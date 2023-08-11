Previewing the L-L League football Section 2 race for the upcoming 2023 season. Teams are listed alphabetically ...

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Jon Scepanski (2nd season, 5-5 overall)

2022 RECAP: 3-3 Section 2 (4th place), 5-5 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Warwick, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Solanco, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Exeter, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Back-to-back road games for the Bucks to get the season started, before an intriguing 3-week clip that includes consecutive home games in Witmer vs. Garden Spot, Warwick and Solanco. The Spartans and the Golden Mules were playoff teams last year; the Warriors, looking for bigger and better things this time around, will come calling for the leg-up Section 2 opener. True test will be in October, when CV welcomes Manheim Central and Exeter in back-to-back weeks; the Barons and the Eagles were D3 runners-up in their respective classifications last fall, and figure to be there at the finish line in the section hunt again this season.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Pistol Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-DB Ish Camacho, WR-DB Jeff Fisher, QB Macoy Kneisley, LB Robby Swift, DT Ashon Taylor, RB-DB Nick Tran, DE Wyatt Wolgemuth.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: LB Jackson Byers, C-DE Justin Corson, TE Dominick Epstein, TE-DE Shymier Hernandez, WR-DB-K-P Kyle Jankowski, WR-DB-KR Jayden Johnson, WR-DB Malachi Santana, TE-LB Brett Schnader, WR-DB Isaiah Sensenig, OT-DT Soren Stoltzfus, OG-DT Tal Stoltzfus.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: WR-DB Cordell Bair, QB Liam Cheek, QB Garrett Daniels, WR-DB Josiah Garcia, RB-LB Achilles Mobley.

FUN FACT: Former longtime Lampeter-Strasburg skipper John Manion has joined Scepanski’s staff. He’s the Bucks’ new O-coordinator.

OUTLOOK: Some heavy graduation losses, yes. But there is a nice nucleus returning in Witmer, including all-star Soren Stoltzfus, a trench stalwart who will anchor both lines. There will be a new QB — Cheek and Daniels both have some varsity snaps under their belts — but the signal-caller will have a pair of experienced pass-catchers, Jankowski and Johnson, at his disposal. Secondary is also in good shape — keep an eye on Santana back there — but the Bucks must find a reliable RB to take the rock.

CRYSTAL BALL: Year 2 for Scepanski in Witmer, and the Bucks made it through a trying 2022 campaign last fall with a hard-earned .500 record. Here’s thinking they’ll take another bump forward this time around.

EXETER EAGLES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Matt Bauer (15th season, 105-53 overall). He’s the reigning Section 2 Coach of the Year, after leading his Eagles to the section title and into the D3-5A finale — after a perfect 12-0 start in 2022.

2022 RECAP: 6-0 Section 2 (champions), 12-1 overall (Beat Dover 42-12 in the D3-5A quarterfinals; beat Northern York 21-7 in the D3-5A semifinals; lost to Cocalico 34-14 in the D3-5A championship)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ York, 11 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Daniel Boone, 7 p.m. (Pig Iron Bowl); 9-1 @ Boyertown, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ West York, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Warwick, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Hempfield, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Never any love lost when the Eagles tangle with Daniel Boone in the Pig Iron Bowl in Week 1. Definitely hang a star next to these three games: Tone-setting Section 2 opener in Week 4 vs. Governor Mifflin. Nonleague battle vs. Hempfield in Week 8, which should figure prominently into the D3 power-points chase. And Manheim Central making the trip to Reiffton in Week 10 for a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s instant-classic in Manheim, when the Eagles gutted out a late win with a gotta-have goal-line stand and game-clinching interception to put the Section 2 crown under lock and key.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: OT-DT Anthony Caccese (Big 33 participant), WR-DB Jovan Hollis, RB-DE Richie Karstien, OG-DT Kyle Lash (2022 Section 2 Defensive Lineman of the Year), LB Jonathan Martin, OG-LB Lucas Palange (2022 Section 2 Outstanding Lineman of the Year; 2022 Section 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2022 Section 2 co-Linebacker of the Year), DE Joey Reedy, QB Mason Rotelli, WR-QB-DE Joey Schlaffer.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: C-DT Matt McConnell, OG-DT Ryan McConnell, DB Nigel Meekins, WR-DB Carter Redding, RB-DB Gavin Reiking, WR-DB Nate Pashley, OL-DL Keegan Sneering-Sobotka, TE-LB Genuine Stutzman, OL-DL Logan Wegman, TE Zack Zandier.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: TE-DL Cameron Aiken, RB-DB Pharrell Caceres, TE-LB Aidan Dauble, RB-LB Casey Gerhart, OL-DE Nathan Govan, QB Riley Martinez, OL-LB Joel Unmarino, WR-DB Jayden Ware, WR-DB Jayden Zandier.

OUTLOOK: Graduation was not kind to the Eagles, who saw multiple all-star players exit stage right after last year’s fantastic voyage. But the cupboard is hardly bare, and it will start up front with the McConnell twins, Sneering-Sobotka and Wegman all due back in the trenches. Secondary is in excellent hands with Pashley and Meekins, and blue-chip TE Zandier — a Coastal Carolina commit — is back to catch passes off the edge. All eyes on newbie QB Martinez to steer the ship.

CRYSTAL BALL: Can’t overlook the heavy grad losses here. But still, a good mix is coming back for the Eagles. Not sure another 12-0 getaway is in the cards. But Exeter — even with some new pieces — will find a way to be there when late October rolls around.

GOVERNOR MIFFLIN MUSTANGS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Jeff Lang (7th season, 46-20 overall)

2022 RECAP: 2-4 Section 2 (5th place), 3-7 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Pottsgrove, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Carlisle, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Boyertown, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Exeter, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Wilson, 7 p.m. (Gurski-Linn Trophy Game); 10-6 vs. Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Warwick, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Intriguing opener at D1 heavyweight Spring-Ford to lift the 2023 lid. And, as mentioned, the Week 4 trip over to Exeter for the Section 2 opener is always a big Berks County draw. Later, the Mustangs face three road games over a daunting 4-week clip, starting with a Week 6 bus ride to West Lawn for the granddaddy of all Berks County rivalry games against Wilson for the Gurski-Linn hardware — plus a Week 9 spin to Manheim Central.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Midline Option, Veer

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: OT Aden Krause, RB-DB Ayden Martin, QB Delsin McNeil, WR Gerrell McNeil, OG Clayton Reynolds, K Jackson Schools.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: TE-LB Aidyn Cannon, DB Jason Howland, WR-LB Chase Huber, OT-DE Stewart Janowski, RB-DB-P-KR Travis Jenkins, RB-LB Brandon Jones, C-DT Gavin Kelly, WR-DB Chase Rapp, TE-DE Kabine Toure.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: RB-DB Antonio Alvarez, RB-LB Grady Garner, RB-DB-KR Reese Hohl, WR-DB Nolin Morris, QB-DB Javien Pletz, OG-DT Presley Rinker, RB-LB Javien Sanchez, OG-DT Cooper Seifert, QB-DB Bryce Wunderlich.

OUTLOOK: Will this be a bounce-back season for the Mustangs? The pieces are here for that to happen, starting with Jankowski and Kelly anchoring the O-line, plus edge-rusher Toure blowing stuff up. Jones could be a workhorse back, but Mifflin will be breaking in a new QB to take the wheel; Pletz, who took some snaps last year, and Wunderlich are in line for that job.

CRYSTAL BALL: Gotta believe last year was a blip — Nick Singleton did not walk back through that door — after so much recent success in Shillington. This pack of Mustangs should be mighty hungry, and the thinking here is that Mifflin will start its climb back up the section charts and wedge its way into the playoff race this time around.

LEBANON CEDARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Frank Isenberg (4th season, 3-23 overall)

2022 RECAP: 0-6 Section 2 (7th place), 0-10 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Boiling Springs, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Palmyra, 7 p.m.; 8-31 vs. Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Exeter, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Warwick, 7 p.m.; 10-26 @ Cedar Crest, 7 p.m. (Cedar Bowl)

CIRCLE IT: Backyard Lebanon County rivalry game right out of the chute when neighboring Palmyra comes calling in Week 1. Then a short week for the Cedars, who will welcome Garden Spot in Week 2 for a Thursday tilt. Week 10 at Cedar Crest — another Thursday game, on trick-or-treat night in Lebanon, FYI — for the annual Cedar Bowl gala caps it, as Lebanon faces three road games over the final four weeks, including tricky section tests at Manheim Central and at Warwick.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: QB-LB Emanuel Mason, WR Alex Orosco.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-LB Braylon Beaver, OG-DT Corbett Brickle, WR-DB Derrick Briddell, QB Brandyn Castro, OT Cayden Clentimack, OT Mahkye Cortes, RB-LB Aidan Fernandez, DB Jack Herr, WR-DB-K-P Derek Infante, OG Colin Johnsen, RB-LB Kai Rivera, WR-DB Paul Trace, DE Josiah Wright.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DE Derryck Brickle, WR-DB-KR Malachi Briddell, RB-LB Camron Buchmoyer, DB Rickey Estevez, C Cameron Harbaugh, RB-DB Jahkeim Medlock, QB Kareem Stoner.

OUTLOOK: Baby steps, Lebanon. The Cedars haven’t won a game in more than two years, but they’ll barrel into this season with a lengthy list of top returning players. That includes Brickle, Clentimack, Cortes and Johnson to man the trenches, plus Briddell on the flanks and Wright off the edge on D. Question mark is QB; Castro, the holdover, and newbie Stoner are vying for snaps. They’ll have vet wideouts like Beaver, Infante and Trace at their disposal, as Lebanon, which is stuck in a bad bout of Murphy's Law, looks to get out of this dizzying funk.

CRYSTAL BALL: Lebanon's 22-game losing skid — the Cedars’ last victory was a 35-23 triumph over Garden Spot on Oct. 9, 2020, back in the disjointed COVID-19 season — has reached the maddening, hair-pulling stage. The goal in Cedar Country: Keep everyone honest, keep chugging, keep improving and somehow, some way get a W. Then build off that.

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Dave Hahn (9th season, 80-19 overall)

2022 RECAP: 5-1 Section 2 (2nd place), 11-2 overall (Beat York Suburban 63-14 in the D3-4A quarterfinals; beat Lampeter-Strasburg 42-6 in the D3-4A semifinals; lost to Bishop McDevitt 40-0 in the D3-4A championship)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Manheim Township, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. West Chester East, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Smyrna (Delaware) @ Salesianum (Delaware), 3:30 p.m. (Maxwell Club Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic); 9-8 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Susquehannock, 5 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Warwick, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m; 10-20 vs. Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Exeter, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: So much to like here, including the Barons’ Week 2 excursion south to Delaware to play defending state champ Smyrna in the Maxwell Club Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic. That’s a really cool wrinkle to Manheim Central’s nonleague schedule. And who doesn’t love a road trip? Up next, a visit to Denver to take on uber rival — and defending D3-5A champ — Cocalico in a nonleague tussle. That’s a beauty. Section 2 opener is a Week 5 clash at home vs. backyard rival Warwick, and that series has been hotly contested as of late. And hang a couple of stars next to the Barons’ Week 10 trip to Exeter. Should be plenty of section championship and D3 playoff scenarios swirling around Don Thomas Stadium that night.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-LB Rocco Daugherty (2022 Section 2 co-Linebacker of the Year; Big 33 participant), OG-DT Cole Groff, LB Nick Haas, OT-DE Wyatt Kupres, WR-DB-KR Landon McGallicher, RB-DE Jaden Weit, DE Owen Yost.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: RB-LB-KR Brycen Armold (2022 Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year; 2022 Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year; 2022 Lions Club Section 2 MVP), WR-DB Sonny Callahan, WR-DB Kadin Dabich, RB-LB Brodie Daugherty, C-DT Jason Dougherty, WR-DB-KR Aaron Enterline (2022 Section 2 Receiver of the Year), TE-LB Owen Eichelberger, OT-LB Hunter Garber, OT-DT Tyler Groff, QB-P Zac Hahn, C Ethan Jones, DE Xander Kolk, OG-DT James Simpkins, WR-DB Bode Sipel (2022 Section 2 Defensive Back of the Year), RB-DB Michael Torres, DT Yancey Turner.

Video interview with Manheim Central's Zac Hahn ...

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: WR-DB Cody Hess, WR-DB Jayvior Morales, LB Noah Templin.

OUTLOOK: All systems are go in Manheim, where the Barons are set to unleash what promises to be a must-see offense. Do not miss this 4-pack of O performers: Hahn is the maestro; Armold, who rushed for 2,242 yards with 34 TD runs last fall, is a slippery runner; and Enterline and Sipel are sure-handed, home-run-hitter wideouts. Keep an eye on some young-pup linebackers and on the O-line; Groff is back to anchor that crew, but he’ll have some fresh faces around him in the trenches. Secondary is in great shape, and Kolk and Turner return to key the tackle brigade.

CRYSTAL BALL: We’ll go ahead and put the bull’s-eye on the Barons, who are poised to do some serious damage this fall. Weapons — and motivation — are here for Manheim Central to win its 28th overall section championship. And the Barons would love a rematch against Bishop McDevitt on the D3-4A big stage in November. First things first: Maneuvering through the Section 2 meat-grinder, which will be fraught with landmines.

MUHLENBERG MUHLS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: John Lorchak (4th season, 3-24 overall)

2022 RECAP: 1-5 Section 2 (6th place), 2-8 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Twin Valley, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Octorara, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Reading, 7 p.m. (Battle of the Border); 9-8 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Exeter, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Warwick, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Muhls would love to make some hay early on before their tricky Section 2 slate commences, but they’ll have to do it mostly on the road. After retooling Octorara comes calling in Week 1, Muhlenberg will play its next four games away from Laureldale, including a Week 2 trip to Reading for the Battle of the Border trophy clash. This 4-game gauntlet awaits at mid-season: Governor Mifflin, Manheim Central, Exeter and Warwick, all in a row — followed up by a Week 9 nonleague date vs. Ephrata, which won six games last fall.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB Gio Cavanna, RB Tito Cruz, DB Jayvion DeJesus, DE D.J. Evans, QB Drew Fidler, DE Charles Joof, OL Damien McMullen.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB Kyle Archie, C-DT Tucker Bellanca, TE-LB Wes Clemison, WR-DB Javien Cruz, OT Tony Ferreira, WR Isaiah Dodson, OT-DE Samson Evans, QB Aaden Lopez, WR-K-P Rudy Maduena, RB-LB-KR Michael Miller, OT Robert Mogel, TE-LB Jesus Ostos, OG-DT Zavier Otero, RB Jacob Torok.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: RB-LB Cooper Burr, OL-DL Jack Carmona, DB Julian Colon, QB-LB Christian Coley, TE-LB Jeff Collado, WR-LB Ariel Cruz, QB-DB Connor Fagley, WR-DB Jasiah Fuentes, RB-DB John Griffin, OL-LB Romeo Grullon, WR-DB Shane Hoffman, OL-DL Connor Kantner, WR-LB Shemar Killens, LB Bryant Kranwinkle, OL-DL Marvin Merilan, TE-LB Yandiel Nunez, OL-DL Jomar Rentas, RB-LB Ryan Rosenberry, WR-DB Josiah Urbaez, DL Josh Vargas, OL-DL Samuel Villasenor.

OUTLOOK: The Muhls spent the offseason tinkering with their offense — 1,000-yard super-back Cavanna graduated — and the good news is that they’ll have a trench pillar in Bellanca to anchor the line-of-scrimmage crew. Lopez took some snaps last season, and he’ll have Miller, who had a breakout freshman season last fall, and who is stepping into Cavanna’s super-back role this time around, at his disposal. There are a lot of pieces here — Lorchak likes his wideouts and secondary ball-hawkers — but the kids up front must block and tackle in this rugged section.

CRYSTAL BALL: Can the Muhls wedge their way into the middle of the pack and make the Manheim Centrals, Exeters, Warwicks, Conestoga Valleys and Governor Mifflins of the world nervous? Of course. But they’ll need to gel quickly and prove it.

WARWICK WARRIORS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Bob Locker (23rd season, 118-112 overall)

2022 RECAP: 4-2 Section 2 (3rd place), 5-5 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Carlisle, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Ephrata, 7 p.m. (George Male Trophy Game); 9-8 vs. Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Exeter, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Souderton, 6:30 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: D3-5A champ Cocalico comes to Lititz for a must-see, 5-star Week 1 scrap — ding, ding, ding — before the Warriors welcome Ephrata in Week 2 for the George Male trophy — which the Mountaineers finally pried away from Warwick last fall. After playing eight road games last year because of construction in and around Grosh Field, the Warriors get seven — seven! — home-cooking dates this time around, including the first three games in a row, plus a 4-game home-stand later on, and that clip includes a visit from defending section champ Exeter — one week after the Warriors pay a visit to old pal Manheim Central. Safe to say that will be a key stretch for Warwick.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: 1-back Pistol

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: TE Andrew Christophel, NG Harman McKnight, QB Jack Reed, WR-DB Brendon Snyder, DB Tanner Wike, RB Colin Winters, C-DE Ethan Zipko.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB Quinn Care, OT-DE Aaron Cash, TE-DE Cristian Cedeno, OT-DE Luke Detter, QB-DB Trevor Evans, DE Owen Hursh, WR-DE Thomas Jeanes, RB-LB Jack Koons, WR Keldyn Loraw, RB-LB Andrew McClune, LB Evan Peters, TE-LB Aiden Richey, WR-LB Jackson Shelby, LB Mahkel Tate.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: TE-DE Joe Bagonis, C Wes Brunken, WR-DB Koen Glass, WR-DB Reece Harper, C-NG Nick Maher, WR-DB Jack Mitchell, OG Owen Rowe, RB-LB Gabe Sanchez, WR-DB Judah Willard.

OUTLOOK: Some tough graduation losses, and hey, it happens. But the Warriors have a nice nucleus back in the fold, including vet ball-carrier McClune, pass-catcher Jeanes and hit-machine ‘backer Tate. O-line is going to need some seasoning, and they’ll block for a newbie QB; Evans, an all-star DB, slides behind center. He’s taken some random varsity snaps. Now, he’s got the keys to the O. Perhaps most importantly, Warwick gets seven home games, one year after playing eight road tilts because of construction at Grosh Field.

CRYSTAL BALL: Odd not seeing the Warriors in the playoffs last fall — it was the first time since 2017 that Warwick missed the postseason bash — and those eight road games simply became a drag down the stretch in 2022. Seven home dates this time around — and some key pieces coming back in Lititz — so here’s thinking Warwick will elbow its way back into playoff position, while keeping Manheim Central and Exeter on their toes in the section hunt.

