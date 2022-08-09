Previewing the seven Section 2 football teams in the new-look, 37-team Lancaster-Lebanon League for the upcoming 2022 season …

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 20-28 overall, including a 6-2 league mark and a second-place finish in the Section 2 race in 2020. That was the Bucks’ best finish since 2010.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: An even 10 section championships for Conestoga Valley — fifth-most in league history — the last one coming in 2006. The Bucks bagged five Section 2 titles in a row, from 1981 through 1985, under longtime skipper — and local QB whisperer — Jim Cantafio.

COACH: Jon Scepanski (1st season at Conestoga Valley; 44-48 with four D3 playoff trips in nine seasons in his former stint across the river at Northeastern York). He steps in for longtime coach Gerad Novak, who stepped down this past offseason after two stints and 21 seasons on the sidelines in Witmer.

2021 RECAP: 1-4 L-L League Section 2 (T-4th place), 3-7 overall.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Lampeter-Strasburg, 6 p.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Warwick, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Exeter, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.

* The annual Lampeter Bowl traveling-trophy series vs. Lampeter-Strasburg is on ice for now, although the Buckskins (East Lampeter) and the Pioneers (West Lampeter) will square off in a scrimmage scrap on Aug. 20. We’ll see if those programs can resurrect the trophy series in the 2024-25 cycle. Stay tuned. As for this fall, Conestoga Valley gets Governor Mifflin, all-time rival Manheim Central and Exeter in a grueling, mid-October 3-week stretch, right when the Section 2 race should be coming into focus.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Pistol Wing-T

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: OG Noah Admassu, TE-LB Michael Burnett, DE Josue Marente, C-DT Carter May, OG Kyle McGallicher, WR-DB Jaiyell Plowden, OT Thomas Ripson, WR-DB Avery Tran.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: QB Liam Cheek, QB Garrett Daniels, WR Kyle Jankowski, QB Macoy Kneisley, OT-DT Soren Stoltzfus, LB Robby Swift, RB-DB Nick Tran, TE-DE Wyatt Wolgemuth.

QUESTION MARK: This is probably a nice problem to have, but one of rookie skipper Jon Scepanski’s first things to hash out is the QB spot; Macoy Kneisley, Garrett Daniels and Liam Cheek all played, all took snaps, and all attempted multiple passes last fall. Kneisley, you’ll recall, got some reps as a freshman, and he was the full-time starter in his sophomore season. He’s a senior now, Cheek is a junior and Daniels is a sophomore. Depth is a good thing, and the Bucks will have plenty of it at QB. Whoever ends up taking snaps — from all indications, Kneisley, healthy now after missing some time last fall, should be behind center in Week 1— must fiddle with two things: First, mastering Conestoga Valley’s new-look Pistol Wing-T scheme under Scepanski, a QB at Solanco during his prep playing days. Second, the Bucks will be breaking in pretty much an entirely new O-line, with just one full-timer, Soren Stoltzfus, due back in the trenches. Two more names to remember: LB Robby Swift is a stick machine, and sleek RB Nick Tran returns to tote the rock.

THE SKINNY: Heavy hearts in Buckskin Country, where this group of players and coaches are trying to cope with the loss of teammates Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook, who died earlier this summer. Safe to say Conestoga Valley will dedicate the season to their fallen classmates, as they navigate a bumpy Section 2 landscape.

EXETER EAGLES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 38-19 overall, with four trips to the District 3 playoffs, including last year’s riveting D3-5A championship-game win over rival — and previously undefeated — Governor Mifflin, then the top-ranked Class 5A team in the state, for the Eagles’ first district crown.

COACH: Matt Bauer (14th season; 93-52 overall). Seven more wins for an even 100 for Mr. Bauer.

2021 RECAP: 3-1 Berks Section 1 (2nd place), 10-4 overall (Beat South Western 38-21 in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs; beat Manheim Central 43-26 in the D3-5A quarterfinals; beat Cedar Cliff 42-35 in the D3-5A semifinals; beat Governor Mifflin 31-28 in the D3-5A championship; lost to eventual champ Penn-Trafford 49-14 in the PIAA-5A semifinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 York, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m. (Pig Iron Bowl); 9-2 Boyertown, 7 p.m.; 9-9 West York, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Governor Mifflin; 9-23 @ Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Warwick, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Hempfield, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

* Exeter’s annual Pig Iron Bowl vs. Daniel Boone is back — right out of the chute in Week 1, no less — after last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues. You might also want to circle that Week 10 trip to Manheim Central while you’re at it. Exeter axed the Barons in the playoffs last fall, and the rematch should have plenty riding on it, too.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4, Cover 3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: WR-DB Kellen Boyer, C Kyle Helm (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State), RB Eric Nangle (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State), QB Colin Payne, TE-LB J.R. Strauss (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), RB-LB Ty Yocum (2021 Berks Section 1 Linebacker of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: OT-DT Anthony Caccese, WR-DB Jovan Hollis, OG-DT Kyle Lash, OG Lucas Palange (2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), TE Joey Schlaffer (2021 Berks Section 1 co-Receiver of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State).

QUESTION MARK: Exeter must replace two offensive and two defensive linchpins; QB Colin Payne, RB Eric Nangle and hit-machine linebackers Ty Yocum and J.R. Strauss have all moved on, after helping the Eagles claim their first D3 crown last fall. That’s a lot of yards, touchdowns and tackles to replace.

THE SKINNY: Some key players to replace, yes. But the pantry is not empty at Exeter, especially in the all-important trench department, with hammer O-guards Lucas Palange and Kyle Lash and OT people-mover Anthony Caccese are all due back for more hand-to-hand, line-of-scrimmage patrol. That’s a superb start. And this: Penn State commit and all-state TE Joey Schlaffer returns, coming off back-to-back Berks Section 1 Receiver of the Year honors. He might have some QB duties in his immediate future; a former QB in the Eagles’ pipeline, Schlaffer is in the mix for that job along with Mason Rotelli, Gavin Miller and Riley Martinez, according to coach Matt Bauer’s preseason notables. Stay tuned. If Schlaffer doesn’t get that gig, he’ll be a terrific target up top for the Eagles, who will be re-tooling a tad. But the mo in this program is sky-high.

GOVERNOR MIFFLIN MUSTANGS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 45-13 overall, with five trips to the District 3 playoffs, including a D3-5A crown in 2020 — when Warwick had to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues — plus finals trips last fall and in 2017. That 2017 finale was a gut-wrenching 30-29 setback vs. Manheim Central, which won the first of back-to-back D3 crowns that fall.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: The Mustangs were here from 1975 through 2003, and hammered out one section crown, a Section 1 banner in 1996 under legendary coach Mick Vecchio, who was recently inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, after his teams won 181 games and 11 section crowns in Shillington.

COACH: Jeff Lang (6th season; 43-13 overall). He got the job when Vecchio stepped down, and Governor Mifflin hasn’t skipped a beat. Lang is the reigning Berks Section 1 Coach of the Year, after the Mustangs’ magical 2021 campaign, which saw them reach the tippy top of the Class 5A state rankings while lowering the boom on all-comers — until Exeter swooped in and captured the D3-5A title.

2021 RECAP: 3-0 Berks Section 1 (champs), 10-1 overall (Beat Warwick 63-35 in the D3-5A quarterfinals; beat Spring Grove 38-13 in the D3-5A semifinals; lost to Exeter 31-28 in the D3-5A championship). The Mustangs had league games vs. Reading, in Week 6, and Daniel Boone, in Week 9, shelved because of COVID-19 issues, so Governor Mifflin played just three section games and eight regular-season games last fall. They were also supposed to play Cedar Crest in a nonleague clash early in the season, but that game was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, and the Mustangs picked up another nonleague game on the fly.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Pottsgrove, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Carlisle, 7 p.m.; 9-9 @ Boyertown, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Exeter, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-1 Wilson, 1 p.m. (Gurski-Linn Trophy Game); 10-7 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Warwick, 7 p.m.

* We’re expecting an overflow crowd on Oct. 1, when Wilson will make the quick bus ride over to Shillington for the annual Gurski-Linn Trophy game. That’s a Saturday afternoon, 1 p.m. kickoff, don’t forget. Section opener is vs. Exeter — in a rematch of last year’s epic D3-5A finale — and section closers are vs. Manheim Central and Warwick, giving Governor Mifflin a great front-end and back-end slate for section-race purposes.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Midline Option, Veer

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB Aiden Gallen, OT-DE Nate Goodman (2021 Berks Section 1 Defensive Lineman of the Year), QB-DB Eden Johnson (2021 Berks Section 1 Defensive Back of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), LB Jordan Kershner, OG-DT Jose Landrom, C Jacob Lopez, RB-LB Trey Rock (2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), OT Jonah Naugle (2021 Berks Section 1 Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State), DB Amier Rodriguez, RB-DB Nick Singleton (2021 Berks Section 1 Offensive Back of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State and Player of the Year; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State and Player of the Year; 2021 Mini Max honoree), WR-LB Braylon Stewart, DE Daxsen Washington.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-DB Ayden Martin, DB Gerrell McNeil, QB-DB Delsin McNeil.

QUESTION MARK: The key-players-lost-to-graduation column was not kind to the Mustangs, who were absolutely humming right along last fall before being tripped up by rival Exeter in the D3-5A title game. Every graduation loss is a tough one, of course, but none more than Penn State recruit Nick Singleton, the top rusher and scorer in Berks County history. All he did last fall was gallop for 2,000-plus yards and score 44 touchdowns, while earning Gatorade National Player of the Year and Maxwell Club Player of the Year honors. Needless to say, he’ll be missed. A ton.

THE SKINNY: Safe to say things will look a bit different in Shillington this time around, with plenty of fresh faces in any number of key places. But Governor Mifflin is like local juggernauts Wilson and Manheim Central; it’s a program, and skipper Jeff Lang fully expects the new kids he’s plugging in to be spitting fire and ready to go when the lights come on Friday nights. Keep an eye on a trio of key returning players: Ayden Martin, Gerrell McNeil and Delsin McNeil are back to anchor the secondary on defense; Martin slides in for Singleton at RB — may the force be with you, young man — while Delsin McNeil should get the full-time snaps behind center, after he went 6-for-6 passing in backup duty last fall. Lang must replace 17 total starters in all. That’s a big number for any program. But this program has been on a different level, and is aiming to stay there — new faces or otherwise.

LEBANON CEDARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 16-31 overall, including a trip to the Eastern Conference playoffs in 2019, when the Cedars bumped off Reading for a postseason victory. Lebanon is the only squad in the new-look 37-team L-L League coming off a winless campaign in 2021. The Cedars are also on the move classification-wise, going from Class 5A up to Class 6A this season.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Zero section championships for the Cedars since the league was hatched back in 1972. Lebanon has five section runner-up finishes over the years, the last time in 2001.

FUN FACT: This will be the 125th anniversary of Lebanon football — a pretty cool number. During home games this fall, the Cedars will honor and introduce players who participated in the program over the years.

COACH: Frank Isenberg (3rd season; 3-13 overall).

2021 RECAP: 0-5 L-L League Section 3 (6th place), 0-10 overall.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Boiling Springs, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Palmyra, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Exeter, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Warwick, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Cedar Crest, 7 p.m. (Cedar Bowl).

* The always entertaining Cedar Bowl is the Week 10 regular-season finale this time around, and Lebanon will host Cedar Crest after playing Section 2 heavyweights Manheim Central, Governor Mifflin and Warwick the previous three weeks. The Cedars will be looking to snap a 9-game losing slide in their backyard rivalry series vs. the Falcons.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: QB-RB-LB Pedro De’Arce, C-DE Thomas Hershey.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR-LB Braylon Beaver, RB-LB Adam Bowers, OG-DT Corbett Brickle, WR-DB Derrick Briddel, OT Keith Ellis, TE-LB Will Figueroa, OT Colin Johnson, WR-DB Munir Lower, QB-LB Emanuel Mason, RB-DB Alexandel Orosco, RB-LB Stephon Prester, WR-DB Julian Selmon, WR-DB Robert Spivey-Nickerson, WR-DB Zahir Stoner, RB-DE Jerry Torres, OG-DE Josiah Wright.

QUESTION MARK: The good news is that there’s a clean slate in Cedars’ camp. Last year’s 0-10 mark is a distant memory, and with 18 total starters due back from last season, there should be plenty of familiarity in Lebanon’s locker room and huddles. The tricky news is that the Cedars have to get it turned around against a pretty dastardly schedule. They’ve spent the last two cycles down in Section 3 to get the program sorted out and back on track. After a couple of momentum-building seasons — before last year’s winless campaign — now Lebanon must compete with the Manheim Centrals, Warwicks, Governor Mifflins and Exeters of the world, while dragging a 12-game losing skid into the season. Are they ready for what’s next? Coach Frank Isenberg sure hopes so.

THE SKINNY: Plenty of familiar faces return on both sides of the ball for the Cedars, including some beef up front — which is always nice — and a plethora of skill kids, including dual-threat QB Emanuel Mason behind center, plus pass-catching vets like Zahir Stoner, Julian Selmon and Munir Lower. The backfield should also be in good shape with Adam Bowers and Alexandel Orosco returning to tote the rock. Keep an eye on Lebanon’s defense, which yielded 2,000-plus rushing yards and more than 350 yards a game last fall. If the Cedars want to get everyone’s attention, they must stop people. Period.

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 48-12 overall, with four trips to the District 3 playoffs, including back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. Manheim Central owns a D3-record 18 gold trophies.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: An eye-opening 27 section championships for Manheim Central — all in Section 2 — and that’s the second-most in league history behind Wilson, which has 29 gold plaques tucked away neatly in West Lawn. The Barons have won seven of the last nine Section 2 titles, and they won six in a row from 2000 through 2005 under legendary skipper Mike Williams.

COACH: Dave Hahn (8th season; 69-17 overall). He’s the reigning L-L League Section 2 Coach of the Year, after skippering the Barons back into the D3 playoffs last fall.

UP AND DOWN: Manheim Central is playing up in Section 2 — flip-flopping spots with Elizabethtown, which agreed to dip from Section 2 to Section 3 — and the Barons are playing in Class 4A, down from Class 5A, where they’d been parked since the PIAA expanded the classifications. Manheim Central is the largest Class 4A team in the district, but is just a couple of boys short of being in Class 5A. The Barons opted to stay down and play in Class 4A for this cycle.

2021 RECAP: 4-1 L-L League Section 2 (Tri-champs with Cocalico, Warwick), 9-2 overall (Lost to eventual champ Exeter 43-26 in the D3-5A quarterfinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Manheim Township, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ West Chester East, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Immaculata (New Jersey), 7 p.m.; 9-9 Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Susquehannock, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Warwick, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Exeter, 7 p.m.

* Not a misprint: The Barons will play seven home games, including five in a row early in the season. That’s a ton of home cooking. Go ahead and hang a couple of stars next to that Governor Mifflin/Exeter stretch drive. Should be too many implications to count those two weeks.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: OL-DL Trent Carbonneau, K Connor Caterbone, OT-DT Tyler Fahnestock, C-DT Ryland Fittery, OG-DT Jeff Hauser (2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), RB-LB Justin Heffernan, TE-DE Logan Hostetter, WR-DB Luke Lastinger, RB-WR-DB Larry Marley, QB-DB Judd Novak (2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State; 2021 Mini Max honoree), TE-DE Logan Saunders (2021 L-L League Section 2 Defensive Lineman of the Year), WR-DB Owen Sensenig (2021 L-L League Section 2 co-Receiver of the Year; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), RB-LB Landon Watson, WR-DB Mason Weaver.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-LB Rocco Daugherty, K Luke Forwood, OG-DT Cole Groff, QB-P Zac Hahn, WR-DB Brady Harbach, RB-LB Nick Haas, OT-DT Wyatt Kupres, WR-DB Landon McGallicher, WR-DB Bode Sipel, TE-LB Kahlen Watt, RB-DE Jaden Weit.

QUESTION MARK: Manheim Central was whole-heartedly back in 2021, erasing an un-Barons-like 3-5 campaign in COVID-19-ravaged 2020. Manheim Central found itself back in the Section 2 winner’s circle with gaudy numbers across the board before — poof! — getting bumped off by Exeter in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs. That should provide plenty of motivation for this crew, which will play in Class 5A-heavy Section 2, while gathering power points for the D3-4A bracket. And they’ll have to do it with 10 total new starters, including a bit of a retooled O-line, annually the Barons’ bread and butter.

THE SKINNY: Don’t fret, Baron Nation. While the key-players-lost-to-graduation list looks pretty daunting — all-star line studs Ryland Fittery and Jeff Hauser and dual-threat QB spark-plug Judd Novak have moved on — it’s not like coach Dave Hahn and his staff are starting from scratch this time around. First and foremost, the D is in terrific shape, with LB hammers Kahlen Watt, Rocco Daugherty and Nick Haas, plus edge-blower-upper Jaden Weit all returning to chase and deck unsuspecting ball-carriers. More good news: O-line vets Cole Groff and Wyatt Kupres are due back in the trenches, where they’ll open holes and keep newbie QB Zac Hahn — the coach’s son — upright in his first season as the full-time starter. Hahn showed off a big arm in backup duty last fall, and from all indications, he’ll have the keys to the Barons’ sleek spread O this time around, with vet wideouts Brady Harbach, Landon McGallicher and Bode Sipel all due back. Weit also returns to the backfield to join Brycen Armold, a name you need to know moving forward. Long story short: There’s plenty to like in Manheim Central’s camp. And with so much home cooking on their slate, the Barons should be thinking big. Really big.

MUHLENBERG MUHLS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 8-42 overall, and the Muhls are mired in a 2-37 skid, with winless campaigns in 2019 and 2020.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Muhlenberg was on board from 1975 through 1980 and went 9-41-4 in Section 1 games, without a section championship.

COACH: John Lorchak (3rd season; 1-16 overall).

2021 RECAP: 1-4 Berks Section 1 (5th place), 1-9 overall. Muhlenberg’s Week 10 win over Reading in the Battle of the Border clash last fall snapped a maddening 26-game losing streak, after the Muhls went 0-7 in 2020 and 0-10 in 2019.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Twin Valley, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Octorara, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Reading, 7 p.m. (Battle of the Border); 9-9 Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Exeter, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Warwick, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Conestoga Valley.

* Four weeks, and four grinder games in a row for the Muhls, who get Governor Mifflin, Manheim Central, Exeter and Warwick right smack dab in the middle of their slate. Someone was going to get stuck with that daunting schedule, and Muhlenberg drew the short sausage.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: TE-LB Brodie Fassen, P Matt Hnatuick, OT-DT Charles Joof, TE-DE Anthony Little, WR-DB Warren Reinhart, RB-LB Chris Rivera, WR-DB David Rosario, OG-DT Estevan Salguero, RB-LB Aaron Shuker, OG-DT Dylan Wixon, QB-DB Adam Zaorski, WR-DB Cody Zerr.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: TE-DE Mehki Adonis, C-LB Tucker Bellanca, WR-DB Giovanni Cavanna.

QUESTION MARK: The Muhls are kicking and clamoring to snap out of this funk, and now they’ve been slotted into Section 2, which will be anything but a cakewalk for all parties involved this fall. Skipper John Lorchak has 16 total starters to replace, as the Muhls look to improve on the fly, while keeping everyone honest.

THE SKINNY: Having two-way terror Mehki Adonis and Tucker Bellanca, a Berks all-star pick last fall, back to anchor the O-line and linebacker crew on defense is a solid start, and in Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg features a sure-handed flank vet who will keep opposing D-backs busy in the passing game. Speaking of which, the Muhls need a new full-time QB behind center; keep an eye on Drew Fidler, Alberto Cruz, Isaiah Dobson and Aaden Lopez to duke it out for those duties. Kind of a tall task in this brutal section for this crew. Baby steps, Laureldale. Be patient.

WARWICK WARRIORS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 40-16 overall, with four trips to the district playoffs, including a clean 8-0 getaway and a spot in the 2020 Class 5A title tilt vs. Governor Mifflin, but Warwick had to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues. The sting of that really hasn’t gone away in Lititz. And it continues to motivate the Warriors.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Seven section championships, including last year’s tri-title in Section 2, giving Warwick three crowns in the last four years. It’s a good time to be in the Warriors’ pigskin program.

COACH: Bob Locker (22nd season; 113-107 overall).

2021 RECAP: 4-1 L-L League Section 2 (Tri-champs with Cocalico, Manheim Central), 7-5 overall (Beat Gettysburg 44-14 in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs; lost to Governor Mifflin 63-35 in the D3-5A quarterfinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Carlisle, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Ephrata, 7 p.m. (George Male Trophy Game); 9-9 @ Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Manheim Central, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Exeter, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Souderton, 6:30 p.m.; 10-14 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.

* There is a seating issue inside Warwick’s Grosh Field complex, as the school district continues its construction project in and around the stadium. The Carlisle scrimmage is at home, since it’s just that — a scrimmage. For the Section 2 opener vs. Conestoga Valley in Week 4, Warwick is set to bring in portable bleachers to accommodate the crowd. The Week 10 game vs. Governor Mifflin, we’re told, is still up in the air. If the work inside the stadium isn’t complete come Oct. 28, school officials could opt for a neutral site, or try to add more additional portable seating. Stay tuned.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: 1-back Pistol

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: OL-DE Cole Detter, WR-DB Cooper Eckert (2021 L-L League Section 2 co-Receiver of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 5A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), WR-DB Ryan Fink, C-LB Aaron Hess (2021 L-L League Section 2 Linebacker of the Year), RB-LB Christian Royer, OT-NG Nate Young.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR-DB Trevor Evans, TE-DE Thomas Jeanes, K Ian Jerchau, RB-LB Andrew McClune, DT Harman McKnight, OG Cody Miller, QB-P Jack Reed (2021 PA Football News Class 5A All-State), RB-LB Brendon Snyder, LB Mahkel Tate, OG-LB Evan Tejada, WR-DB Tanner Weik, RB-DB Colin Winters, C-DE Ethan Zipko.

QUESTION MARK: The Warriors will have a heap of receptions, receiving yards and rushing yards to replace, now that playmakers Cooper Eckert, Ryan Fink and Christian Royer have skedaddled. Safe to say those guys will be missed. They’ll also miss Aaron Hess’ tough-as-nails leadership and blocking/tackling abilities on both sides of the ball. But it’s been a terrific era of gridiron success in Lititz, and with so many key-cog kids due back, we’re expecting Warwick to very much be in the race — even with that goofy, load-up-the-bus schedule looming.

THE SKINNY: Gotta start with QB Jack Reed, who slung it around the lot last season for 2,431 passing yards with 20 TD strikes. He knows Warwick’s offense inside and out, and despite the loss of Eckert, Fink and Royer, he’ll have plenty of talent at his disposal, including a trio of experienced backs in Andrew McClune, Colin Winters and Brendon Snyder — who’s back from an injury that cost him most of last season — plus pass-catchers like Trevor Evans, Thomas Jeanes and Tanner Weik on the flanks. With Hess gone, keep an eye on Harman McKnight to be the D ringleader, as the “Road Warriors” prep for an us-against-the-world kind of a season. Enjoy all of those bus rides, fellas.

