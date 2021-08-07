With heat acclimatization practices set to begin Aug. 9, and with Week 1 games ready to go on Aug. 27, here is a pre-camp Lancaster-Lebanon League football primer for the Section 2 teams …

COCALICO EAGLES

COACH: Bryan Strohl (2nd season; 4-4).

LAST YEAR: 3-2 Section 2; 4-4 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 @ Ephrata (scrimmage); 8-27 Conrad Weiser; 9-2 @ Cedar Cliff; 9-10 Governor Mifflin; 9-17 @ Garden Spot; 9-24 Manheim Township; 10-1 Solanco; 10-8 @ Conestoga Valley; 10-15 @ Elizabethtown; 10-22 Warwick; 10-29 @ Manheim Central.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Flexbone.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: OT-DE Ben Bearinger, WR-DB Casey Bernhard, QB Carson Nash.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: WR-LB Luke Angstadt, RB-LB Tyler Angstadt, RB-LB Anthony Bourassa, DB Ethan Brown, OT-DT Ryan Brubaker, OG-DT Chuckie Drain, RB-DB Brycen Flinton, RB-DB Steven Flinton, C-DT Jared Stauffer, QB-DB Blayke Taddei, OG-DE Chase Tucker, RB-LB Austin Vang, OT-DE Damien Wolf.

QUESTION MARK: With 18 total full-time returning starters due back for the start of camp, there aren’t many question marks in Eagle Country. And that’s a good thing. The biggest one is probably the QB spot, where pitch-man Nash has moved on, so Cocalico has a vacancy at the all-important signal-caller spot in its triple-option attack. Two names to remember: Taddei has taken some snaps the last couple of seasons, two years ago behind Noah Palm and last year behind Nash. He certainly knows the intricacies of the Eagles’ pitch scheme. And ninth-grader Josh Myer, we’re told, is ticketed for a bright future in Eagles’ blue and white. Remember his name, won’t you. We’re anxious to see if he gets any time behind center in his freshman campaign. Stay tuned.

THE SKINNY: Tons to like in Denver, as the Eagles will return skill-kid and trench-kid talent aplenty, including O-line brute Brubaker, who recently committed to play at South Carolina in the SEC. He’ll anchor a sturdy O-line that also returns Stauffer, Wolf, Drain and Tucker, so Cocalico should be A-OK in the trenches. As mentioned, they’ll block for a new QB, but that new Flexbone pilot will have a slew of vets around him, like Bourassa, the cat-quick Flinton brothers, and Vang, who can run between the tackles. Bourassa had a monster breakout season a year ago. The defense is also in terrific hands with all three linebackers due back — the Angstadt tandem and Vang — plus Brown in the secondary and the dynamic duo of Drain and Wolf, who are major disruptors and wrap-and-tacklers up front. If Strohl irons out the QB spot, Cocalico very well could be the team to beat in Section 2.

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

COACH: Gerad Novak (21st season in second stint; 82-90).

LAST YEAR: 3-2 Section 2; 6-2 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 @ Lebanon (scrimmage); 8-27 @ Penn Manor; 9-3 Garden Spot; 9-10 Lampeter-Strasburg; 9-17 @ Daniel Boone; 9-24 @ McCaskey; 10-1 @ Elizabethtown; 10-8 Cocalico; 10-15 Manheim Central; 10-22 @ Solanco; 10-29 Warwick.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: WR-DB Zach Fisher, DT Spencer Gehman, K Nate Heck, LB Marcus Humphries, DT Charles Janvrin, RB Booper Johnson, RB-LB Kaden Martin, DB Cooper McCloud, WR-DB Keaghan Sweigart, OT-DE Simeon Teklu.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: OG Noah Admassu, TE-LB Michael Burnett, QB Macoy Kneisley, DE Josue Marente, C-DT Carter May, OG Kyle McGallicher, WR-DB Jaiyell Plowden, OT Thomas Ripson, WR-DB Avery Tran, RB-DB Nick Tran.

QUESTION MARK: There are 10 total full-time starters coming back for the Buckskins, so there are some holes to fill in Witmer, including four spots where all-star players departed: Wideout (so long Fisher), RB (so long Johnson and his incredibly awesome nickname), one OT spot (so long Teklu) and kicker (so long Heck).

THE SKINNY: Some starters graduated, true. But there’s still plenty to like in CV’s camp, as the Bucks hope to ride the momentum of last year’s red-hot 5-0 finish, after a wonky, COVID-inflicted 1-2 start. Kneisley, who had a nice breakout season behind center last fall, returns with a year under his belt to steer CV’s spread attack. He’ll have Plowden, a playmaker du jour, on the flanks, plus the Tran boys, who are both vet O performers. And more good news: Admassu and May are back to anchor the O-line, and McGallicher is set to make his return to the trenches after missing last season with an injury. That’s a great start up front for the Bucks, who want to keep this mojo going. Section 2 should be a heck of a race.

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

COACH: Andy Breault (4th season; 12-17).

LAST YEAR: 0-5 Section 2; 2-6 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Palmyra (scrimmage); 8-27 @ Donegal; 9-3 @ Mechanicsburg; 9-10 Lower Dauphin; 9-17 McCaskey; 9-24 @ Cedar Crest; 10-1 Conestoga Valley; 10-8 @ Warwick; 10-15 Cocalico; 10-22 @ Manheim Central; 10-29 Solanco.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: RB-DB Riley Drager, OG-DE Jett Kelly, OT-DT Billy McNitt, LB Bobby Walters.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: WR-LB Brock Belmont, WR-DB Brady Breault, C-DT Brayden Burkholder, RB-DB Cade Capello, WR-DB Braxton Cicero, WR-DB Braden Cummings, TE-DE Brandonn Frey, QB-WR-DB Patrick Gilhool, TE-DE Jake Heckman, RB-LB Logan Lentz, OT-DT Zack Lippold, DB Elijah MacFarlane, K Chaz Mowrer, OG-DE Riley Runnels, QB Josh Rudy.

QUESTION MARK: Two for sure. First and foremost, the Bears have to find a couple of line stalwarts to step in and step up to replace Kelly and McNitt, who did a ton of damage at ground zero for E-town the last couple of years. They were blood-and-guts leaders, and their tenacity will be missed. Second, the Bears will need someone in the linebacker corps to be the new hit-man tackler, now that all-state swarmer Walters has moved on.

THE SKINNY: Yes, the Bears will miss the Kelly-McNitt-Walters troika, and Drager was another all-star performer for E-town last fall. But take a look at that “key players returning” list: There is a lot of firepower due back in Bears’ camp, and after taking some lumps last fall — 0-5 in section play, which is a rarity in E-town — this crew is poised to do some damage this time around. The motivation should certainly be there. It looks like Rudy, who shared the QB duties with Gilhool the last couple of years, will settle into the full-time gig behind center, with Gilhool shifting to wideout, where he’ll be flanked by holdovers like Belmont, Breault, Cicero, Cummings and Frey, giving Rudy an experienced group to target up top. And definitely remember Lentz’s name; he’s due for a breakout season out of the backfield, along with Capello, yet another holdover. Gut hunch: The Bears get back to being da Bears this fall. You’ve been warned.

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

COACH: Dave Hahn (7th season; 60-15).

LAST YEAR: 1-4 Section 2; 3-5 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 Manheim Township (scrimmage); 8-27 Cumberland Valley; 9-3 Hempfield; 9-10 @ Susquehanna Township; 9-17 @ Perkiomen Valley; 9-24 @ Wilson; 10-1 Warwick; 10-8 @ Solanco; 10-15 @ Conestoga Valley; 10-22 Elizabethtown; 10-29 Cocalico.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: WR-LB Wes Borden, DB Kade Kegarise, OG Jeremy Knight, WR-LB Josh Moore, TE-DE Devynne Neville, WR-DB Owen Pappas, K-P Nate Reed, K Logan Shull.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: RB-LB Rocco Daugherty, OT-DT Tyler Fahnestock, C-DT Ryland Fittery, OG-DT Cole Groff, WR-DB Brady Harbach, OG-DT Jeff Hauser, RB-LB Justin Heffernan, OT-DE Wyatt Kupres, WR-DB Landon McGallicher, QB Judd Novak, TE-DE Logan Saunders, WR-DB Owen Sensenig, WR-DB Mason Weaver, RB Jaden Weit.

QUESTION MARK: You can’t talk Central football without mentioning special teams, and the Barons lost a pair of crackerjack booters in Reed and Shull, two all-stars who handled Central’s kicking and punting duties quite splendidly the last two years. Here are some names to remember: Connor Caterbone, Luke Forwood and Dylan Neff in the kicking department, and Harbach, Zac Hahn and Hunter Gruel in the punting game. And yes, Hahn is Coach Hahn’s son, and he’s also listed as the backup varsity QB behind Novak, who had a breakout season behind center last fall.

THE SKINNY: We’ll get this out of the way first: The Barons had their first losing season since 1971 last fall, and that included Central’s first four-game losing skid since 1977. The Barons also missed the D3 playoffs for the first time in — gulp — 29 years, and they saw their string of five consecutive section championships snapped. Hahn and his crew are hoping to flush last season down the drain and get back to business this time around, in what promises to be an entertaining Section 2 derby. Central has the weaponry to run with the lead pack. It starts with a vet O-line, which is always the Barons’ bread and butter. Meanwhile, Novak had 21 TD tosses last fall — 11 to Sensenig. And those two are back to inflict more air damage. Weit also made a big splash running the ball, and on D, Fahnestock can make plays off the edge, Daugherty is a tough-nut ‘backer, and safeties McGallicher and Weaver are back to anchor the secondary. The schedule is tricky — circle that Aug. 27 nonleague opener vs. longtime D3 heavyweight Cumberland Valley — but it says here that the Barons will be in the thick of the section chase come late October.

SOLANCO GOLDEN MULES

COACH: Tony Cox (8th season; 40-32).

LAST YEAR: 3-2 Section 2; 3-4 overall.

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 @ Conrad Weiser (scrimmage); 8-27 Palmyra; 9-3 @ Kennard-Dale; 9-10 Muhlenberg; 9-17 @ Lampeter-Strasburg; 9-24 Penn Manor; 10-1 @ Cocalico; 10-8 Manheim Central; 10-15 @ Warwick; 10-22 Conestoga Valley; 10-29 @ Elizabethtown.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Flexbone.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: OT-DT Justin Dagen, RB-DB Ronnie Fulton, LB Seth Harnish, OG Connor Sprout, QB-DB Mason St. Clair.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: RB Robert Castagna, WR-DB Elijah Cunningham, C-LB Nick DeFrancesco, RB-DB Josiah Forren, OT-DE Cole Gladfelter, QB Brody Mellinger, K-P Trent McDowell, RB-LB Johnny Morales, DT John Sankus, OT-DT Connor Smith, RB Zach Turpen.

QUESTION MARK: QB is always a mega-important spot in a triple-option scheme, and the Mules have to replace a good one in St. Clair, who was a major multi-purpose threat. It looks like Mellinger, who didn’t take any varsity snaps last fall, is first in line to step into the QB role. Solanco must also replace tackle machine LB all-star Harnish in the middle of the defense.

THE SKINNY: A new QB, OK. But there is a lot of returning talent in Quarryville, in all of the important slots. Turpen and Castagna are experienced ball-carriers. Gladfelter, DeFrancesco and Smith are back to anchor the O-line. Cunningham and Forren are vet DB guys and they’ll both chip in as skill kids offensively. And McDowell is a nationally ranked punter and a reliable kicker. If — there’s always an if — the newbie QB can learn on the fly, the Mules have the goods to do what they always do: Make you earn every inch in the trenches, and stretch you defensively with their pitch scheme. Do not sleep on Solanco.

WARWICK WARRIORS

COACH: Bob Locker (21st season; 106-102).

LAST YEAR: 5-0 Section 2 (champs); 8-1 overall (Beat New Oxford in District 3 Class 5A semifinals; forfeited D3-5A championship game to Governor Mifflin because of COVID-19 outbreak).

2021 SCHEDULE: 8-21 @ Exeter (scrimmage); 8-27 Lampeter-Strasburg; 9-2 @ Central Dauphin East; 9-10 @ Ephrata; 9-17 Penn Manor; 9-24 Hempfield; 10-1 @ Manheim Central; 10-8 Elizabethtown; 10-15 Solanco; 10-22 @ Cocalico; 10-29 @ Conestoga Valley.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: 1-back.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2020: OG-DE Owen Campbell, OL Matt Coomer, TE-LB Broc Diem, C-NG Caleb Goss, WR-DB-K Tanner Haines, LB Nate Maher, WR-DB Adam Martin, QB Joey McCracken, RB-LB Colton Miller, TE-DE Thatcher Miller, OT-DE Nolan Rucci, WR-DB Caleb Schmitz. FYI: McCracken, Rucci and Schmitz all repped Warwick in the Big 33 game.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2021: WR-DB Cooper Eckert, C-LB Aaron Hess, QB Jack Reed, RB-LB Christian Royer, RB-LB Brendon Snyder, DB Tanner Weik, OT-NG Nate Young.

QUESTION MARK: Alrighty, where to begin with the Warriors? That “key players lost” list is mighty daunting, but a tip of the cap to that crew, who helped the Warriors win two section titles in the last three years, go to the D3-5A semifinals two years ago, and capture Section 2 and advance to the D3-5A finale for the first time in school history last fall before … well, before COVID hit and Warwick had to forfeit the district title game to Governor Mifflin. That was an enormous bummer. And then 17 total full-time starters graduated, and you know their names and accolades by now. But all is not lost in Lititz. Too much pride. Too much motivation after the way 2020 ended. And plenty of good vibes to defend their section flag and keep raising the bar. Biggest question mark? How quickly will it take all the newbies to slot in, get their feet wet, and keep the train rolling?

THE SKINNY: There is a nice nucleus here, and it certainly helps that Reed, who started the first two games behind center last fall while McCracken was rehabbing a knee injury, knows the drill. He’ll have a trio of vet playmakers at his disposal in Eckert on the flank and Snyder and Royer coming out of the backfield; those two made a nice splash as slasher backs last year. Hess is back to spearhead the D, and he should make plenty of big sticks from his LB spot, and help anchor the new-look O-line along with Young in the trenches. It’s going to look a little different in Warriors’ camp. But after a heck of a run the last couple of years, these guys won’t lower the bar. Preseason favorite with bull’s-eyes aplenty? Last year yes, but maybe not this time around. And that’s OK. But Warwick will absolutely challenge.

