BERKS CATHOLIC SAINTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Rick Keeley (38th season, 275-154-3 overall). With 37 years at the helm, the venerable Mr. Keeley is the league’s graybeard when it comes to gridiron coaching longevity.

2022 RECAP: 4-3 Section 4 (4th place), 5-6 overall (Beat Pine Grove 49-14 in the Eastern Conference 3A championship)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Lancaster Catholic, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Loyalsock, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Executive Education Academy Charter, 5 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m. (Keeley-Wolfrum Trophy Game); 9-22 @ Donegal, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Octorara, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Elco, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Funky nonleague slate against three tricky out-of-county foes — Loyalsock, Executive Education Academy Charter and Pope John Paul II were a combined 29-8 last year — leads up to that must-see Section 4 opener in the Backyard Brawl at Wyomissing in Week 4. BC made Wyo earn it last year on the Saints’ home turf. Lampeter-Strasburg comes calling in Week 7 and BC is at Cocalico in Week 9. Don’t miss those. So many contenders here, and the Saints are hoping to elbow their way into the front row.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: C-DT Ty Barreto, OT Luke Bennethum, OT-DT Jacob Collazo, WR-LB Jaxon Geddio, OG-DE Jackson Haas, RB-DB Josiah Jordan (2022 Section 4 Defensive Back of the Year; 2022 Manheim Touchdown Club Small School Specialist of the Year), K-P Andrew Kurtas, DT Alex Witmer.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: RB-DB-KR Michael Bradley, RB-LB Devin Garcia, QB Will Hess, LB Luke Impellizzeri, OG Ayden Jimenez, LB Connor Pennington, OT-DE Joe Polinsky, C-DT Owen Reber.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: TE-LB Eric Bennethum, RB Ayden Curley, WR Scott Duffy, RB Bryce Gumby, OL Jason Leininger, WR Max Mace, LB Kaden Maier, WR Grant Partsch, OT Palmer Reber, RB-LB Nathan Rose, QB Zach Suski.

OUTLOOK: Some key losses — Jordan was a multi-purpose fiend and Barreto and Collazo were terrific up front — but some nice pieces to build around for the Saints, who took the Eastern Conference route to the postseason last fall. Hess returns to run the O, and Bradley and Garcia should be movers and shakers. Reber, Polinsky and Jimenez return to anchor the trenches, and Pennington and Impellizzeri are ball-hawker ‘backers. Early schedule is a grind — first four teams on the slate were a combined 42-9 last year — so a fast start would behoove BC.

CRYSTAL BALL: This section is bonkers, and nearly impossible to predict 1-through-8. Gotta believe BC, at worst, is in the middle-of-the-pack range once again. And if the Saints can take care of business in the nonleague portion, and perhaps surprise one of those heavyweights in section play, they could make a D3 playoff push.

COCALICO EAGLES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Bryan Strohl (4th season, 20-14 overall). He’s the reigning Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Class 5A Coach of the Year, after taking his 12th-seeded Eagles all the way to the D3 championship and into the PIAA state semifinals — after a wonky 3-4 start last fall. Not too shabby. Cocalico got into the postseason when Elizabethtown eked out a 35-30 win over Ephrata in Week 10. A week later, Cocalico beat the Bears to get its postseason journey kick-started.

2022 RECAP: 5-2 Section 4 (3rd place), 10-5 overall (Beat Elizabethtown 42-2 in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs; beat Gettysburg 23-13 in the D3-5A quarterfinals; beat Solanco 32-8 in the D3-5A semifinals; beat Exeter 34-14 in the D3-5A championship; lost to eventual champ Pine-Richland 34-12 in the PIAA-5A state semifinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Ephrata, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Warwick, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Solanco, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Octorara, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Elco, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Wyomissing, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Donegal, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: So many great games here, and there should be plenty of eyeballs on Cocalico, after the Eagles mined D3-5A gold as the last team in last fall. Cocalico is at Warwick in Week 1, and that’s a beauty in Lancaster County circles. Then reigning Section 3 champ Solanco comes to Denver in Week 2, right before Manheim Central visits in Week 3. Holy moly. Cocalico gets its two stiffest Section 4 challenges at home: Week 5 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg and Week 7 vs. Wyomissing. Do not miss either of those games. Seriously.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Triple Option

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-LB Tyler Angstadt (2022 Mini Max Award honoree), OT-DT Chuckie Drain (2022 Section 4 Defensive Lineman of the Year), TE-LB Carter Getz, DB Jacob Kohl, K-P Cole Roos, C Chase Tucker.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-LB Dane Bollinger, TE-DE Logan Brubaker, RB-DB-KR Brayden Eppinette, OG-DT Hunter Frable, C-DT Adam Laudenslager, RB-DB-P-KR Aaryn Longenecker, QB Josh Myer, WR-DB Bryce Nash, RB-DB Tim Porter, RB-LB Sam Steffey, TE-DE Owen Weaver.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DT Derrick Belzince, OG-DE Derek Brubaker, C-DT Thomas Dattoli, WR-DB Andrew Ensinger, OG-DT Cole Hooper, RB-LB Dane Horning, OT-DE Ja’Den Hudgens, WR-DB Connor Sola, WR-DB Jarrett Weaver, OT-LB Aiden Williams.

OUTLOOK: Rosy. Tons to like in Eagles’ camp, where Cocalico is set to return O weapons aplenty, including pitch-man QB Myer, rugged FB Steffey, speed-demon backs Longenecker and Eppinette, and flank threats Nash and Bollinger. Tack on O-line leader Laudenslager and 21 total battle-tested seniors ready for action, and the Eagles are thinking big. Really big.

CRYSTAL BALL: Cocalico gets Lampeter-Strasburg and Wyomissing at home, and with a ton back in the tank after last year’s D3-5A conquest and a trip to the state semifinals. Strong urge to put the bull’s-eye on the Eagles, but we’ll stick them on the 2-line for now. But nobody is going to want to play these guys in a couple of months. They’ll be chiseled when the playoffs roll around.

CONRAD WEISER SCOUTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Alan Moyer (21st season, 136-87 overall)

2022 RECAP: 2-5 Section 4 (6th place), 3-7 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Solanco, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Elco, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Octorara, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Donegal, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Cocalico, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Two of the Scouts’ first three games are against playoff teams from last year — Garden Spot and Twin Valley — and Week 4 at Elco in the Section 4 opener will be for an early leg-up in the race. That game went right down to the bitter end last fall, when Weiser stunned the Raiders late in Robesonia. Three of the Scouts’ first four games are on the road, but Weiser gets two home dates to finish it out: Week 9 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg and Week 10 vs. Cocalico. Hello. And that’s after a Week 8 trip to Wyomissing. Heck of a 3-week, down-the-stretch-they-come clip there for the Scouts.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Pro-style

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: LB Dillon Britting, OT-DT Nate Casiano, WR Trey Dianna, K-P Adam Noll, OG Ethan Rex.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: OT Kaleb Britting, RB Ousmane Conde, QB-P Donovan Gingrich, TE-DE Evan Miller, WR Josh Miller, RB Sevon Parham, DB Evan Rittle, OT Charlie Shimp.

OUTLOOK: One scheme tweak for the Scouts, who junked their 5-2 D in favor of a 4-4 look this time around, as Conrad Weiser hopes to do a better job in the people-stopping department. There are some key O pieces back in the fold; Gingrich, a dual-threat, made some nice strides in his first season behind center last fall, and Parham and Conde can both hit the hole with authority. The Miller-Miller pass-catching combo are sure-handed targets — and Evan Miller is a returning all-star at D-end — and Britting and Shimp are back to patrol the trenches.

CRYSTAL BALL: Bum-rushing that top three in this race won’t be an easy chore, but the Scouts will certainly take their best punch. If you can finish around the .500 mark playing in this section, you’ll probably have a shot to make the playoffs based on strength of schedule. Ask Donegal. That should be the goal in Robesonia, where going to the postseason used to be an annual event. They're jonesing to get back.

DONEGAL INDIANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Anthony Sottasante (1st season). He’s back. The 1989 Donegal grad previously coached Columbia, so he knows his way around the L-L League's dusty back roads. After stops at Tussey Mountain in D5 and Mt. Union in D6, Sottasante has dropped anchor at home to skipper his alma mater.

2022 RECAP: 3-4 Section 4 (5th place), 4-7 overall (Lost to York Suburban 41-6 in the first round of the D3-4A playoffs)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Steel-High, 9 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ York Suburban, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Palmyra, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Elco, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Octorara, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: As mentioned, we love that Week 1 backyard tilt vs. Elizabethtown, and our fingers and toes are crossed that someone ponies up for a trophy between those rivals. All-important Section 4 opener is Week 4 at Lampeter-Strasburg, and the Indians get the Pioneers, Wyomissing and Cocalico over a gut-check 5-week clip, as they angle for a return trip to the postseason in Sottasante’s Mount Joy debut.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread Option

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-DB Zeke Amaro, QB-DB Landen Baughman, RB-LB Jon Holmes, OG-DE Caleb Kendig, RB-LB Cooper Miller, WR-DB Landon Robertson, RB-LB Noah Rohrer, C-DT Casey Tippett.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB Uri Alkinburgh, OG-DT Jackson Foye, C-DE Dillon Greenig, QB-DB Brock Hammaker, RB-DB Ruben Mumper, OT-LB Brycen Rineer, RB-DB Tyler Sload, TE-DE James Turbedsky.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: OT Matt Crider, LB Caden Leaf, OG-DT Hunter Parduski, WR-DE Connor Umholtz.

OUTLOOK: No, you do not see the words “Wing-T” next to Donegal’s offensive scheme. Blasphemy! We kid, of course. However, Sottasante promised when he took the job that the Indians will still show some Wing-T tendencies — it’s what they’ve done forever in Mount Joy — but with more option plays out of a spread set. It fits the personnel, like Hammaker taking the reins at QB and holdover backs Sload and Mumper to take the rock. Key kids will be holdover O-line types Foye, Greenig and Rineer, who need to learn some new blocking techniques. Pronto. And keep an eye on Turbedsky; he’s tough on both sides of the ball.

CRYSTAL BALL: Donegal’s record didn’t blow anyone away last fall, but the Indians’ strength of schedule earned them a spot in the postseason. Again, crashing the lead pack in this race will be an uphill slog. Getting back to the playoffs would be a feather in their caps for Donegal.

ELCO RAIDERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Bob Miller (12th season, 56-53 overall)

2022 RECAP: 1-6 Section 4 (7th place), 4-6 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Garden Spot, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ West York, 7 p.m.; 8-31 vs. Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Octorara, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Donegal, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Week 2 is a Thursday scrap against longtime backyard foe Annville-Cleona. Dig that one. After Section 4 opener in Week 4 in Myerstown against Conrad Weiser, the Raiders are at Wyomissing and then back home against Cocalico. Two weeks later they’re at Lampeter-Strasburg to cap that gauntlet against three of the top teams in all of D3.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Veer

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 5-2

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: OG-DT Colin Daub, TE-LB Aidon Fritsch, OT-DE Jaron Garcia, OT-DE Ricardo Lebron-Muniz, DE Eddie Rodriguez, WR-DB Aiden Stickler, QB Dom Thornton.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: DT Chris Bateman, WR-DB Jackson Conners, RB-LB-KR Mitchell Frederick, K Ira Gensamer, RB-LB Elliott Kreider, OT Braden Malloy, WR-DB-KR Justin Smucker, RB-LB-KR Jake Williams (2022 Section 4 Outstanding Back of the Year; 2022 Section 4 Offensive Back of the Year), OG Paul Williams.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: OG-DT Luke Bailey.

OUTLOOK: First order of business in Myerstown is finding a new QB — Gavin Bicher and Steven Rosado are going through the paces in Raiders’ camp — and revamping the O-line, which lost four stud starters to graduation. But the great news: Williams returns as the feature back after rushing for 1,800 yards last fall, and he’s a bell-cow back in Elco’s Veer. Kreider and Frederick also return for double-duty. But the new trench guys need to gel. And fast.

CRYSTAL BALL: Elco will scare the living daylights out of everyone, especially with Williams toting the rock. Another fast start in the nonleague slate — the Raiders were 3-0 out of the chute last season — would behoove Elco, which will keep lobbing grenades at the usual suspects.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PIONEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Victor Ridenour (3rd season, 20-5 overall)

2022 RECAP: 6-1 Section 4 (2nd place), 9-3 overall (Beat Susquehanna Township 52-6 in the D3-4A quarterfinals; lost to Manheim Central 42-6 in the D3-4A semifinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Conestoga Valley, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Solanco, 7 p.m. (Milk Jug Trophy Game); 9-1 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Donegal, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Octorara, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Elco, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Wyomissing, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Milk Jug in Week 1 at Solanco is always a must-see. And hang two stars next to these showdowns: Week 5 at Cocalico and Week 10 vs. Wyomissing in Lampeter. Not predicting any exact orders of finish just yet. But it’s safe to say Cocalico, L-S and Wyo will all be there at the tape. Ah, Section 4.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-stack

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: DB Ian Bender, DL Landon Coronado, WR-DB Hunter Hildenbrand (2022 Section 4 Receiver of the Year), DL Luke Hines, OL-DL Jeremy Reed, OG-LB Tristen Showers, OL-DL Tre Spahr, LB Harry Jay Wolgemuth.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: OT-DL Braden Bauer, RB-DB Carson Coleman, TE-LB Drexton Frank, WR-DB Damoj Gray, WR-DB Jack Groff, RB-LB Jackson Heeter, WR Dean Herr, WR-LB Julian Lopez, OG-DE Ezechiel Lukusa, RB-DB Jonathan Mellinger, RB Louie Malatesta, QB Trent Wagner.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: LB Dominic Brown, OG-DL Hudson Crutchfield, DB Aven Cunningham, TE-LB Emory Fluhr, OG Dominic Dixon, WR-DB Jack Groff, OG Ryan Heiser, QB Cooper Hillen, QB Caileb House, OT Jonovan O’Dell Megargee, WR Preston Schonour, OT Collin Shelley, OG Anthony Turek, LB Danny Weichler, OT Thad Wolf, C-DL Carson Zook.

OUTLOOK: The more things change, the more they stay the same in Lampeter, where the Pioneers have reloaded yet again. Speedy dual-threat QB Wagner is back to pilot the O, and he’ll have 1,000-yard back Coleman and change-of-pace backs Mellinger and Malatesta behind him, plus home-run hitter Herr on the flanks to go up and get it. Defense is also in good shape, with active ‘backers Frank and Heeter and D-line punisher Lukusa all back, plus Gray patrolling the secondary. O-line is where L-S has gotten it done lately. Bauer anchors that group, but he’ll have some fresh faces around him. Keep an eye on the trenches.

CRYSTAL BALL: L-S has the goods to be on the 1-line heading into the season — that key-players-returning list is pretty robust — but Cocalico and Wyomissing aren’t messing around. So the 3-line at the outset it is for the Pioneers. Not that there’s anything wrong with that in this battle-axe section.

OCTORARA BRAVES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Ed Smith (1st season). Just the second coach in the history of the program, Smith slides in for Jed King, who had the keys to the Braves’ pigskin office since football was hatched at the school back in 2008.

2022 RECAP: 0-7 Section 4 (8th place), 1-9 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Kennard-Dale, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 9-2 vs. Pequea Valley, 11 a.m. (Brave Bowl); 9-8 vs. Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Elco, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Donegal, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Week 2 is a Saturday tussle vs. neighboring Pequea Valley in the annual Brave Bowl, as that rivalry resumes in Atglen for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Set your alarm clocks accordingly and grab a coffee on your way over. Octorara gets reigning D3-5A champ Cocalico in the Section 4 opener in Week 4, and its road itinerary includes bus rides to Conrad Weiser, Lampeter-Strasburg, Berks Catholic and Wyomissing in Mr. Smith’s debut as skipper. … FYI: The Brave Bowl will go away after this season. The schools decided to drop their annual backyard trophy series, which Octorara leads 10-3. That’s too bad.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-DB Chris Busby, TE-DE Mason Ellingsworth, WR-DB Kaden Norat, RB-LB Zion Raison-Peters, OL-DL Josh Wentz.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB Alijah Boyer, TE-LB Mason Colligan, OG-DT Ben Eberhardt, RB-DB Colton Focht, TE-DE Ross Hershey, RB-LB Austin Kurtz, RB-DE Juju Maurice, C Kyle McCaw, NG Gabe McComsey, RB-DB Chandler Stoltzfus, OT John Taylor, QB-LB Braeden Wood.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DT Cion Brown, OG Brandon Erskine, WR-DB Mathieux Mallon, DE Shaun Myrick, TE-LB Jonathan Trimble.

OUTLOOK: The biggest switch at Octorara is at the top, where Smith is settling in to call the shots after King stepped down. Smith takes over a squad with some key pieces back in the mix, including Wood at QB, a couple of nimble runners in Focht and Stoltzfus, and a ball-hawker 'backer in Kurtz. More good news: Multiple O-line protectors are also due back, and that can only help in this crazy section.

CRYSTAL BALL: Braves went back to the drawing board last fall, after a couple of successful seasons that included their first D3 playoff bid in 2021. Now there’s a new sheriff in town, and Smith inherits a squad with a good nucleus — and that is hungry for a bounce-back season. Tricky to stuff the W column in this section. But Octorara will fight the good fight.

WYOMISSING SPARTANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Bob Wolfrum (37th season, 350-87-1 overall). He’s the reigning Section 4 Coach of the Year, after guiding his Spartans to the section title — in a rugged race packed with contenders — and to Wyomissing’s fourth D3-3A championship in a row — plus a spiffy 13-0 start before the Spartans were edged out in the state semifinals. Last year, Wolfrum passed Manheim Central legend Mike Williams on the state’s all-time coaching wins list.

2022 RECAP: 7-0 Section 4 (champions), 13-1 overall (Beat Hamburg 49-14 in the D3-3A semifinals; beat West Perry 63-7 in the D3-3A championship; beat Danville 21-19 in the PIAA-3A state quarterfinals; lost to Neumann-Goretti 20-17 in the PIAA-3A state semifinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. North Penn, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Pottsville, 7 p.m; 9-8 @ Trinity, 7 p.m.; 9-16 vs. Berks Catholic, 1:30 p.m. (Keeley-Wolfrum Trophy Game); 9-23 vs. Elco, 1:30 p.m.; 9-30 vs. Donegal, 1:30 p.m.; 10-6 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 10-14 vs. Conrad Weiser, 1:30 p.m.; 10-21 vs. Octorara, 1:30 p.m.; 10-27 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Three road games right out of the chute, including an intriguing Week 3 visit to reigning D3-2A champ Trinity. Then three straight home games — cue the old-timey marching-band tunes CD at Wyo — starting with the Backyard Brawl against Berks Catholic in Week 4, when the Spartans open defense of their Section 4 crown. At Cocalico in Week 7 and at Lampeter-Strasburg in Week 10. ‘Nuff said. And this: Wyo’s school district will dedicate the football field to Wolfrum on Oct. 14 when Conrad Weiser comes calling. That’s a heck of an honor for the Spartans’ longtime skipper.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-DB Drew Eisenhower, OG-NG Jack Gartner, RB-LB Matt Kramer (2022 Section 4 Linebacker of the Year), RB-DB Charlie McIntyre, OG-DE Jven Williams (2022 Section 4 Outstanding Lineman of the Year; 2022 Section 4 Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2022 Lions Club Section 4 MVP; 2022 Manheim Touchdown Club Small School Player of the Year; 2022 Manheim Touchdown Club Small School Lineman of the Year), OT-DT Cooper Young, QB Ben Zechman, OT-DT Pacen Ziegler.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: OT-NG Caleb Brewer, WR Ethan Brower, TE Evan Blickley, RB-LB Chase Eisenhower, RB-LB Drew Forrey, RB-LB Ryker Jones, RB-LB Collin Niedrowski.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DT Jordan Gwyn, RB-DB Justice Hardy, QB Logan Hyde, RB-DB Derek Macrina, DB Jake Neff, OT-DE Max Tipton, OG Tom Weller, C Birkley Ziegler.

OUTLOOK: Fine and dandy. The Spartans’ key-players-lost list is a who’s who of all-star and all-state performers, but the cupboard is far from bare at Wyo. Brewer, a Penn State commit, returns to anchor the line, which will keep newbie QB Hyde upright. Backfield is in terrific shape with the return of Eisenhower and Niedrowski, and Brower and Blickley are sure-handed targets. Jones, a talented runner and run-stuffer who committed to Princeton, suffered a knee injury in the state playoffs last season. He might miss some early action. O-line will need some revamping. But there is tons of talent here.

CRYSTAL BALL: Yes, Cocalico is loaded for bear and has plenty of momentum going in its program. But the Spartans have been in a completely different stratosphere as of late, with 34 regular-season wins in a row dating back to 2018. And Wyo returns a cache of talented playmakers and physical trench kids. Even if Jones misses some time, the section bull’s-eye is still clearly on the Spartans. Stop us if you’ve heard that one before.

