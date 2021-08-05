With heat acclimatization practices set to begin Aug. 9, and with Week 1 games ready to go on Aug. 27, here is a pre-camp Lancaster-Lebanon League football primer for the Section 4 teams …

ANNVILLE-CLEONA DUTCHMEN

COACH: Matt Gingrich (7th season; 36-26).

LAST YEAR: 2-3 Section 4; 3-5 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Kutztown (scrimmage); 8-27 Schuylkill Valley; 9-2 @ Fleetwood; 9-10 @ Littlestown; 9-17 Donegal; 9-24 @ Lancaster Catholic; 10-1 @ Northern Lebanon; 10-8 Pequea Valley; 10-15 Columbia; 10-22 @ Octorara; 10-29 Elco.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Veer.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: DB Drew Eby, K Mac Plummer, WR-DB Kenny Schaeffer, OT-DT Logan Wagner.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: RB Alex Correa, RB-DB Rogan Harter, DB Braden Haulman, QB Gavin Keller, OG Josh Lindsay, RB-LB Alex Long, RB-LB-DB Chase Maguire, DB Jake Mills, WR-DB Ethan Missimer, RB-LB-DB Phoenix Music, C-LB Ethan Schriver, TE Brad Smith.

QUESTION MARK: Two off the top. First, who steps into the kicker role, previously nailed down by all-stater Plummer, who owns the L-L League record with a 54-yard field goal. Newbies Anthony Lucera and Sam Domencic are penciled in to handle the special teams duties heading into camp. Plummer and his sturdy, reliable right leg will be missed in Annville. Second, are there enough carries to go around for the Harter-Long-Maguire backfield trio? They’re all talented backs; Harter is a breakaway threat with tons of speed to burn; Long is rugged between the tackles; and Maguire, who took a bulk of the snaps at QB last fall, is a powerful runner who can lower the boom and hit the hole. Keep an eye on Keller to get a majority of the snaps this time around. He knows how to operate Gingrich’s pitch scheme.

THE SKINNY: Now two years removed from winning a D3 playoff game for the first time in program history, the Dutchmen have their sites set on another postseason run. And Gingrich has a nice nucleus to do it, particularly in the backfield — welcome back Harter, Long and Maguire — and up front, where all-star trench stalwarts Schriver and Lindsay are back to anchor the line, plus some vet LB/DB types who can swarm and pass-defend. A-C will have 10 total full-time starters back in camp, including Music, who has a front-row seat on the all-name-team.

COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE

COACH: Bud Kyle (4th season; 11-27).

LAST YEAR: 3-2 Section 4; 4-4 overall. Missed out on a D3-2A playoff trip by mere percentage points.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 York Tech (scrimmage); 8-28 @ Eastern York; 9-3 @ Donegal; 9-10 Hanover; 9-17 @ Columbia; 9-24 @ Ephrata; 10-1 @ Octorara; 10-8 Northern Lebanon; 10-15 @ Annville-Cleona; 10-22 Elco; 10-29 Pequea Valley.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: WR Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, RB Justin Elliott, C-DE Aidan Gladfelter, OG David Hershey, WR Michael Poole, WR-LB Darnell Tucker, WR-LB Keegan Zink.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: WR-LB Jaydon Boone, WR-DB J’von Collazo, QB Robert Footman, OG-DT Joel Ober, OT-DE Colin McCarty, OG Dom Nell, RB-LB Steven Rivas, DB Demari Simms.

QUESTION MARK: Tide must replace a pair of thumper O-line trench guys in Gladfelter and Hershey, and that’s pretty high up on the priority list, considering that group up front must keep returning all-star QB Footman upright at all times.

THE SKINNY: Footman can wing it, and even though he lost sure-handed targets Poole, Tucker and Zink to graduation, he’ll have some vet playmakers at his disposal, like Boone and Collazo on the flanks and Rivas barreling out of the backfield. Having Ober, McCarty and Nell back to help anchor the O-line is huge. Don’t sleep on the Tide; this crew has missed out on the D3 playoffs by an eyelash the last couple of years. Is this the season the Tide finally gets over that cresting wave?

ELCO RAIDERS

COACH: Bob Miller (10th season; 48-41).

LAST YEAR: 5-0 Section 4 (champs); 7-1 overall (Lost to Lampeter-Strasburg in District 3 Class 4A championship game).

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Garden Spot (scrimmage); 8-27 Susquenita; 9-3 @ Schuylkill Valley; 9-10 @ Conrad Weiser; 9-17 Ephrata; 9-24 Donegal; 10-1 @ Pequea Valley; 10-8 Octorara; 10-15 Northern Lebanon; 10-22 @ Columbia; 10-29 @ Annville-Cleona.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Veer.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: QB-DB Braden Bohannon, WR-DB Virdicio Chekanov, TE-DE Owen Kahl, WR-DE R.J. Peiffer, OG-DT Logan Tice, OT-DT Ben Wargo.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: OG-DT Colin Daub, TE-LB Aidon Fritsch, OT-DE Nate Henson, K Rheece Shuey, QB-LB Cole Thomas, C-DT Cody Sky, RB-LB Jake Williams, RB-LB Luke Williams.

QUESTION MARK: Who replaces all-state standout Bohannon behind center? That would be Thomas, and he knows his way around the Raiders’ backfield. He’s taken plenty of carries as an RB, and Thomas was Bohannon’s QB understudy the last several years, so he’s ready for the full-time gig.

THE SKINNY: Three D3 playoff trips in a row for Elco, which reached the 4A finale last year and had a 3-0 halftime lead at Lampeter-Strasburg before falling to the Pioneers. No Bohannon. No Tice. No Wargo. No problem? There’s still a ton to like in Myerstown, including the dynamic Williams brothers — Luke is an absolute two-way terror, and we’re anxious to see what Jake does in his much-anticipated sophomore season — plus Sky, Daub and Henson all returning to the O-line to make life a tad easier for Thomas, who is stepping into some extra-large spikes with Bohannon gone. Tons of energy, good vibes and motivation still flowing in Raiders’ camp. Now they have a section title to defend, and a playoff streak to continue. Goods are certainly here to make that happen.

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

COACH: Jason Rice (1st season).

LAST YEAR: 0-5 Section 4; 0-8 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Minersville (scrimmage); 8-27 Pine Grove; 9-3 @ Hamburg; 9-10 York Tech; 9-17 @ Lebanon; 9-24 Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-1 Annville-Cleona; 10-8 @ Columbia; 10-15 Northern Lebanon; 10-22 @ Pequea Valley; 10-29 Octorara.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: WR Rasheed Beldor, OL-DL Sean Eisenhower, OL-LB Kris Frazier, OL-DL Ryan Lutz, OL-DL Arthur Shirk, QB Nate Shirk, WR-LB Dominic Varvel, WR-DB Tyler Wolfe.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: OG-LB Kalani Adams, QB-DB Grady Stichler, RB-DL Blaze Watson.

QUESTION MARK: The most pressing one is how the Vikings will transition to a new head coach, with Rice sliding in for Roy Wall. Rice played his prep ball at Palmyra, where his offensive coordinator was none other than Matt Nagy. He installed a spread O scheme in Fredericksburg, and has an experienced triggerman to pilot it in Stichler, who shared the QB duties last fall and has some varsity street cred.

THE SKINNY: No question mark here — Adams is a major two-way terror, and he’ll anchor the O-line and make plenty of sticks from his LB spot. But he can’t do it alone, and the Vikings will be mixing in a lot of fresh faces, especially along both lines and the skill positions, as Northern Lebanon looks to snap a 12-game losing skid dating back to the middle of the 2019 campaign. The Vikes are just 2-26 in the last three seasons — after winning three Section 3 championships and going to the D3 playoffs a trio of times in a mesmerizing 4-year clip.

OCTORARA BRAVES

COACH: Jed King (14th season; 32-89).

LAST YEAR: 4-1 Section 4; 6-2 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 @ Oxford (scrimmage); 8-27 @ Kennard-Dale; 9-4 @ York Tech; 9-10 Pottstown; 9-17 @ Phoenixville; 9-24 @ Lebanon; 10-1 Columbia; 10-8 @ Elco; 10-15 Pequea Valley; 10-22 Annville-Cleona; 10-29 @ Northern Lebanon.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: RB-DB Devon DeJesus, RB-DB Ryan Kernan, OL-DL Aidan Neary-Ross, WR-DB Bryan Pennypacker, TE-DE Caleb Rising, RB-LB Haydyn Wrigley.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: WR-DB Cory Di’Antonio, TE-LB Mason Ellingsworth, RB-DB Daryl Jones, C-DT Kaden King, OG-DT Andrew Koennecker, OG-LB Angel Mauricio, LB Paulie Murray, RB-LB Zion Raison-Peters, QB-DB Weston Stoltzfus, OT-DT Wes Thompson, RB-DB Mike Trainor, OT-DE Josh Wentz, WR-DB Steele Wrigley.

QUESTION MARK: The Braves lost a trio of sure-handed receivers in Kernan, Pennypacker and Rising, so that’s three less weapons Stoltzfus, Octorara’s returning gunslinger QB, will have in his holster. Keep an eye on the flanks in Atglen to see which receivers step in and ultimately step up.

THE SKINNY: Tons to like in Braves’ camp, where Stoltzfus is back to pilot Octorara’s attack. And he’ll have plenty of familiar faces around him, including Trainor, a two-way stud and the league’s top returning rusher from a year ago. More good news: The Braves lost just one full-time O-line people-mover from last year, with King, Mauricio, Thompson and Koennecker all due back in the trenches. That’s a heck of a start for a team coming off arguably its most successful season in program history. Here’s another name to remember: Murray is a stick-machine at LB. Braves had eventual-champ Elco on the ropes late in the fourth quarter last year. Can Octorara clear that hurdle and make a run at Section 4 gold this time around? Braves at Elco on Oct. 8. Circle it. Now.

PEQUEA VALLEY BRAVES

COACH: Jeff Werner (3rd season, 1-16).

LAST YEAR: 1-4 Section 4; 1-6 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Susquehanna Township (scrimmage); 8-27 Biglerville; 9-3 @ Hanover; 9-19 Kutztown; 9-18 Jenkintown; 9-24 Garden Spot; 10-1 Elco; 10-8 @ Annville-Cleona; 10-15 @ Octorara; 10-22 Northern Lebanon; 10-29 @ Columbia.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: OT-DE Conor Brown, OL-LB Luke Brown, QB Nate Fisher, RB Tony Lazar, WR-DB Carter Rohrer, WR-DB Collin Rohrer.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: DT Bobby Broomell, WR Jon Carter, RB Anderson Cruz, OT-DE Zach Hollenbaugh, C Logan McGraine, TE Zach Ostot, OG-LB Evan Stoltzfus, K-P Nevin Stoltzfus, RB Orlando Stoltzfus, QB Peyton Temple, WR Dom Wallace, OG-DE Drew White.

QUESTION MARK: Werner must replace jack-of-all-trades wiz Fisher at QB, and he’s set to give Temple the keys to the Braves’ offense. He took some random snaps last fall, but hasn’t started under the lights on a Friday night in a varsity game. PV must also find a go-to ball-carrier, after the multi-purpose Lazar graduated — along with the Rohrer boys, Carter and Collin, who were flank threats.

THE SKINNY: PV found the win column last year, and that gave this group some nice mo heading into offseason drills. Werner really likes Temple, and thinks he’s ready to pilot the varsity. He’ll have a couple of holdover skill kids at his disposal; more importantly, the Braves will return some beef up front, and that’s always a good start in Kinzers. If Temple figures it out on the fly and gets good protection, do not sleep on PV; the Braves, as always, will make you earn every inch.

