruit Daniel Mueller.

THE SKINNY: Plenty of good news in Crusaders’ camp, especially in the skill-kid department. Will Cranford returns for his third season behind center to steer the ship, and he’ll have holdover wideouts Jaevon Parker and R.J. Gonzalez at his disposal. Meanwhile, edge pass-rushers Eddie Dresch and Kellan Murphy are also back in the fold, and ‘backers Zach Dresch, Terrell Crawley and Kyle Wassell are all due back to do plenty of ball-hawking. Crawley should also help out in the running game on offense, as the Crusaders, it says here, have the weapons to run with the lead dogs. Don’t sleep on this crew, which is licking its chops for a repeat trip to the D3 playoffs.

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 15-35 overall, with a pair of District 3 playoff appearances, including last fall, when the Vikings won four games to wipe out a 2-26 clip. Northern Lebanon moves from Class 3A up to Class 4A this season.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Five section championships for the Vikings, the last one in 2017, capping a run of three titles in four years for Northern Lebanon under skipper Roy Wall.

COACH: Jason Rice (2nd season; 4-7 overall).

2021 RECAP: 1-4 L-L League Section 4 (5th place), 4-7 overall (Lost to eventual champ Wyomissing 65-3 in the D3-3A quarterfinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Minersville, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Pine Grove, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.; 9-10 @ York Tech, 1 p.m.; 9-16 Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Columbia, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

* Three money-time games down the home stretch for Northern Lebanon, with Columbia, Hamburg and Annville-Cleona on the slate. Circle those tilts, which should all go a long way in determining who hoists the Section 5 gold trophy. Anyone else sensing a tie in this race?

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: OT-LB Kalani Adams, WR-DB Kayden Clark, QB Ethan Ebersole, OG-DE Mitchell Hetrick (2021 L-L League Section 4 co-Offensive Lineman of the Year), WR Dwight Ostermayer, RB Blaze Watson.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: C-DT Hayden Adams, OT-DE Jared Ecenroad, WR-LB Tanner Feagley, WR-DB Moises Gonzalez, RB-LB Eli Ostermayer, TE-LB Luke Shaffer, QB-DB Grady Stichler, OT-DE Eli Thompson, WR-DB James Voight, RB-DB Myles Watson.

QUESTION MARK: Could be some growing pains along the O-line for the Vikings, so keep an eye on that crew. Jared Ecenroad, the lone senior up front — and one of just five total seniors on the preseason roster — will anchor the group. Skipper Jason Rice is hoping sophomores Hayden Adams and Eli Thompson, who got some time along the line as ninth-graders last fall, can kick it up another notch and become reliable trench stalwarts. Safe to say two-way beast Kalani Adams, and another two-way all-star, Mitchell Hetrick, will be missed. They were key cogs and team leaders in Northern Lebanon’s charge back to the postseason last fall.

THE SKINNY: If the O and D lines can get it figured out, there is certainly enough firepower in the skill-kid department for the Vikings to make plenty of noise. Grady Stichler, who went from QB to RB in-season last fall, is back at QB, and he’s a shifty one. Also keep an eye on Moises Gonzalez, a real burner who can beat you deep and on special teams. James Voight, Tanner Feagley, Myles Watson and Eli Ostermayer are also due back to help out offensively. And here’s a name to remember: Luke Shaffer will be a nice target up top for Stichler, and he’ll be one of the top ball-hawking ‘backers in the section. Sensing another step in the right direction for the Vikings, who should use last year’s mo to their advantage.

PEQUEA VALLEY BRAVES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 6-41 overall, with three wins in the last two years, after back-to-back 0-10 seasons.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: No section championships for the Braves, who joined the league for football back in 1998. Their best section finish: Fourth place, in 2011.

COACH: Mike Choi (2nd stint with Pequea Valley; 6th season overall with an 18-32 mark).

2021 RECAP: 0-5 L-L League Section 4 (6th place), 2-8 overall.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Jenkintown, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Biglerville, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Octorara, 7 p.m. (Brave Bowl); 9-9 Hanover, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Columbia; 10-7 Hamburg, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m. 10-21 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Kutztown, 7 p.m.

* Must circle the Brave Bowl in Week 2 vs. rival Octorara. Pequea Valley is hoping to be a player in this wide-open Section 5 hunt. And the Braves will face a make-or-break stretch when they get — in succession — Schuylkill Valley, Columbia, Hamburg, Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Catholic. Now that's a grind.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: WR-DB Jon Carter, WR-DB Billy Johnson, K-P Nevin Stoltzfus, WR-DB Dominic Wallace, OG-DE Andrew White.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: OT-DT Jeremiah Garber, OG-DE Zach Hollenbaugh,WR-DB J.T. Hoops, C-LB Logan McGrane, RB-LB Zach Otstot, RB-DB Dontae Petersheim, OG-DE Evan Stoltzfus, RB-LB Orlando Stoltzfus, QB-DB Peyton Temple.

QUESTION MARK: How long will it take for the Braves to get used to a new voice? We’re thinking not very long, as Mike Choi returns for his second skippering stint in Kinzers. He certainly knows his way around the practice field, and his only major tweak will come on the offensive end, where he flushed the Braves’ spread look for a ground-and-pound Wing-T scheme. Choi must replace some go-up-and-get-it wideouts — Jon Carter, Billy Johnson and Dominic Wallace were all fleet, sure-handed receivers — but with some beef due back in the trenches, plus a vet QB in Peyton Temple, who has game-managing experience, Choi thought the time was right to go run-first with his O.

THE SKINNY: Temple has a season under belt taking snaps, and while he loses that flock of wideouts to graduation, scat-back Orlando Stoltzfus returns to spark the running game. These are the guys you’re going to need to know in Kinzers this fall: Jeremiah Garber, Zach Hollenbaugh, Logan McGrane and Evan Stoltzfus. They’ll be the road-graders up front, and they’ll have to master all the intricacies of pulling and blocking in a Wing-T set. Circle these guys: McGrane had a breakout season last fall, and he can do damage from his ‘backer spot. And Zach Otstot got off to a hot start last year, but he dealt with some nagging injuries that kept him off the field. If he’s healthy, watch out. Choi got things turned around at Pequea Valley in his first sideline stint there. Here’s thinking he’ll slide right back in and get the Braves pointed in the right direction yet again.

SCHUYLKILL VALLEY PANTHERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 14-31 overall, including last year’s trip to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

COACH: Bruce Harbach (2nd season; 2-9 overall, and a 141-64 mark, including his 16-year stint at Lancaster Catholic, where he guided the Crusaders to a 139-55 record, with eight section titles, four D3 crowns, and to PIAA championships in 2009 and 2011).

2021 RECAP: 1-5 Berks Section 2 (6th place), 2-9 overall (Lost to Nanticoke 21-14 in the Eastern Conference playoffs). The Panthers’ season-opener vs. Annville-Cleona was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues. Instead of rescheduling the game in Week 11, Schuylkill Valley accepted a playoff invite from the Eastern Conference. The Panthers also added a nonleague game on the fly vs. Springfield (Montgomery County), leaving Annville-Cleona with nine regular-season games.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Panther Valley, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Upper Perkiomen, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Susquenita, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Kutztown, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Columbia, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Hamburg, 7 p.m. (Frost Bowl); 10-21 Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

* We already mentioned that Week 10 throw-down encounter vs. Lancaster Catholic, when Harbach will be reunited against his former squad. His Panthers will get Columbia, Hamburg and Annville-Cleona in the previous three weeks, so there should be plenty cooking in the Section 5 standings when the Crusaders come calling on Oct. 28.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple-I, Shotgun, Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB-DE Avery Adeloka, QB-LB Drew Campbell, OL-DL Mark Colon, OL DaShaun Davis-Thomas, WR-DB Michael Krischock, TE-DB Kyle Spotts.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: TE Dimitri Aletras, WR-DB Colby Crills, OT-DT Christian Davila, OG-LB Paul Engleman, RB Dominic Giuffre, QB-DB Michael Goad, LB Jaden Gulley, WR Julian Kemmerer, C-DE Sabier Mateo, LB Jake Stelluti, DT Jadon Swain, OG Gage VanKeuren, RB-DB Brayden Woods, TE-DE Theo Wysocki.

QUESTION MARK: Bruce Harbach made an immediate impact in Panthers’ camp; Lancaster Catholic’s former wildly successful skipper dove in head-first, implementing a winning culture and beefed-up work ethic in the weight room. It paid off with a couple of wins and that Eastern Conference playoff bid, which gave Schuylkill Valley some really nice vibes heading into the offseason. Now a year into his new gig, and with his fingerprints all over the program, Harbach is thinking bigger, and in his preseason notables, he said he’s excited about his Panthers’ potential and talent. He’ll have some key kids to replace — including QB Drew Campbell and a couple of O-line pluggers — but Schuylkill Valley has some loftier goals with Harbach calling the shots in Leesport.

THE SKINNY: Start with the skill kids, whom Harbach in his preseason notes called the best group of runners, passers and pass-catchers he’s been around since Lancaster Catholic’s 2011 bunch, which won state gold. That’s some lofty praise. One of those skill guys is all-star wideout Colby Crills, who can go and get it on the flanks. No official word just yet on the new QB, but Harbach mentioned Michael Goad in his preseason notes. And if you scour the Panthers’ key-players-returning list, you’ll notice four holdover O-line protectors and a pair of tight ends. Also keep an eye on RB Dominic Giuffre; Harbach said he’d like to use that vet O-line crew to their advantage and establish a solid rushing attack.

