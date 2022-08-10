Previewing the seven Section 3 football teams in the new-look, 37-team Lancaster-Lebanon League for the upcoming 2022 season …

DANIEL BOONE BLAZERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 17-31 overall, including a trip to last year’s District 3 playoffs. The Blazers will slide from Class 5A down to Class 4A this season, as they set sail in their new Section 3 home.

COACH: Rob Flowers (5th season; 15-23 overall, and a 43-78 mark including a stint at Reading).

2021 RECAP: 2-1 Berks Section 1 (3rd place), 5-4 overall (Lost to Waynesboro 42-20 in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs). Daniel Boone had a Week 9 game vs. Governor Mifflin and a Week 10 game vs. Exeter — the annual Pig Iron Bowl — canned because of COVID-19 concerns, hence the Blazers’ 8-game regular-season mark. But after two weeks off — and almost zero practice time — Daniel Boone made it back for a D3-5A playoff trip.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Boyertown, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Exeter, 7 p.m. (Pig Iron Bowl); 9-2 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Solanco, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

* The Pig Iron Bowl vs. Exeter is back on; the Blazers and the Eagles will duke it out in Week 1, when Daniel Boone will be looking to build some mo heading into the wide-open Section 3 race.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: DB Riley Brady, DT Peyton Fryer, WR Cam Hirshman, RB-LB A.J. Hofer, DB Thatcher Hogan, OT Brian Hollis, OT-DT Colin Leahy, LB Jaxson Mace, K-P Nate Millard (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), WR-DB Alex Vassallo (2021 Berks Section 1 co-Receiver of the Year).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR Robbie Burns, TE-DE Draven Klick, LB Ethan Kryman, OT-DE Jordan Meyer, OG George Quinter, QB Dean Rotter, OG Tony Rulli, OT Jessie Smith, LB Ryan Souder.

QUESTION MARK: The Blazers must replace seven defensive starters, including some vet D-backs in the secondary. In anticipation of some new starters on that side of the ball, skipper Rob Flowers junked Daniel Boone’s 4-4 scheme and installed a 3-4 D look heading into camp. We’ll see how that clicks, with the Blazers also needing to replace two D-tackles and a pair of linebackers — plus an all-state kicker in Nate Millard and sure-handed all-star wideout Alex Vassallo.

THE SKINNY: Now the good news, as Daniel Boone is set to return nine offensive weapons, including O-line stalwarts Jordan Meyer, Tony Rulli, George Quinter and Jessie Smith to anchor the trench unit. That can only help QB Dean Rotter, who stepped in last year in Week 1 when all-star Carter Speyerer went down with a cracked ankle. Rotter will have Robbie Burns back on the flanks as a go-to target, but the Blazers need to find some reliable ball-carriers out of the backfield. Still, it looks as if Daniel Boone will have the horses to make the O go. But they’ll need to stop people with a fresh D look to be front-runners in the Section 3 hunt.

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 22-27 overall, with a trip to the D3 playoffs back in 2018.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Four section championships, the last one coming in 2007 under skipper Jeff Polites.

COACH: Keith Stokes (1st season).

2021 RECAP: 1-4 L-L League Section 2 (T-4th place), 4-6 overall. Elizabethtown received L-L League permission to dip down to Section 3 for this 2-year cycle, swapping spots with Manheim Central, which requested to play up in Section 2.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Penn Manor, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-27 Donegal, 10 a.m.; 9-2 @ McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m. @ Hersheypark Stadium; 9-16 Red Lion, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Ephrata, 7 p.m.

* Circle those stretch-drive matchups vs. Garden Spot and Ephrata, which should go a long way in determining the Section 3 survivor. Elizabethtown also gets a fun game in Week 3, when the Bears will play in venerable Hersheypark Stadium vs. Lower Dauphin.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: TE-LB Brock Belmont, WR-DB Braxton Cicero, QB-WR-DB Patrick Gilhool, TE-DE Jake Heckman, OT-DE Riley Runnels.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: OT Bradley Candy, RB-DB Cade Capello, WR-DB Braden Cummings, RB-LB Hayden Haver, C Collin Huggins, RB-LB Logan Lentz, OT-DT Zack Lippold, RB-LB Elijah Macfarlane, OG Corbin Robinson, QB Josh Rudy.

QUESTION MARK: Rookie skipper Keith Stokes, a former college (East Carolina University) and pro (Canadian Football League, Arena Football League) standout, has the reins to the Bears’ program, and he certainly hit the ground running, putting his troops through team-building conditioning drills this summer. Some key losses in Elizabethtown — Patrick Gilhool started out his prep career as a QB but ended up as a sure-handed wideout, Brock Belmont was their leading tackler on defense and a key cog at TE, and Riley Runnels was a two-way line terror; they’ve all moved on — but there is a lot due back in Bears’ camp. And with Section 3 there for the plucking, Elizabethtown has the weaponry to challenge for its first section title in 15 years. Safe to say the Bears are due to hoist some hardware.

THE SKINNY: Start with 1,800-yard passer Josh Rudy, who loses Gilhool on the flanks, yes. But Braden Cummings is a legit, deep-threat all-star playmaker. Remember that pitch-and-catch combo moving forward. More good news: Bradley Candy, Collin Huggins, Zack Lippold and Corbin Robinson are back to anchor the gotta-have O-line, and the D trio of Hayden Haver, Logan Lentz and Elijah Macfarlane can all swarm and make sticks. Looking for a sleeper team to do damage in 2022? Hello, Elizabethtown.

SUBSCRIBE TO LANCASTER-ONLINE WITH OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 20-27 overall, but the Mounts are 20-17 since a 0-10 season in 2017.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: One section championship for Ephrata, and that was a co-crown in Section 2 back in 1987 under skipper Merv Witmer. Safe to say this crew is hankering for a shiny new banner on the gym wall.

COACH: Kris Miller (7th season; 20-37 overall).

2021 RECAP: 2-3 L-L League Section 3 (4th place), 5-5 overall. It was the fourth season in a row that the Mounts finished .500 or better — just missing out on a D3 playoff bid every time. That should absolutely motivate this crew.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Cocalico, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Red Lion, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Warwick, 7 p.m. (George Male Trophy Game); 9-9 @ Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Solanco, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

* Those first three section dates — Solanco, Daniel Boone, Garden Spot — should definitely set the tone for the rest of the race for the Mounts, who are jonesing for some hardware — and a Week 11.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: C-DE James Ellis, WR-DB Kyle Emrey, DE Marquise Greer, OT-DT Deric Hoover (2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), WR-DB Elijah Knowles, RB-P Devon Litten, DB Jaydin Mabry, QB-DB Hunter Mortimer, OT Frank Riggs, OG-DT Cole Sieger, RB Anthony Stidham, OG Ben Slider.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: OG-DT MacGyver Balmer, WR-DB Evan Boley, TE-DE Cole Freeman, LB Seth Heinsey, K Chad Jones, WR-DB Jeremiah Knowles (2021 L-L League Section 3 Receiver of the Year; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), TE-LB Quintin Pfautz, LB Travis Martin, QB-DB Sam McCracken, WR Mikey Nixon, OT-DT Weston Nolt, WR Clay Ringler, RB-DB Andre Weidman (2021 L-L League Section 3 co-Outstanding Back of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 3 Offensive Back of the Year; 2021 Lions Club L-L League Section 3 Player of the Year; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State).

QUESTION MARK: If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times over the years: When it comes to prep football under the Friday night lights, it all starts up front, along the O and D lines, and that’s where Ephrata must replace some studs this time around. Weston Nolt, healthy after missing some time last fall, is back to anchor the trench units, and that’s a good thing, but there will be a lot of newbie faces joining him along the lines. Other than that, Ephrata is set to bring back a lot of firepower for a program that continues an upward trend. This team didn’t win for years and years and years. Now, thanks to coach Kris Miller’s tutelage and a better-stocked feeder system, the Mounts have turned the corner. Now can they punch their playoff tickets for just the second time in program history? That, and making a run in the Section 3 race, should be a legit goal for this crew, which hasn’t played in a postseason game since — gulp — 1987.

THE SKINNY: Welcome back, Andre Weidman. The Mounts’ ace will be one of the top two-way talents in the league, coming off a dazzling 1,400-yard rushing season and all-star nods aplenty on his resume. Do not miss Weidman in your travels this fall. Jeremiah Knowles, a special teams and open-field fiend, is another player to watch, and QB Sam McCracken returns after taking over the signal-calling duties midway through last season. There will be some new O and D linemen, as mentioned, but there are some key cogs due back on both sides of the ball, making Ephrata a serious threat every week out.

FLEETWOOD TIGERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 20-30 overall, with a trip to the D3 playoffs in 2019. Last fall, the Tigers went 5-1 down the stretch, finished second in the Berks Section 2 hunt and failed to make the D3 bracket. But they got an invite to the Eastern Conference playoffs for their efforts. Fleetwood’s only loss over that hot final clip last year was to Upper Dauphin, which later KO’d Columbia in the D3-2A semifinals. Fleetwood slides down from Class 5A to Class 4A this fall.

COACH: Steve Pangburn (1st season). He previously served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, and replaced Steve Beatty as skipper this past offseason.

2021 RECAP: 4-2 Berks Section 2 (T-2nd place), 7-4 overall (Beat Boyertown 47-35 in the Eastern Conference playoffs).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Pottstown, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Kutztown, 7 p.m. (Hall of Fame Trophy Game); 9-2 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Upper Perkiomen, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 10-1 Kennard-Dale, 1 p.m.; 10-7 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.

* Terrific closing stretch for the Tigers, who will get Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Solanco and Daniel Boone in money time. The Section 3 race should — should — get sorted out over that clip.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 40, 50

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB-LB Dylan Fickes, DE Sheldon Gerant, QB-DB Tanner Maddocks (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State), RB-LB Gavin Morris, RB-DB Gage Moyer, TE-DE Will Ryan, OT-DE Joey Svoboda.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-LB Czion Brickle, OG Cody Harders, OL-DL-LB Landon Hare, RB-LB Trey Killian, TE-DE Owen Kotsch, OG-DT Hunter Leister, WR-DB Tristin McFarland, WR-DB Mason Musitano, RB-LB David Ramsey, QB Jack Riffle, OT-DE Hunter Svoboda, WR-DB Landon Tomes, DB Ty Wamsher, C-DT Noah Yourkawitch.

QUESTION MARK: Rookie skipper Steve Pangburn was quick to point out that the Tigers’ defense took some heavy graduation hits, and Fleetwood must also replace all-star QB Tanner Maddocks, who took his talents to Villanova. Replacing those D guys is a must, and it looks like Jack Riffle, who got some backup time behind center in his ninth-grade season last fall, will slide into the full-time QB duties, piloting an offense that returns eight starters.

THE SKINNY: Here are five names to know: O-tackles Hunter Svoboda and Landon Hare, O-guards Cody Harders and Hunter Leister and C Noah Yourkawitch will anchor the O-line, and those guys have to keep Riffle upright. Do so, and he’ll have reliable receivers like Mason Musitano, Tristin McFarland and Landon Tomes at his disposal. Pangburn must replace 14 total starters in all. If the new guys can get up to speed quickly, there’s certainly enough mo in Tigers’ camp to make another postseason push.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 9-37 overall, but the Spartans went 5-5 last fall, snapping a 2-24 skid dating back to the end of the 2017 season. Garden Spot is switching classifications, jumping from Class 4A up to Class 5A this fall.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Five section championships for Sparty Nation, the last one back in 2012 during Matt Zamperini’s first skippering stint in New Holland.

COACH: Matt Zamperini (2nd stint with Garden Spot; 13th season overall with the Spartans with a 63-71 mark). He’s the reigning L-L League Section 3 co-Coach of the Year, after getting things turned around last fall.

2021 RECAP: 3-1 L-L League Section 3 (T-2nd place), 5-5 overall. It was Garden Spot’s best finish in a section race since 2013.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Elco, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Central Mountain, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.

* A couple of familiar foes down the stretch — both on the road, at Elizabethtown and at Solanco — to close it out. Could be plenty of intrigue in the cooler air come late October in Spartans’ camp.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB-LB Tyler Gillenwater, OL-DL Jackson Hellburg, WR-DB Derrick Lambert, RB-LB Joel Martin, K-P Walker Martin (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State), QB-WR Tristin Sadowski.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: OT-DE Reed Gruber, QB Kye Harting, OG-DT Tyler Hurst (2021 L-L League Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year; 2021 PA Football News Class 4A All-State), WR-DB Zac Nagle, OT Gabe Smeltz, TE-LB Blake Weaver, OG-DT Cullen Witmer.

QUESTION MARK: Can the Spartans keep the momentum going and make a serious push for Section 3 gold and a postseason invite? There are certainly some terrific vibes flowing in the program after last year’s finish, and with some key pieces back in the fold, Garden Spot should have some hefty expectations. Zamperini’s biggest concern: Developing depth, while getting some young-pup players ready to go for their maiden varsity voyages.

THE SKINNY: Start with Tyler Hurst, who is a dynamite two-way threat and line anchor, who will help keep QB Kye Harting upright, while piling up tackles and big sticks on D. He’s a stud. Speaking of Harting, the dual-threat wizard took over the starting duties about midway through last season, and he fit in quite nicely steering the O. He’ll have deep-threat WR Zac Nagle back as a go-to target. Three more names to remember: Reed Gruber, Gabe Smeltz and Cullen Witmer. Those guys have to help out Hurst in the trenches. If Garden Spot can quickly recapture last year’s mo, don’t sleep on Sparty Nation.

SOLANCO GOLDEN MULES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 22-28 overall, with a pair of District 3 playoff trips.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Four section championships for the Mules, the last one coming in 2015 in Tony Cox’s second year on the job in Quarryville.

COACH: Tony Cox (9th season; 43-39 overall).

2021 RECAP: 1-4 L-L League Section 2 (T-4th place), 3-7 overall.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Conrad Weiser, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m. (Milk Jug Trophy Game); 9-2 Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Twin Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

* A trophy game right out of the chute for the Mules, plus any number of key games to circle down the stretch, including the regular-season finale vs. Garden Spot, which could have massive section and postseason implications riding on it. No matter how you slice it or dice it, there are any number of favorites in Section 3. This has photo-finish written all over it, and Solanco is itching to be in the picture.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Triple-Option

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB Robert Castagna, OT-DT Cole Gladfelter, K-P Trent McDowell (2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), RB Elijah Reimold, RB-LB Johnny Revolorio, OT-DT Connor Smith (2021 L-L League Section 2 Outstanding Lineman of the Year), OL-DL Jason Todd, RB Zach Turpen.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR-DB Noah Baber, RB-DB Elijah Cunningham (2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), OT-LB Nick Defrancesco, RB-DB Josiah Forren (2021 L-L League Section 2 Defensive Back of the Year), OG-DE Logan Furches, OT-LB Logan Pittman, OG-DT John Sankus, WR-DB Landon Steele, QB Brody Mellinger.

QUESTION MARK: Depth, especially in the trenches, will be something to keep an eye on with the Mules, who are itching to get back with the lead pack and make a playoff push. They’ll see some familiar faces in Section 3, like Elizabethtown and Garden Spot. Gut-hunch is that if they do what they do best — beat you up in the trenches and unleash a run-first attack that’s not easy to prep for — Solanco will be in the race come late October, especially with 26 chiseled seniors on the roster.

THE SKINNY: If you’re talking Solanco football, it all starts with their blue-collar O-line opening holes in the Mules’ powerful triple-option scheme. They lost some key pieces along the line, but vet holdovers Nick Defrancesco, Logan Furches, Logan Pittman and John Sankus are back to patrol the trenches. And that’s a solid start, with another wily vet, QB Brody Mellinger, returning as the pitch-man and O maestro. Solanco must find an all-important fullback to carry the load. But in burner Josiah Forren, the Mules have a trusty speed-back. Forren and Elijah Cunningham return to man the secondary. They are wily two-way vets in Solanco’s attack.

TWIN VALLEY RAIDERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 23-24 overall, and the Raiders went to the District 3 playoffs last fall for the first time in program history. Twin Valley shifts from Class 5A to Class 4A this season.

COACH: Brett Myers (1st season at Twin Valley; 73-22 overall in eight seasons in his previous stint at Middletown, where he guided the Blue Raiders to a trio of D3 championships between 2016 and 2018, when his Blue Raiders went 41-4 and appeared in three PIAA title games in a row. Myers also served as head coach at Pottstown, before heading to Middletown. His Pottstown teams went 15-35 in five seasons, giving him an 88-57 overall mark in 13 seasons). Myers took over kind of late in the game; he slid into the Raiders’ coaching job in July, replacing Kris Olsen, who took Twin Valley to the D3 playoffs last fall in his only season on the gig in Elverson.

2021 RECAP: 3-2 Berks Section 2 (4th place), 6-5 overall (Lost to Spring Grove 33-6 in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Muhlenberg, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Fleetwood, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Solanco, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Hatboro-Horsham, 7 p.m.

* The Raiders will hit the Section 3 tape in Week 9, so they’ll post a league mark and then wait it out in the clubhouse to see how it all shakes down in the end.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: OT Cody Baker, RB-DB Dom Caruso, OT-LB Ryan Corros, WR-DB Trey Freeman, DB Seth Hatfield, TE-DE Aidan Kozan.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR-DB Ethan Ameisen, OL Aris Drake, RB-LB Nick Harris, RB-DB Evan Johnson, OL Mason Ketner, DE Kyle Kline, OL Paul McClune, QB-DB Evan Myers, OL-DT Markell Norris, RB-DB Jordan Rose, OL-DE Ben Savidge, RB-DB Ben Taggert, RB-DL Ean Winchester.

QUESTION MARK: How long will it take the Raiders to get used to a new voice? Brett Myers, an administrator in the school district, came on board during summer drills, and everyone is hoping for a smooth transition — especially after the Raiders made a spirited run to the postseason last fall and got some great vibes flowing in the program. Myers’ coaching resume certainly speaks for itself — ask the good people in Middletown — so here’s thinking everything will be A-OK in Raiders’ camp.

THE SKINNY: Myers gets to coach his son, Evan Myers, who took over the QB duties last fall in his ninth-grade season and helped push the Raiders into the playoffs. According to Twin Valley’s preseason notes, five seasoned O-linemen are due back, along with a wideout and five ball-carriers out of the backfield. Their task: Replacing Dom Caruso, the school’s all-time leading rusher, and Trey Freeman, who has the most career receiving yards in Berks County history. Sounds like a lot to replace. But there’s some good mojo going on at Twin Valley. And the Raiders — new coach, new starters and all — are poised to keep raising the bar.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage