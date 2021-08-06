With heat acclimatization practices set to begin Aug. 9, and with Week 1 games ready to go on Aug. 27, here is a pre-camp Lancaster-Lebanon League football primer for the Section 3 teams …

DONEGAL INDIANS

COACH: Chad Risberg (4th season; 15-12).

LAST YEAR: 2-3 Section 3; 3-4 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 @ Steel-High (scrimmage); 8-27 Elizabethtown; 9-3 Columbia; 9-10 @ Eastern York; 9-17 @ Annville-Cleona; 9-24 @ Elco; 10-1 Garden Spot; 10-8 Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-15 @ Ephrata; 10-22 Lebanon; 10-29 Lancaster Catholic.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Wing-T.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3/3-4.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: RB-DB Garrett Blake, OG-LB Joel Grillo, WR-DE Gavin Hawk, OT-DT Owen Kling, RB-DB Mason Ober, QB-DB Trent Weaver.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: QB-DB Landon Baughman, RB-DB Ian Brown, C-DT Owen Champ, OG-LB Brandon Coco, OG-DE Gavin Creek, TE-DE Owen Fisher, RB-LB Jon Holmes, RB-LB Connor Hyle, WR-DE Josh Myers, RB-LB-K Noah Rohrer, RB-DB Cody Stough, OT-DT Casey Tippett, OT-DT Brandon Witmer.

QUESTION MARK: It almost always starts with the QB doesn’t it, so we’ll go there first; Baughman, who took some random snaps in backup duty last fall, is set to take over the keys from Weaver, who had a really nice run as the Indians’ Wing-T pilot. If you recognize Baughman’s name, you should: His big sister, Kiera, was the LNP Female Athlete of the Year two years ago, and she’s playing basketball at IUP. His dad is Donegal’s former girls basketball coach, so he has some good genes. Who Baughman gets the ball to out of that Wing-T is also a question mark, after Donegal lost its top two ball-carriers, Blake and Ober, to graduation.

THE SKINNY: At first glimpse, the Indians’ “key players lost” list is kind of daunting, with the QB, two top ground-gainers and multiple hulking linemen — all-star stalwarts Kling and Grillo in particular — having all moved on. But if you dig a little deeper, Donegal’s “key players returning” list features a lot of talent — even if it was in backup duty. Remember: Nobody really did anything easy last year because of COVID. Gut hunch is that it shouldn’t take very long for the newbie full-time guys to become household names in the greater Mount Joy/Marietta community — and for the Indians, as usual, to throw their weight around in the section hunt. How quickly the rookie starters get on the same page will determine that.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

COACH: Kris Miller (6th season; 15-32).

LAST YEAR: 3-2 Section 3; 4-3 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Cocalico (scrimmage); 8-27 Muhlenberg; 9-3 @ Palmyra; 9-10 Warwick; 9-17 @ Elco; 9-24 Columbia; 10-1 @ Lebanon; 10-8 Lancaster Catholic; 10-15 Donegal; 10-22 @ Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-29 @ Garden Spot.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Pistol Spread Option.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: WR-DB-P Brock Boyer, OG-DE Zach DaBella, RB-LB Richard Greer, K Ryan Honberger, WR-DB Taj London, C-LB Trent Martin, TE-LB Owen Morrongiello, OT-LB Tyler Nelson, OG-DT Griffin Snyder, LB Zach Wanous, QB Miracle Wratto.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: WR-DB Evan Boley, C-DE James Ellis, TE-DE Cole Freeman, QB-WR-DB Joey Gunzenhauser, OG-LB Seth Heinsey, OT-DT Deric Hoover, RB-LB Devon Litten, WR-DB Elijah Knowles, WR-DB Jaydin Mabry, C-LB Travis Martin, QB-WR-DB Hunter Mortimer, OT-DT Weston Nolt, OG-DT Cole Sieger, OG-DT Ben Slider, RB-LB Anthony Stidham, RB-LB-DB Andre Weidman.

QUESTION MARK: Miller and his Mounts — coming off a terrific 3-year run of success that has put the program in an upward trend — will have just 10 total full-time starters due back for the start of camp, so there are a lot of job vacancies on both sides of the ball — including the QB gig, after Wratto, the whirling dervish and playmaker du jour, departed. Good news: Gunzenhauser took a lot of snaps last fall, so he knows the drill.

THE SKINNY: We’ve been telling you about Weidman for the last two years, and he’s set to embark on his much-anticipated junior campaign, after doing the camp/recruiting tour this summer. His touches out of the backfield should go way up, and Weidman is a hit-machine from his hybrid safety/OLB spot on defense. Do not miss him this fall. The last three senior classes helped put Ephrata football back on the map, and last year’s group will definitely be missed. It’s time for this class to keep the Mounts’ good mojo going. Next man up will be the battle cry in Ephrata this fall.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

COACH: Matt Zamperini (12th season overall in second stint; 58-66).

LAST YEAR: 2-3 Section 3; 2-4 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 @ Elco (scrimmage); 8-27 @ Twin Valley; 9-3 @ Conestoga Valley; 9-10 Daniel Boone; 9-17 Cocalico; 9-24 @ Pequea Valley; 10-1 @ Donegal; 10-8 Lebanon; 10-15 Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-22 @ Lancaster Catholic; 10-29 Ephrata.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: RB-DE John Dykie, QB-DB Jesse Martin, OG-DT Luke Shirk.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: RB Jadon Burkholder, RB-LB Tyler Gillenwater, OT-DT Tyler Hurst, WR-DB Derrick Lambert, WR-DB Joel Martin, OT-DE Aiden McCloud, K Walker Martin, RB Gavin Miller, TE-LB Blake Weaver.

QUESTION MARK: One of Zamperini’s top priorities in camp is finding his new starting QB. And that player will have some enormous shoes to fill after Martin — an option wiz and crackerjack 4-year contributor — graduated. The Spartans also need a new feature-back, after Dykie, a real bulldozer, moved on.

THE SKINNY: Garden Spot was back in the win column (two times) last fall, and that’s exactly what the doctor ordered for Zamperini and his troops. But it wasn’t a fun finish, with a couple of games wiped out late because of you-know-what. And then the Martin-Dykie-Shirk trio graduated, leaving big holes at QB, RB and along the O-line. That said, there should be some good vibes in New Holland after getting back in the W column last year, and that “key players returning” list features some vet playmakers (Lambert and Joel Martin can go up and get it on the flanks) and one of the best kickers in the state in Walker Martin, who will be a difference-maker in special teams. If the Spartans find their QB quickly, they’ll definitely push.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PIONEERS

COACH: Victor Ridenour (1st season).

LAST YEAR: 5-0 Section 3 (champs); 9-1 overall (Beat Elco in District 3 Class 4A championship game; lost to Jersey Shore in PIAA Class 4A state semifinals).

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Wyomissing (scrimmage); 8-27 @ Warwick; 9-3 Penn Manor; 9-10 @ Conestoga Valley; 9-17 Solanco; 9-24 @ Northern Lebanon; 10-1 @ Lancaster Catholic; 10-8 @ Donegal; 10-15 @ Garden Spot; 10-22 Ephrata; 10-29 Lebanon.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-stack.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: LB Brady Cole, OG Neil Eckman, RB Owen Fikkert, RB Drew Harris, WR Ian Herr, WR-DB Alex Knapp, QB Sean McTaggart, WR-LB Conner Nolt, DE Parker Owens, OG Jake Scranton, OT-DT Zach Shelley, C Ashton Spahr, WR-DB Austin Stoltzfus, DB Matt Weese.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: OT-LB Nick Del Grande, TE-LB Beau Heyser, RB-DB Giovanni Malatesta, K Andrew Reidenbaugh, QB-DB Berkeley Wagner.

QUESTION MARK: Can’t help but shake your head when you peruse L-S’s “key players lost” column. That’s a ton of talent gone from last year’s Section 3 and D3-4A title team, which defended its district crown and went to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. Two biggest question marks at the outset: First, how will Wagner fare stepping into the QB role to replace McTaggart, an all-state signal-caller who had seven TD passes in the district title game, and he threw for 476 yards in the state semifinals. Second, L-S must replace four grunt-work O-linemen up front. The good news: Del Grande, a Coastal Carolina recruit, returns to anchor that group. Oh yeah, the Pioneers will also be breaking in a new head coach, as longtime assistant Ridenour takes over the reins from John Manion. There’s a lot going on in Lampeter.

THE SKINNY: It’s been an unreal couple of years for L-S, which has steamrolled its way to back-to-back D3-4A crowns. And the Pioneers had a legit shot against Jersey Shore in the PIAA Final Four last fall, but came up an eyelash short for a trip to Hershey. And then a boatload of talent picked up their diplomas last spring. Alas, L-S is still flush with top-notch talent, and there is plenty of help on the way thanks to a strong pipeline at the junior high and JV levels. Some of the names and faces will be different out of the chute, but the Pioneers have the goods to defend their section crown and make another spirited postseason run. Too much mo and way too many good vibes to slow this group down, even with a new coach and a lot of new starters across the board.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

COACH: Chris Maiorino (2nd season; 2-6).

LAST YEAR: 1-4 Section 3; 2-6 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 @ Berks Catholic (scrimmage); 8-27 @ York Catholic; 9-3 Delone Catholic; 9-10 Archbishop Carroll; 9-17 @ Columbia; 9-24 Annville-Cleona; 10-1 Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-8 @ Ephrata; 10-15 @ Lebanon; 10-22 Garden Spot; 10-29 @ Donegal.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: OG-DT Robert Anater, OT-DE Devin Atkinson, LB J.P. Jones, DB Robert Reisinger, WR-LB Christian Thompson, RB-LB-DB Nevin Roman, TE-DE Jaxson Weyforth.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: DT Isaiah Caine, QB-DB Will Cranford, RB-LB Tony Cruz, TE-LB J.J. Keck, WR-DB Mason McClair, K-P Daniel Mueller, OT-DE Ben Reigner.

QUESTION MARK: Unlike many teams around the league, the Crusaders don’t have to worry about the QB spot, as Cranford is set to return to pilot Catholic’s spread attack. But he’ll have some new guys up front to help protect after all-star standouts Anater and Atkinson graduated. Those guys knew their way around a line of scrimmage, and they’ll be missed. So getting the O-line revamped and in-sync is one of Maiorino’s top priorities coming out of camp.

THE SKINNY: There’s a nice nucleus here, and the Crusaders should be feeling better about things after winning their final two games last fall to get some good vibes flowing into the offseason. Cranford will have some vet playmakers at his disposal — Cruz can scoot out of the backfield, McClair is a sure-handed wideout who can beat you deep, and Keck returns at TE after missing 2020 with an injury — and in Mueller, the Crusaders have a nationally ranked punter and ultra-reliable kicker who will help Catholic dominate in the special teams game. Never, ever underestimate that. Caine is another kid to circle: He can make plays and blow stuff up off the edge. If the Crusaders can get the O-line shored up, they’ll cause a lot of headaches.

LEBANON CEDARS

COACH: Frank Isenberg (2nd season; 3-3).

LAST YEAR: 2-3 Section 3; 3-3 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Conestoga Valley (scrimmage); 8-27 @ Cedar Crest; 9-3 Reading; 9-10 @ McCaskey; 9-17 Northern Lebanon; 9-24 Octorara; 10-1 Ephrata; 10-8 @ Garden Spot; 10-15 Lancaster Catholic; 10-22 @ Donegal; 10-29 @ Lampeter-Strasburg.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: RB Matt Brown, OT-DT-K Matt Carvajal, OG-DE Jason Deitzler, C Camren Eberhart, OT-DT Synsier Gonzalez, WR-DB Kaden Harbaugh, DE Nathan Hollinger, QB Isaiah Rodriguez, WR Alex Rufe, TE-LB Skyler Sattizahn.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: WR-LB Adam Bowers, RB-LB Pedro De’Arce, RB-LB Xavier Figueroa, C-DE Thomas Hershey, WR-LB Emanuel Mason, OT Tre’Quell Ruffin, OG-DE Josiah Wright.

QUESTION MARK: Cedars’ offense took a graduation sucker-punch when Rodriguez, a 5,000-yard passer, and Rufe, his trusty sidekick and all-state wideout, departed — along with some vet O-line protectors, a sturdy RB in Brown and a heat-seeking missile defender in Sattizahn. There are definitely some holes to plug here, with QB at the top of the list. Isenberg listed Sebastian Pizarro and Julien Selman as potential starting signal-callers heading into camp, and De’Arce is a multi-purpose kind of player coming out of the backfield, so he could also be in play. Stay tuned.

THE SKINNY: The Cedars have made a really nice splash the last couple of years, getting back in the win column and running with the lead pack in the section race. Safe to say it might look a little different at the outset this time around, especially without Rodriguez winging passes and Rufe making people miss in space. It happens. It’s high school. Kids graduate. That said, it won’t be a total reboot in Cedar Country. But the quicker Isenberg can plug those holes, the better.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage