DANIEL BOONE BLAZERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: J.D. Okuniewski (1st season). He was a QB for the Blazers back in his prep playing days, and now he’s calling the shots up on the hill in Birdsboro.

2022 RECAP: 1-5 Section 3 (6th place), 2-8 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Boyertown, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Exeter, 7 p.m. (Pig Iron Bowl); 9-1 vs. Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Heck of a debut for Okuniewski, who will guide his troops into the cauldron at Exeter for the Pig Iron Bowl on opening night. Hello. Boone will find out right away where it stands in Section 3. First three games there are against Garden Spot, Ephrata and Elizabethtown; Spartans and Bears went to the playoffs in 2022 and the Mountaineers just missed out after winning six games. Late-season bus rides to Solanco and to backyard foe Twin Valley means the Blazers should absolutely have a say in who wins this very intriguing section.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-DB Robbie Burns, TE-DE Draven Klick, OG Trey Quinter, OG Tony Rulli, OT Jesse Smith, RB-LB Ryan Souder.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-LB-KR Ethan Kryman, WR-DB-K-KR Max Heffner, TE-LB Anthony High, C Reilly Mentzel, OT-DT Jordan Meyer, RB-LB Jake Myers, DB Ryan Poore, QB-DB Dean Rotter.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DB Darius Cruz, WR-DE Harrison Delissaint, WR-DB-P Chase Domenech, LB Hayden Moyer, OT Zion Samuel.

OUTLOOK: Okuniewski takes over the reins in Birdsboro, and one of the first things the Blazers’ former QB did was install a new spread offense. Vet QB Rotter will pilot that O, which features this change: Kryman — a former scatback — slides over to wideout, opening the door for Myers to get more carries. Heffner and High will also be key cogs in the skill-kid department. Biggest question mark will be the O-line; Boone lost some thumpers there, and Meyer returns to be the trench leader.

CRYSTAL BALL: Here’s thinking Boone will make a bigger splash this time around, with some key kids back in tow and a new voice in Okuniewski in the captain’s chair. Never a dull moment in this section — pay attention — and the Blazers have the potential to make life miserable for any of the contenders down the stretch.

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Keith Stokes (2nd season, 8-3 overall)

2022 RECAP: 4-2 Section 3 (T-2nd place), 8-3 overall (Lost to eventual champ Cocalico 42-2 in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Penn Manor, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Donegal, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Red Lion, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Solanco, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Rivalry game right out of the chute Week 1 at Donegal. Never any love lost there. And get a trophy for that backyard scrap already, while you’re at it. Twin Valley comes to Elizabethtown for a much-anticipated Section 3 opener in Week 5, with the winner there getting an enormous leg-up in what could potentially be a photo-finish race. And the Bears face road trips to Garden Spot and to Ephrata to close it out, and there should be plenty riding in those tilts. Section 3 is going to be fun.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-DB Brady Breault, C-DT Brayden Burkholder, OT Bradley Candy, WR-DB Cade Capello, WR-DB Braden Cummings (2022 Section 3 Receiver of the Year), WR-DB Owen Dommel, C-DE Collin Huggins, RB-LB Logan Lentz, OT-DT Zack Lippold, LB Elijah Macfarlane, OT-DT Corbin Robinson, QB Josh Rudy.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: TE-LB Ian Brosey, K Caleb Fuge, RB-LB Hayden Haver, WR-DB Drew Hitz, DE Dominic Lindsey, RB Brady Moran, LB Zac Steffe.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DB Jacob Engle, QB Brayden Huber, QB Trent Kauffman, LB Mason Ridilla.

OUTLOOK: The Bears’ top-players-lost-to-graduation list is a tad on the lengthy side — 16 starters and eight all-star players are gone — as several key-cog standouts have moved on. The biggest switch, other than unveiling multiple first-time starters, will be on D, where Stokes junked Elizabethtown’s 4-3 set for a 3-4 scheme. Ball-hawkers Haver and Lindsey will spearhead that crew. There will also be a new triggerman; Rudy, a 2,000-yard passer last fall, graduated. Newbies Huber and Kauffman are vying to fill his big shoes.

CRYSTAL BALL: Graduation was not kind to the Bears. But that doesn’t mean Elizabethtown can’t run with the lead pack again this time around. Their goal: Making sure those late-season trips to Garden Spot and to Ephrata to close it out are meaningful matchups, with the section title and a playoff bid still on the table.

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Kris Miller (8th season, 26-41 overall)

2022 RECAP: 3-3 Section 3 (T-4th place), 6-4 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Cocalico, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Red Lion, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Warwick, 7 p.m. (George Male Trophy Game); 9-8 vs. Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Can the Mountaineers claim consecutive George Male trophies? We’ll find out when Ephrata visits Warwick in Week 2 to renew that backyard rivalry. Someone will get a very important leg-up in the Section 3 derby when Ephrata heads to Solanco in Week 4 on Quarryville Fair weekend. Late-season showdowns — both at home in the friendly confines of The War — against Twin Valley and Elizabethtown are definitely worth mentioning here. And the Mounts get a Saturday game in 2023, in Week 7 at Fleetwood for the Tigers’ homecoming pomp and circumstance.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR Evan Boley, TE-DE Cole Freeman, LB Seth Heinsey, K Chad Jones, LB Travis Martin, TE-DE Josh Musser, OT-DT Weston Nolt (2022 Section 3 Offensive Lineman of the Year), RB-DB Coy Schwanger, RB-DB-LB Andre Weidman (2022 Section 3 Outstanding Back of the Year; 2022 Section 3 Offensive Back of the Year; 2022 Section 3 Lions Club MVP).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: OG-DE MacGyver Balmer, RB-LB Brayden Brown, WR-DB Angel Collazo, WR-DB Nate Conover, OG-LB Brennan Frymoyer, K Evan Honberger, WR-DB-KR Nick Keller, WR-DB-KR Jeremiah Knowles, QB-DB-P Sam McCracken, OT-DE Jackson Nolt, TE-LB Quintin Pfautz, WR-LB Clay Ringler.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: OT-DE Landan Barton, DB Caleb Grant, OT-DT Charlie Lydamore, C-LB Landon Pilon.

OUTLOOK: The Mounts keep making big strides, and after a couple of near-misses in the postseason bid department, Ephrata will again take aim at a playoff invite. The pieces are here to get it done; McCracken was a 2,000-yard passer last fall, and he’ll have burner wideouts Knowles and Collazo at his disposal. Brown also got some touches out of the backfield last fall. Pfautz will be the D ringleader, as the Mounts show off their shiny new 3-4 scheme. Keep an eye on the trench guys.

CRYSTAL BALL: Itching for their first playoff trip since — gulp — 1987, the Mounts should be plenty motivated to get to that 7-win plateau and nail down that illusive postseason invite. Could a section crown also be in the making for this crew? Gut hunch here is that the Mounts will ride with the lead pack. After that … stay tuned.

FLEETWOOD TIGERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Steve Pangburn (2nd season, 2-8 overall)

2022 RECAP: 0-6 Section 3 (7th place), 2-8 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Pottstown, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Kutztown, 7 p.m. (Hall of Fame Trophy Game); 9-1 vs. Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Upper Perkiomen, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.; 10-7 vs. Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Solanco, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Digging the trophy game right out of the chute when Kutztown comes calling in the Hall of Fame clash in Week 1. Tigers will try and announce their presence with authority in the Section 3 race; their first two league dates are at Twin Valley and home with Garden Spot, and the Raiders and the Spartans both have their sights set squarely on taking down the title after D3 playoff trips last fall. Tigers’ Week 7 homecoming clash vs. Ephrata is the only Saturday game on the slate that weekend.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple Gun

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: TE-LB Owen Kotsch, WR-LB Ty Wamsher, C Noah Yourkawitch.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: RB-LB Czion Brickle, OT Brandon Delgrosso, OG Harrison Fisher, TE-DE Landon Hare, C-DE Cody Harders, RB-LB Trey Killian, OG-DT Hunter Leister, K Will Maurek, WR-LB Tristin McFarland, WR-DB Mason Musitano, RB-LB Jasion Petion, QB Jack Riffle, OT Hunter Svoboda.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: WR-DB Davyan Moore, RB-DB Dakota Thomas.

OUTLOOK: Big changes schematically in Tigers’ camp, as Pangburn installed a new multi-gun look on offense and a 4-2-5 set on defense. Those will need to take shape quickly in this tricky section. Skill kids aplenty back on O — Musitano and McFarland are sure-handed receivers, Brickle is a tough runner, and Thomas is another rushing threat who transferred in from Kutztown — and Riffle returns as the triggerman. He’ll need road-graders like Delgrosso, Fisher, Harders, Leister and Svoboda — a William & Mary commit — to keep him upright.

CRYSTAL BALL: Tigers, with some beef in the trenches, would love to wedge their way into the middle-of-the-pack range, but there are a lot of heavyweights ahead of them. Fleetwood will certainly keep taking jabs.

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Matt Zamperini (14th season, 70-75 overall)

2022 RECAP: 4-2 Section 3 (T-2nd place), 7-4 overall (Lost to Dover 40-21 in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Elco, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 8-31 @ Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Central Mountain, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Solanco, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Thursday game in Week 2 at Lebanon is a nice wrinkle, and the Spartans’ final four Section 3 games are against Ephrata, Twin Valley, Elizabethtown and Solanco — three of those tilts are at home in New Holland — which should make for an exciting stretch drive for Garden Spot. And this: Spartans are facing a 162-mile, 1-way bus ride to Mill Hall in Clinton County to take on Central Mountain in a Week 8 nonleague game. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a haul.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-LB Jadon Burkholder, WR-DB-K Nick Gleason, OG-DT Tyler Hurst (2022 Section 3 Outstanding Lineman of the Year; 2022 Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year; 2022 Manheim Touchdown Club Big School Lineman of the Year), WR-DB Zac Nagle, TE-DE Gabe Smeltz, RB-LB Blake Weaver.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-LB Jace Conrad, OL-DE Joe Cruz, LB Max Davis, RB-DT Nathan Eberly, OT-DE Reed Gruber, QB-P Kye Harting (2022 Mini Max Award honoree), WR-DB Trenton Hoober, RB-LB Cole Humphreys, WR-DB A.J. Hurst, C Zach Miller, OT-DL Tommy O’Neill, WR-DB Diego Portales, WR Nick Smucker, OG-DT Cullen Witmer.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DB Joe Bernek, LB Jayden Redcay.

OUTLOOK: Plenty of good news for the Spartans, starting with the return of Gruber, Miller, O’Neill and Witmer to man the O-line. That’s a huge start. They’ll protect Harting, who passed for 1,974 yards, rushed for 1,110 yards and accounted for 33 touchdowns last fall, becoming just the 11th different QB in league history to amass a 1,000/1,000 season. He’ll have holdover receivers Conrad, Hoober, Portales and Hurst at his disposal.

CRYSTAL BALL: We’ll put the section favorite tag on the Spartans, and that’s a gut-hunch, with any number of teams here that could go on the 1-line heading into the season. Three of Garden Spot’s ultra key games are at home. And there are several key pieces due back in New Holland. Come and get ‘em.

SOLANCO GOLDEN MULES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Tony Cox (10th season, 54-50 overall). He’s the reigning Section 3 Coach of the Year, after guiding his Mules to the section crown, an 11-0 start, and into the D3-5A semifinals last year.

2022 RECAP: 6-0 Section 3 (champions), 11-1 overall (Beat Shippensburg 42-35 in the D3-5A quarterfinals; lost to eventual champ Cocalico 32-8 in the D3-5A semifinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Conrad Weiser, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m. (Milk Jug Trophy Game); 9-1 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Milk Jug against Lampeter-Strasburg in Quarryville in Week 1. ‘Nuff said. Then a trip to reigning D3-5A champ Cocalico in Week 2; that’s a dastardly 2-week clip for anyone. Mules open defense of their Section 3 crown in Week 4 when Ephrata comes calling on Quarryville Fair weekend. Should be plenty of scenarios swirling around in Week 10 when Solanco visits Garden Spot.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Triple Option

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-DB-K Noah Baber, RB-DB-KR Elijah Cunningham, OT-LB Nick Defrancesco (2022 Section 3 Linebacker of the Year), RB-DB-KR Josiah Forren (2022 Section 3 Defensive Back of the Year), OG Logan Furches, RB Cole Harris, RB-DB Aden Herr, QB Brody Mellinger, OT-LB Logan Pittman, OT-LB Blaine Plastino, OL-DL John Sankus, WR-LB Carter Smith.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB Kris Burgos, C-DT Gavin Cox, OG-DE Landon Dunlap, RB-DB Asher Eshelman, RB Johnny Garcia, DT Jordan Kephart, WR-DB Donovan Peters, RB-DB Landon Steele, QB Bradley Weder.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: OG Desmond Ferguson, KR Gabe Forren, OT-DE Noah Gote, LB Tucker Kyler, LB Thomas Leibley.

OUTLOOK: A fabulous 2022 for the Mules, who won section gold and had a playoff victory as the 1-seed in D3-5A. And then 26 seniors, 17 starters and 15 all-star performers sashayed across the stage on graduation night. Still, some key kids are set to return, including Cox at center to anchor the O-line, and Kephart at D-tackle to make the D go. Steele is another player to watch on both sides of the ball, and Weder, who took a few snaps in mop-up duty last fall, slides in behind center as Solanco’s triple-option pitch-man.

CRYSTAL BALL: Defending champs lost some firepower to graduation — 26 seniors in all exited stage left — but there are still plenty of good vibes flowing in Quarryville. Can the Mules keep the good times rolling and repeat? Here’s thinking they’ll be with the lead pack in crunch time. But that race should be mighty crowded.

TWIN VALLEY RAIDERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Brett Myers (2nd season, 7-5 overall). Year 2 in Elverson for Mr. Myers, and he has this program quickly on the rise. He certainly brought a shiny resume to town, with three D3 titles and a pair of state-championship appearances at Middletown. Myers joined the 100-win club last fall; he's at 101-75 overall, including his time at TV, Middletown and Pottstown.

2022 RECAP: 3-3 Section 3 (T-4th place), 7-5 overall (Beat Milton Hershey 43-29 in the D3-4A quarterfinals; lost to eventual champ Bishop McDevitt 47-3 in the D3-4A semifinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Muhlenberg, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Lower Dauphin @ Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Hatboro-Horsham, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Could be some points on the board in Week 1 when Schuylkill Valley visits Elverson. Raiders’ section title hopes will come down to this all-important 4-week stretch: At Elizabethtown, at Solanco, vs. Garden Spot and at Ephrata. That’s a lot of road testers — in what should be crunch-time, title-on-the-line matchups across the board. TV wraps up its section slate in Week 9 vs. over-the-hill backyard foe Daniel Boone, so the Raiders will post a league record first and wait it out until the Week 10 results are posted to see where they stand in the race.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-DE Jaydon Goebel, RB-LB Nick Harris, OL Mason Ketner, TE-LB Kellen Styer, WR Josh Zolty.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB Ethan Ameisen, OT Sam Donnellan, OT Aris Drake, RB-DB-KR Drew Engle, K Sam Fry, RB-DB-KR Evan Johnson, WR Markos Karros, DE Kyle Kline, DB Mason Marks, OG Paul McClune, DB Julian Mendez, OG Grayson Miller, QB-DB Evan Myers, DT Markell Norris, WR Justin Pinciotti, C Noah Roehm, RB-DB Jordan Rose, DE Ben Savidge, DB Ben Spiri, TE-DT Ean Winchester.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: RB-LB Jacob Bachman, RB-LB Paul Colombo, WR-DB Ben Grundy, WR Matt Knight, TE-LB Dan Murphy, LB Lucas Myers, WR-DB Owen Rhoads.

OUTLOOK: Some great vibes in Elverson, where the Raiders have put together back-to-back playoff trips, including the program's first postseason victory last year. And with a bunch of key players back in tow, TV is primed for a section-championship run. Names to know: Myers is a dual-threat QB and a feisty field general. McClune and Drake are blue-chip trench pluggers, and they'll anchor an O-line that averages — get this — 6-3, 280 pounds per man. Winchester is a rugged two-way performer. And Johnson and Engle are legit playmakers. Do not sleep on the Raiders.

CRYSTAL BALL: Was very tempted to put the bull’s-eye on TV, but couldn’t quite pull the trigger. Still, gotta believe the Raiders will be there at the finish line — and in line to win a section title of any kind for the first time since 2007 — especially if they can survive that dastardly Elizabethtown, Solanco, Garden Spot, Ephrata gauntlet in October.

