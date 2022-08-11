Previewing the eight Section 4 football teams in the new-look, 37-team Lancaster-Lebanon League for the upcoming 2022 season …

BERKS CATHOLIC SAINTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 43-17 overall, with four trips to the District 3 playoffs, including a D3 crown in 2017. The Saints will dip down from Class 4A to Class 3A this fall.

COACH: Rick Keeley (37th season overall; 108-29 in 11 seasons with Berks Catholic and a 270-148-3 all-time mark).

2021 RECAP: 3-2 Berks Section 2 (4th place), 7-5 overall (Beat Cocalico 21-7 in the D3-4A quarterfinals; lost to eventual champ Bishop McDevitt 35-7 in the D3-4A semifinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Lancaster Catholic, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Loyalsock, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Executive Education Academy Charter, 7 p.m.; 9-10 @ Pope John Paul II, 1 p.m.; 9-16 Wyomissing, 7 p.m. (Backyard Brawl); 9-23 Donegal, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Octorara, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Elco, 7 p.m.

* Welcome to the L-L League: The Backyard Brawl vs. rival Wyomissing — pow! — gets the Saints’ Section 4 slate started with a bang in Week 4. Hello, indeed.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: LB Trace Brown (2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State), RB-DB Christian Cacchione (2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State), DT Xavier Cifredo, QB Mitchell Gatz, TE-DE Tyler Givens, OT-DE Jackson Hudleson, RB-LB Luke Hughes, WR-LB Isaac Pichardo, LB Aron Reinhart.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB Marvin Armistead, C Ty Barreto, OT-DT Jacob Collazo, WR-DB Jaxon Geddio, OG Jackson Haas, RB-DB JayJay Jordan (2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State), OG Owen Reber.

QUESTION MARK: The Saints must replace a pair of playmakers right out of the chute in QB Mitchell Gatz and shifty RB Christian Cacchione. In fact, one of the first items on coach Rick Keeley’s to-do list heading into camp is revamping Berks Catholic’s passing attack — although the Saints won’t go up top all that often out of their trusty Wing-T scheme. Still, Berks Catholic will need a new triggerman behind center, and the Saints, who aren’t all that far removed from seven D3 finals trips in a row, must plug-in six new starters in all on O. There are also a few question marks on D, where Berks Catholic must replace eight full-timers, including ‘backer du jour Trace Brown. Don’t fret, Saints Nation. Keeley and his crew have been in this spot before, and they’ve come out just fine on the other end. There is still a lot of talent here — the key-players-returning column isn’t too shabby — but Berks Catholic will have to figure some things out playing in one of the most grueling sections anywhere.

THE SKINNY: Two terrific items right off the top. First, scat-back and DB wiz JayJay Jordan, a two-way Berks all-star pick last fall, returns. He should slide right into Cacchione’s feature speed-back role and have his hands on the ball. A lot. Second, Keeley is excited about his O-line, with Ty Barreto, Jacob Collazo, Jackson Haas and Owen Reber all returning to the trenches. You gotta have the horses up front, and the Saints have a four-pack of vet blockers to help with their Wing-T ways. Find a game-manager QB — William Hess and Aidan Curley are mentioned as potential starters in Keeley’s preseason notables — and a slugger fullback to replace Luke Hughes, and the Saints should have the weapons to be players in the race, and make another D3 run. Berks Catholic in the L-L League? It’s a whole new world.

COCALICO EAGLES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 41-17 overall, with four trips to the District 3 playoffs, including a D3 crown in 2019. The Eagles are heading back up — from Class 4A to Class 5A — this season.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: A rock-solid 14 section championships for Cocalico, third-most in league history. Since 2012, the Eagles have three section titles, and no worse than a runner-up finish — all in Section 2. That’s pretty good.

COACH: Bryan Strohl (3rd season; 10-9 overall).

2021 RECAP: 4-1 L-L League Section 2 (Tri-champs with Manheim Central, Warwick), 6-5 overall (Lost to Berks Catholic 21-7 in the D3-4A quarterfinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Ephrata, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Warwick; 9-2 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Octorara, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Elco, 7 p.m.; 10-8 @ Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.; 10-14 Donegal, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.

* Some familiar faces remain — Warwick, Solanco, Manheim Central, L-S — but there will be a lot of new foes on Cocalico’s slate, including a rematch from last year’s D3 tussle vs. Berks Catholic in Week 9 in Reading. Simply an awesome schedule for the Eagles; you can literally circle all 10 games. And that scrimmage vs. Ephrata shouldn’t too shabby, either.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Flexbone

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: TE-LB Luke Angstadt, RB Anthony Bourassa (2021 L-L League Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State; 2021 Lions Club L-L League Section 2 Player of the Year), OL-DT Ryan Brubaker (2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State; 2022 Big 33 participant; LNP 2021-22 L-L League Male Athlete of the Year), RB-DB Brycen Flinton, RB-DB Steven Flinton, C-DT Jared Stauffer (2021 L-L League Section 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year), QB Blayke Taddei, LB Austin Vang, OL-DL Damien Wolf.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-LB Tyler Angstadt, WR-LB Dane Bollinger, WR-DB Ethan Brown, TE-DE Logan Brubaker, OT-DT Chuckie Drain, RB-DB Brayden Eppinette, OG-DT Hunter Frable, RB-DB Jacob Kohl, LB Carter Getz, OG-DT Adam Laudenslager, RB-DB Aaryn Longenecker, QB-DB Josh Myer, QB-DB Bryce Nash, P-K Cole Roos, RB-LB Sam Steffy, C-DT Chase Tucker, RB-DE Owen Weaver.

QUESTION MARK: There’s no two ways around it; Cocalico lost some studs, especially in the trenches — Ryan Brubaker, a Big 33 participant, took his talents to South Carolina in the SEC, and Jared Stauffer was the Section 2 Outstanding O-lineman of the Year last fall — and on the D side. The Eagles also need a new QB to pilot their trusty triple-option attack, and they must replace go-to slugger RB Anthony Bourassa, last year’s L-L League leading rusher. Sounds kinda daunting, yes?

THE SKINNY: The crazy thing is that despite some wholesale losses, Cocalico’s key-players-returning list is deep, and features trench-kid and skill-kid talent aplenty. The only issue? Some of those guys are still a tad wet behind the ears, as skipper Bryan Strohl must replace 13 total starters. Some names to know: Tyler Angstadt is a vet two-way performer; Chuckie Drain is a two-way line punisher; Brayden Eppinette and Aaryn Longenecker can both scoot out of the backfield; and Chase Tucker knows his way around the line of scrimmage. The Eagles will need to pick a new full-time QB — holdovers Josh Myer and Bryce Nash are in that mix — and then hope that youth will indeed be served while navigating the choppy Section 4 waters.

CONRAD WEISER SCOUTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 33-20 overall, with five trips to the District 3 playoffs. The Scouts are one of just four L-L League teams to go postseason dancing in each of the last five years, along with Governor Mifflin, Lampeter-Strasburg and Wyomissing.

COACH: Alan Moyer (20th season; 133-80 overall).

2021 RECAP: 4-2 Berks Section 2 (T-2nd place), 7-4 overall (Lost to Big Spring 49-35 in the first round of the D3-4A playoffs).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Solanco, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-17 Elco, 6 p.m.; 9-23 @ Octorara; 9-30 @ Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Donegal, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Wyomissing, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.

* A scintillating 3-week stretch to cap the regular season for the Scouts, who get Wyomissing, L-S and Cocalico to close it out. Conrad Weiser will have an enormous say in who survives this titanic race. Buckle up.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 5-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: WR Aanjay Feliciano (2021 Berks Section 2 Receiver of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State), RB-DB Cam Jones, QB Logan Klitsch (2021 Berks Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State; 2021 Mini Max honoree), DE Dylan MacKenzie, OG-LB Brett Organtini (2021 Berks Section 2 co-Linebacker of the Year), DE Josh Pazdrick, RB Cole Rothermel, DE Cam Swanson (2021 Berks Section 2 Defensive Lineman of the Year).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: OT Kaleb Britting, OL-DT Nate Casiano, WR Trey Dianna, QB Donovan Gingrich, RB-LB Sevon Parham, OG Ethan Rex.

QUESTION MARK: Gotta start with QB, where Conrad Weiser must replace all-star dual-threat Logan Klitsch, who landed at Dartmouth in the Ivy League. He was fabulous. Klitsch’s favorite go-to target, Aanjay Feliciano, has also moved on; he’s at Stetson University. The Scouts must also replace heavy hitter Brett Organtini, who piled up 150 tackles last fall on the way to being named Berks Section 2 Linebacker of the Year. Vet skipper Alan Moyer must replace 16 total starters in all, as the Scouts must finagle their way through a bit of a re-tool — and a headache-inducing Section 4 slate — if they want another D3 playoff trip.

THE SKINNY: It’s not a total tear-down and rebuild in Robesonia, with some key pieces due back in Scouts’ camp. Like Sevon Parham, who should do plenty of damage on both sides of the ball. And Trey Dianna, who learned the wideout ropes playing alongside Feliciano the last couple of years. And Ethan Rex, who returns for his third season in the trenches to anchor the O-line, where he’ll be joined up front by Nate Casiano, whom Moyer is very excited about, and Kaleb Britting, who is switching from C to OT. And remember Donovan Gingrich’s name; he’s penciled in to replace Klitsch behind center. Those are some pretty big spikes to fill, but here’s thinking Gingrich and the rest of the Scouts will be up for the challenge.

DONEGAL INDIANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 27-20 overall, including a trip to the District 3 playoffs last fall.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Seven section championships for Donegal, the last one coming in 2013 under skipper Jeff Polites, who also guided Elizabethtown to a section crown in his distinguished L-L League coaching career.

COACH: Chad Risberg (5th season; 22-15 overall). He doubles up as president of the L-L League Quarterback Club. Hail to the chief.

2021 RECAP: 3-1 L-L League Section 3 (T-2nd place), 7-3 overall (Lost to Kennard-Dale 28-14 in the D3-4A quarterfinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Steel-High, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-27 @ Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.; 9-2 York Suburban, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Palmyra, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Wyomissing, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Elco, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Octorara, 7 p.m.

* Donegal and Elizabethtown — who will clash in the season-opener with a 10 a.m. Saturday game in Week 1 — are separated by 7.5 miles of blacktop. This needs to be a trophy series. Seriously, someone get on that. Monster games galore sprinkled all over the Indians’ schedule. They’ll open their Section 4 slate vs. L-S, which has been in the last three D3-4A title games. Never a dull moment in this section.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB-DB Ian Brown, C-DT Owen Champ, OG-LB Brandon Coco, OG-DE Gavin Creek, OL-DL Tommy Devonshire, RB-LB Connor Hyle, RB-DB Cody Stough, OT-DT Brandon Witmer.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR-DB Zeke Amaro, QB-DB Landon Baughman, QB-DB Brock Hammaker, RB-LB Jon Holmes, RB-LB Cooper Miller, RB-DB Ruben Mumper, RB-LB-K Noah Rohrer, C-DT Casey Tippett, TE-DE James Turbedsky.

QUESTION MARK: Can’t help but notice the heavy graduation losses along the O-line. Those stick out like a sore thumb, especially when you’re talking trench protection and pulling, hole-opening capabilities in Donegal’s punishing Wing-T attack. Casey Tippett is the lone returning starter in the lot, and he’ll have some fresh faces flanking him up front. With some solid skill kids coming back, all eyes on the Indians’ O-line to jive. Pronto.

THE SKINNY: Plenty of firepower due back for Donegal, which faces that treacherous Section 4 grind, yes. But after a postseason run last fall — and with some dangerous O weapons back in tow — the Indians are hoping for a carry-over in the mo department. Three key kids are due back in the backfield, including shifty QB Landon Baughman — back to 100 percent in the health department after an elbow injury — and plugger backs Noah Rohrer and Jon Holmes. Baughman will have Zeke Amaro back on the flanks, and TE James Turbedsky will help out in the pass-catching and blocking departments. He’ll chase you down from his D-end spot, too. Rohrer will be the D ringleader from his ‘backer slot, with Holmes and Cooper Miller also teeing off in the middle. The secondary is also in very good hands with Baughman, Brock Hammaker and Ruben Mumper all due back. Sleeper team alert, especially if the new-look O-line comes around sooner rather than later.

ELCO RAIDERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 28-22 overall, with three trips to the District 3 playoffs, including a spot in the D3-4A finale in 2020 and a semifinal appearance in 2019.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Six section championships for the Raiders, the last one coming in 2020.

COACH: Bob Miller (11th season; 52-47 overall).

2021 RECAP: 3-2 L-L League Section 4 (3rd place), 4-6 overall.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Garden Spot, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 West York, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Columbia, 7 p.m.; 9-17 @ Conrad Weiser, 6 p.m.; 9-23 Wyomissing, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Octorara, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Donegal, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

FUN FACT: The Raiders will play on a shiny new turf surface field inside their on-campus stadium this fall. The grand-opening debut is in Week 1 vs. West York. That leaves nine Lancaster/Lebanon facilities with grass fields in their stadiums: McCaskey, Lebanon, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Cocalico, Octorara, Annville-Cleona, Columbia and Northern Lebanon.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Veer

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: OG-DT Nate Henson, C-DT Cody Sky (2021 L-L League Section 4 Outstanding Lineman of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 4 co-Offensive Lineman of the Year), QB-LB Cole Thomas, RB-LB Luke Williams (2021 L-L League Section 4 Linebacker of the Year; 2021 Mini Max honoree).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: OG-DT Colin Daub, TE-LB Aidon Fritsch, OT-DE Jaron Garcia, K Landon Gettle, TE-LB Elliot Kreider, OT-DE Ricardo Lebron-Muniz, WR Sara Miller, WR-DB Aiden Stickler, QB-DB Dom Thornton, RB-LB Jake Williams.

QUESTION MARK: Not an overly abundance of question marks in Myerstown, although the Raiders must replace O-line stalwarts Nate Henson and Cody Sky, jack-of-all-trades kid Cole Thomas, and four-year starter and two-way beast Luke Williams. Elco welcomes back Jake Williams — Luke’s little brother — who missed nine games last fall with an injury. If he can slide into a feature-back role in the backfield, and if he can be a D ringleader from his LB spot, super. The Raiders must also install a new Veer QB; vet coach Bob Miller mentioned Dom Thornton and Gavin Bicher as potential newbie starters in his preseason notes. Some horses to replace, for sure. But the cupboard is not bare in Elco’s camp. We’re anxious to see how this bunch stacks up against the Section 4 power punchers.

THE SKINNY: No Henson and no Sky up front, OK. But Colin Daub, Jaron Garcia and Ricardo Lebron-Muniz are set to return to the trenches, and that’s an excellent start for the Raiders. More good news: Aidon Fritsch is back to catch passes and do damage from his ‘backer spot, along with Elliot Kreider, and those guys will flank Williams in the middle. Aiden Stickler and Sara Miller — the coach’s daughter — are also back to help out in the pass-catching department for the new QB.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PIONEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 44-19 overall, with five trips to the District 3 playoffs, including back-to-back Class 4A crowns in 2019 and 2020, and a return trip to the finale last fall.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Nine section championships for the Pioneers, who are coming off back-to-back Section 3 crowns. All nine of those titles have come since 2002.

COACH: Victor Ridenour (2nd season; 11-2 overall). He capped off his rookie campaign with L-L League Section 3 co-Coach of the Year honors, as the Pioneers didn’t skip a beat after the coaching change.

2021 RECAP: 5-0 L-L League Section 3 (champs), 11-2 overall (Beat Big Spring 62-13 in the D3-4A quarterfinals; beat Kennard-Dale 31-0 in the D3-4A semifinals; lost to Bishop McDevitt 7-0 in the D3-4A championship).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Conestoga Valley, 6 p.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Solanco, 7 p.m. (Milk Jug Trophy Game); 9-2 Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Donegal, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Octorara, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Elco, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 10-29 @ Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

* Fingers crossed that L-S and Conestoga Valley can get together for a date in the 2024-25 cycle to resume the Lampeter Bowl rivalry. The Buckskins (repping East Lampeter) and the Pioneers (West Lampeter) will scrimmage this year. Go ahead circle that Week 10 showdown at Wyomissing a while. L-S also gets backyard rival Solanco in a trophy game right out of the gate, plus a rematch from last year’s playoff game vs. Kennard-Dale.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-stack

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB-DB Payton Cunningham, OL-LB Nick Del Grande (2021 L-L League Section 3 Outstanding Lineman of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 3 Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 3 Linebacker of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State; 2021 Manheim Touchdown Club Lineman of the Year), TE-LB Beau Heyser (2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State), RB-DB Giovanni Malatesta, K Andrew Reidenbaugh, OL-DL Evan Sellers, QB-DB Berkeley Wagner (2021 L-L League Section 3 co-Outstanding Back of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 3 Defensive Back of the Year; 2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State; 2021 Mini Max honoree), DB Weston Weaver.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-DB Carson Coleman, OG-DL Landon Coronado, TE-LB Drexton Frank, LB Jackson Heeter, WR-DB Hunter Hildenbrand, DE Luke Hines, RB-LB Julian Lopez, RB-DB Jonathan Mellinger, OT-DL Jeremy Reed, OG Tristen Showers, C-DL Tre Spahr.

QUESTION MARK: That key-players-lost list is an attention-grabber, and includes two-way terrors Nick Del Grande and Beau Heyser, plus play-making QB Berkeley Wagner. Those guys were blood-and-guts team leaders and will be missed. But it’s hardly the end of the world at L-S, which found its way back to the D3-4A finale last fall under rookie skipper Victor Ridenour, who now firmly has his fingerprints all over the program. There will be some holes to plug in Pioneers’ camp, yes. But there is certainly enough returning talent for L-S to angle for a fourth straight trip to the D3-4A title game. They just have to navigate that sticky Section 4 slate first. And the D3-4A bracket, with Manheim Central joining that fray this fall, will be no walk in the park, either.

THE SKINNY: Plenty to like here, especially with Tre Spahr, Landon Coronado, Jeremy Reed and Tristen Showers all due back in the trenches. You can trace L-S’s recent success to line domination, and the Pioneers are ahead of the curve in that all-important department. As for the skill kids, explosive backs Carson Coleman, Jonathan Mellinger and Julian Lopez are all due back. Keep an eye on the QB spot, where Ridenour needs to name a new triggerman; Hunter Hildenbrand, a standout wideout and DB type, plus Trent Wagner — Berkeley’s little brother — are in line for those duties. L-S is also in great shape defensively, with top tackler Jackson Heeter, hit machine Drexton Frank and edge blitzer Luke Hines all coming back. Gotta believe this crew keeps on swinging, and slugs its way into the Section 4 lead pack.

OCTORARA BRAVES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 20-29 overall, including last year’s first appearance in the District 3 playoffs, after jumping ship from District 1 and into the L-L League in 2018. The Braves’ eight victories last year were a single-season program record.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Fifth season in the league for the Braves, who have yet win a section championship. But Octorara is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes in Section 4. It took a year or two to figure out some things, but the Braves are here.

COACH: Jed King (15th season; 40-92 overall). He’s been Octorara’s only coach since the inception of the program in Atglen. He’s also a former Solanco QB.

2021 RECAP: 4-1 L-L League Section 4 (2nd place), 8-3 overall (Lost to Northern York 28-22 in the first round of the D3-4A playoffs).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Kennard-Dale, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Pequea Valley, 7 p.m. (Brave Bowl); 9-9 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Elco, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Wyomissing, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Donegal, 7 p.m.

* Can’t talk Octorara without first mentioning the Brave Bowl vs. neighboring Pequea Valley. Hang a star next to that one in Week 2, for sure. The Braves will get an early taste of what the Section 4 race will hold when they visit Cocalico — hello — for the league opener in Week 4.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: C-DT Kaden King (2021 L-L League Section 4 Defensive Lineman of the Year), OG-DT Andrew Koennecker, OG-LB Angel Maurucio, QB-DB Weston Stoltzfus, RB-DB Mike Trainor (2021 L-L League Section 4 Defensive Back of the Year; 2021 Mini Max honoree), OL-DL Wesley Thompson.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR-DB Chris Busby, RB-DB Colton Focht, RB-DE Mekhi Murray, WR-DB Kaden Norrat, RB-LB Zion Raison-Peters, OG-DE Josh Wentz.

QUESTION MARK: It’s been a somber offseason of sorts for the Braves. First, two-way terror Mason Ellingsworth was severely injured in a farming accident. The league is set to honor Mason later this season. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, Paulie Murray, one of Octorara’s top tacklers and D catalysts, suffered a serious knee injury, ending his senior season before it even started. Steele Wrigley, a solid two-way player with breakaway ability out of the backfield, decided not to come back out to the team. And Corey D’Antonio, a sure-handed wideout who hauled in four TD catches in a win over Elco last fall, transferred out of the school district. Octorara must also replace team leader Mike Trainor, trench stalwart Kaden King, and multi-purpose QB Weston Stoltzfus, who was the league’s top-rated passer last season, when he had 22 TD tosses against just one pick, and that interception didn’t come until the last game. All of that is a lot to digest.

THE SKINNY: Octorara now has firm footing and its roots are growing in the L-L League, and the Braves are coming off a spirited run to the playoffs for just the second time in the history of the program. Coach Jed King and his crew will certainly need to channel those good vibes after a challenging offseason. Some good news: Zion Raison-Peters is poised for a hello-world season on both sides of the ball, and Colton Focht and Mekhi Murray both had ample carries out of the backfield last fall. They’ll run behind Josh Wentz, who returns to anchor the O-line. Keep an eye on newbie QB Braedon Wood, who is one of the candidates to steer the Braves’ Wing-T ship.

Interview with Octorara's Mason Ellingsworth at L-L League media day ...

WYOMISSING SPARTANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 56-8 overall, with five trips to the District 3 playoffs, including a current run of three championships in a row, and back-to-back PIAA title-game appearances. Per the PIAA success formula, Wyo was supposed to play up in Class 4A this season, but the Spartans challenged and won their case, so they’ll remain in Class 3A. Wyo was also ticketed to play in Section 5, but the Spartans flip-flopped with Kutztown, which agreed to switch from Section 4 to Section 5.

COACH: Bob Wolfrum (36th season; 337-86-1 overall). He’s the reigning Berks Section 2 Coach of the Year, after guiding the Spartans back to the state finals last fall. Wolfrum is also a legend in Berks County coaching circles.

2021 RECAP: 6-0 Berks Section 2 (champs), 15-1 overall (Beat Northern Lebanon 65-3 in the D3-3A quarterfinals; beat Middletown 14-0 in the D3-3A semifinals; beat Boiling Springs 55-13 in the D3-3A championship; beat Scranton Prep 35-14 in the PIAA-3A quarterfinals; beat Neumann-Goretti 42-6 in the PIAA-3A semifinals; lost to Central Valley 7-0 in the PIAA-3A championship). Another fantastic journey for Wyo, which is on an absolute roll.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ North Penn, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-27 Kennard-Dale, 1:30 p.m.; 9-2 @ Pottsville, 7 p.m.; 9-10 Trinity, 1:30 p.m.; 9-16 @ Berks Catholic, 7 p.m. (Backyard Brawl); 9-23 @ Elco, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Donegal, 7 p.m.; 10-8 Cocalico, 1:30 p.m.; 10-14 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Octorara, 7 p.m.; 10-29 Lampeter-Strasburg, 1:30 p.m.

* An excellent schedule for the Spartans, including that Section 4 opener in Week 4 vs. longtime rival Berks Catholic. Whoa, Nellie. Wyo will get everyone’s best punch, so don’t miss this crew in your travels, as they body-slam into the L-L League.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: OT Preston Aikman, WR-DB Nevin Carter (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State), C-NG Julian DiMaio (2021 PA Football News Class 3A All-State), LB Rory Filoon, RB-LB Tommy Grabowski (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 3A All-State), DT J.J. Jackson, TE-DE Aidan Mack (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 3A All-State; 2022 Big 33 participant), OG-LB Jack Miller (2021 Berks Section 2 co-Linebacker of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State), RB-DB Amory Thompson (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 3A All-State).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-DB Drew Eisenhower (2021 PA Football News Class 3A All-State), OG-NG Jack Gartner, RB-DB Charlie McIntyre, OG-DE Jven Williams (2021 Berks Section 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 3A All-State), OT-DT Cooper Young, QB Ben Zechman, OT-DT Pacen Ziegler.

QUESTION MARK: Hard to find many, quite frankly, considering the roll the Spartans are currently on. Our favorite stat? Wyo is 42-3 in its last 45 games — that deserves a wow — with three perfect regular-season rides in a row. They haven’t dropped a regular-season game since 2018, and they’re hoping to keep it humming right along this time around, albeit in an incredibly difficult Section 4 hunt. Every guy on that key-players-lost list will be missed — including the six all-state performers — no doubt. But there’s still tons to like in Wyo’s camp.

THE SKINNY: It will start up front for the Spartans, with all eyes on Penn State commit Jven Williams returning to anchor the O-line. He’s a monster, and he’ll be flanked by more holdover trench talents in Cooper Young, Jack Gartner and Pacen Ziegler, giving returning QB Ben Zechman and backs Drew Eisenhower and Charlie McIntyre plenty of protection. Wyo? In the L-L League? You betcha. Section 4 favorite? Check. D3-3A favorite? Check. All systems are go for this crew. Keep your hands, feet, arms and legs inside the car at all times, and enjoy the ride.

