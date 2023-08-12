Previewing the L-L League football Section 1 race for the upcoming 2023 season. Teams are listed alphabetically ...

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Rob Wildasin (8th season, 46-43 overall). He’ll start the season just four victories shy of the 50-W club.

2022 RECAP: 2-4 Section 1 (5th place), 5-5 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Central York, 5 p.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Northeast Philadelphia, 6 p.m.; 8-31 @ Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Warwick, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Wilson, 7 p.m.; 9-29 @ Reading, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Hempfield, 7 p.m.; 10-26 vs. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (Cedar Bowl)

CIRCLE IT: Week 10 vs. Lebanon in the Cedar Bowl is always a fun matchup for the neighboring school districts; we’ll see if there are any postseason implications wafting in the air for the Falcons at Earl Boltz that night — a Thursday night, by the way. The only game in town on Oct. 26, so be there. As for the Section 1 slate, Cedar Crest gets the usual suspects — vs. Wilson, at Manheim Township and at Hempfield — over a five-week stretch, and the Falcons will be on the road in three of their final five weeks in crunch time. File that away in your memory banks.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Zone Option

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-DE Nolan Groff, WR-DE Ethan Heisey, QB Jay Huber, DE Erik McLaughlin, OT-DT Connor Schwartz.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: RB-DB Alex Abreu, WR-DB Owen Chernich, QB Jackson Custer, LB Caleb Dorshimer, C Nick Lambros, DT Tristan Long, RB-DE Fernando Marquez, LB Zion Rolon, TE-DE-P Aiden Schomp, OG-DE Cam Simone, WR-DB Leo Tirado, WR-DB-KR Jack Waranavage, OT-DT Christian Weaber.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: WR-DB Logan Oriel, OG-DT Isaiah Sepulveda.

OUTLOOK: There is a solid nucleus here — particularly up front, with the return of Lambros, Long, Simone and Weaber to man the trenches — and Custer really came on last year after taking over the QB reins around the mid-season mark. Abreu and Marquez have both toted the rock under the varsity lights, and Schomp is a must-see kid on the edge; he’s been stockpiling scholarship offers. Don’t sleep on the Falcons.

CRYSTAL BALL: Middle of the pack for now, but Cedar Crest certainly has the pieces to give everyone fits. A bounce here or a bounce there, and the Falcons could put themselves in position for a playoff push. A win against any of the usual suspects would definitely give a jolt to this crew — and get everyone’s attention.

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: George Eager (4th season, 20-12 overall). He’s the reigning Section 1 Coach of the Year, after guiding his Knights to the section crown — Hempfield’s first since 2005 — and into the D3-6A semifinals last fall.

2022 RECAP: 6-0 Section 1 (champions), 9-3 overall (Beat Carlisle 30-14 in the D3-6A quarterfinals; lost to Manheim Township 42-7 in the D3-6A semifinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Central Dauphin, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Dallastown, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ York, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Central York, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Manheim Township, 7 p.m. (Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy Game); 9-29 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m. (Battle of 462 Trophy Game); 10-6 vs. Wilson, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Exeter, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Reading, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Three games vs. York County foes right out of the chute — including visits to 6A heavyweights York and Central York in early September — and an early 3-game road trip for the Knights, including the Section 1 opener at McCaskey in Tornado Alley before back-to-back trophy games vs. Manheim Township and at Penn Manor — immediately followed by Wilson coming to Landisville. That’s a grinder. Come out of that stretch in one piece, and a nonleague trip to reigning D3-5A runner-up Exeter awaits. Phew. Three of Hempfield’s final four games are in Landisville, and the Knights will need to take advantage of that home cooking down the stretch, when the race for D3-6A power points will undoubtedly be heating up, and Hempfield tries to defend its section crown.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Pro Style

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: WR-DB Gabe Benjamin, K-P Cannon Biscoe, WR-DB Brayden Felsinger, WR Andy Garcia, RB-LB Grant Hoover, TE-LB Jacob Karkoska (2022 Section 1 Linebacker of the Year), RB Stephen Katch, WR Julian Morales, TE-LB Aidan Shorter, OL Sean Tollett, OL Peter Wenzel, WR-DB Brian Williams.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-KR Micah Gates, QB-P Jackson Landis, OT-DE Deyvid Palepale (2022 Section 1 Outstanding Lineman of the Year; 2022 Section 1 Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2022 Section 1 Defensive Lineman of the Year), OG-DT Mike Shaffer, WR-DB Elias Sherrick, C Quentin Sneed.

Video interview with Hempfield's Deyvid Palepale ...

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: WR-DB Dom Acevedo, TE-LB David Ennis, TE-LB Phil Krauser, RB-LB Dehvyn Lauano, WR-DB Cam Margeson, TE-LB Derek Rojas, RB-LB Eli Walls.

OUTLOOK: It’s a good time to be in Hempfield’s program, as the Knights are coming off a section title and second straight deep postseason journey. The good news is that multiple key cogs are due back — Landis, Gates and Sherrick will lead the skill-kid brigade — but here’s the rub: Hempfield must replace nine starters on defense. Palepale, a Southern Cal commit, is a wrecking ball, and he, Sneed and Shaffer will anchor the trenches. But there will be a lot of newbies flanking those guys.

CRYSTAL BALL: Lead pack for sure, even if that tricky early slate gets wonky at some point. And the Knights get Manheim Township and Wilson at home. Take care of business there, and Hempfield has the goods to defend its section title. But it won’t be easy.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Mark Evans (13th season, 88-40 overall). He’s in his 26th season overall, including a stint at Elco, and Evans has a 162-109 overall mark over that span.

2022 RECAP: 4-2 Section 1 (3rd place), 9-4 overall (Beat Cumberland Valley 37-31 in the D3-6A quarterfinals; beat Hempfield 42-7 in the D3-6A semifinals; lost to Harrisburg 44-6 in the D3-6A championship)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Manheim Central, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Dallastown, 7 p.m.; 9-8 vs. Harrisburg, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Hempfield, 7 p.m. (Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy Game); 9-29 @ McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Reading, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Wilson, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Pound-for-pound — it says here — one of the best nonleague slates in our neck of the woods, as the Streaks’ first five foes are all perennial playoff qualifiers. Cumberland Valley comes to Neffsville to get it started — Manheim Township split two games with the Eagles last fall, including a crackerjack last-minute win on the road in the D3-6A quarterfinals — and two weeks later, the Streaks get a D3-6A finals rematch vs. Harrisburg. Yummy. Section 1 opener is a beauty — Week 5 at Hempfield in a heated-rivalry trophy game — and hang a couple of stars next to Manheim Township’s Week 10 trip to West Lawn, where the Bulldogs will be ready and salivating in what could — could — be for all the section marbles. Great, great schedule; gotta believe the Streaks will be prepped and ready for anything come early November.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-LB Jake Cramer (2022 Mini Max Award honoree), RB-LB Shymere Covington, C-LB Austin Day, OL-DL Trebor Glover, WR-DB Charlie Kingsbury, RB-LB Jake Laubach, TE-LB Sam Miller, OL-DL Jimmy Morales.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: DT Carter Bair, OT-LB Tom Capizzi, RB-LB Declan Clancy, RB-DB-KR Nick Good, WR-DB Lex Haberbosch, QB-P Hayden Johnson, WR-DB Landon Kennel (2022 Section 1 co-Receiver of the Year), OT-DL Julian Larue, K Hunter Nguyen, WR-LB Nick Palumbo, WR-DB Don Rodriguez, RB-DE Eli Rodriguez, WR-DB Antonio Vazquez, RB-DE Tyler Veilleux, WR-DB Asher Wolfe.

Video interview with Manheim Township's Landon Kennel and Hayden Johnson ...

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: RB-LB Jake Arcudi, RB-DB-KR Allan Feliciano, OT-DT Greg Gillespie, OG Camden Gunter, TE-LB Charlie Hill, C Owen Marks, OL Spencer McClintock, OL Andrew Meckley, RB-LB Jack Pfitzenmaier, OG-LB Daniel Stroud.

OUTLOOK: Positively peachy. The reigning D3-6A runners-up are bringing back the house, with an impressive list of skill players, trench protectors and tacklers due back across the board, including Johnson, the O triggerman who is approaching 5,000 career passing yards. Only area of concern: Offensive line, where the Streaks must replace some studs up front. Get that newbie group ironed out, and this crew has the artillery to do damage.

CRYSTAL BALL: Bull’s-eye on the Blue Streaks. Manheim Township has the weapons to win gold. It might come down to Week 10 at Wilson, which should make this race mighty interesting to track along the journey to the finish line.

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Ben Thompson (3rd season, 3-17 overall). He’s in his second season as the Tornado’s full-time skipper; Thompson served as the interim coach in 2020.

2022 RECAP: 0-6 Section 1 (7th place), 1-9 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Executive Education Academy Charter, 1 p.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. John Bartram, 7 p.m.; 9-1 @ Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Hempfield, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; 10-6 vs. Reading, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Wilson, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: McCaskey won in OT at John Bartram on a steamy Saturday afternoon in Philly last year, and the Tornado would love another fast start this time around when Bartram comes to Lancaster in Week 1 — especially with the daunting 3-game clip McCaskey will face right after that; Elizabethtown, Cedar Cliff and Hempfield were all D3 playoff teams last fall.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: DB Hajah Bogle, LB Jose Garcia, LB Xavier Gates, OL Onearl Parker, QB Matthew Remash.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: OG Alexis Beriguete, QB Jalen Cintron, OG Adrias Collazo, WR-KR-P DeAndre Jones, RB-LB Steven Lavender, C Aaron Martin, QB-DB Xavion Martinez, RB Joshua Morales, DE Jan Ramos, LB Eliezer Santiago, WR Ian Santiago, LB Luis Santiago, LB Eh Klu Soe, DB Junior Solivan, WR-DB-KR Quimeak Talton, WR-DB Kenta Williams.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DT Ka’jhie Hollman, DB Jalil Johnson, LB Isaiah Myers, TE-LB Johan Olacio, OT Jamere Oliver, WR Alisay Ramos, WR-DB Armani Rivera, LB Sam Ruggiero, OT Henry Snider.

OUTLOOK: A lot of key pieces due back in Tornado Alley, as McCaskey tries to shimmy its way up the Section 1 ladder. Good news: There is some beef coming back in the trenches, and that’s always a good thing in this section. Plus, there are some veteran skill guys — Jones, Lavender, Talton — due back. Looks like Cintron will get the QB duties. He’s taken some varsity snaps in the past.

CRYSTAL BALL: Can’t see the Tornado breaking into the crowded lead pack just yet. But can see McCaskey making more baby steps forward, as Thompson’s troops keep their collective fingers and toes crossed to snap the Tornado’s 10-year playoff drought.

PENN MANOR COMETS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: John Brubaker (9th season, 21-57 overall)

2022 RECAP: 3-3 Section 1 (4th place), 5-5 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 @ Elizabethtown, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Solanco, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Reading, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Hempfield, 7 p.m. (Battle of 462 Trophy Game); 10-6 @ Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Wilson, 7 p.m.; 10-20 vs. Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. McCaskey, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: After two home games in Millersville to get the party started, there will be five road games in six weeks for the Comets — including three in a row in September — and their only home date over that clip is a backyard rivalry trophy game showdown vs. Hempfield. Tricky early slate games against Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco, which both won D3 playoff games last fall, and Penn Manor gets Section 1 heavyweights Wilson and Manheim Township in back-to-back weeks in October.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Triple Option

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: Odd Stack

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: RB-LB Adam Ditmer, TE-LB Mike Evans, LB Jimmy Keck, OG-DE Jordan Martin, RB-LB Jonathan Osman, DT Sebastian Rivera, K-P Peter Skiadas, WR-DB DeShawn Stanley, WR-DB Clark Wagstaff, QB-DB-P Eli Warfel, C-DT Peyton Witmer.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: DB Kyle Furnier, RB-LB Mikey Hollister, OG-DT Sekai Lewis, OT Carter Rachor, RB-LB Kyle Schmidtke, RB-LB Willard Smith, OG Kyle Sullenberger, TE-DE Dhamir Wesley.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: TE J.J. Anderson, QB J.J. Boas, LB Jayshawn Florentino, OG Elijah Hess, OT-DE Lonnie Hill, K-P Zach Jeffers, OT-DE Wyatt Kauffman, RB-LB Dhonyai Loy, OL-DL Xavier Mays, LB Gabe Miller, C-DT Jamaal Millisock, TE-LB Shawn Morant, C Matt Neuman, OT Hunter Nichols, DB Quinn Poole, QB Collin Robinson, WR-DB-KR Kyle Rothan, WR-DB Joe Ruiz, WR-DB-KR Nate Ruiz, RB-KR Adrian Smith, WR-LB-KR Jahmia Torres, WR-DB Jack Warfel, DT Ty Washington.

OUTLOOK: Some great news off the top, as the Comets are strong in the all-important trench area, with Lewis, Rachor and Sullenberger all due back for line-of-scrimmage duty — with a lot of size moving quickly up the pipeline. Keep an eye on the QB spot; newbies Robinson and Boas are vying for the signal-caller gig. Must also mention Wesley, who is a force off the edge on both sides of the ball. The blue-chipper will make PM tick.

CRYSTAL BALL: Comets are a break-even 10-10 over the last two seasons, just missing out on the playoffs both times. Will the third time be the charm? They’ll probably have to beat one of the usual suspects to make that happen. Can they? Survey says … stay tuned.

READING RED KNIGHTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Troy Godinet (2nd season, 3-7 overall)

2022 RECAP: 1-5 Section 1 (6th place), 3-7 overall

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. West Scranton, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 vs. Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Muhlenberg, 7 p.m. (Battle of the Border); 9-8 @ Red Lion, 7 p.m.; 9-15 @ Wilson, 7 p.m.; 9-22 vs. Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-6 @ McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 10-13 @ Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; 10-19 vs. Central York, 7 p.m.; 10-27 @ Hempfield, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Week 2 in the border battle vs. Muhlenberg is always a good time, and the Knights will get their Section 1 slate cranking with a trip to Wilson. Week 9 nonleague tester at Central York is a Thursday game — mark your calendars accordingly — and could Reading kick up a fuss in Week 10 at Hempfield? Time will tell.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: QB-DB Amier Burdine, OL Karim Martinez, LB Joshua Orbe, DB Davin Philistin, WR-DB Ruben Rodriguez (2022 Section 1 co-Receiver of the Year), DB Ryan Roman.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: RB Alexis Alvarado, DB Xavier Beatty, OT Keyshawn Efese, OG Romello Fuentes, RB-LB Gabriel Laws, DE Michael Oyedemi, WR Kahlil Samuel, DB Cameron Small, WR Jahsir Wilson.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: DE Lenard Brown, WR Jerimiah Camara, LB Santhonax Labonte, DL Kenly Rivera, WR Kenyon Sheriff, LB Dequan Small.

OUTLOOK: Year 2 for Godinet, who continues to steer the program forward. Fantastic news in Knights’ camp: Efese and Fuentes, a couple of hammers, are due back to anchor the O-line, and Reading’s front seven on D should be strong. There will be a new QB — Godinet wasn’t spilling any beans about that competition in camp — so keep an eye on that. And all eyes on Laws to swarm and spearhead the tackle brigade, and to get more touches out of the backfield. Reading will make everyone earn it.

CRYSTAL BALL: After the Knights got their feet wet in their return to L-L League Section 1 action last fall, here’s thinking they’ll make a little more noise this time around. Does that mean Reading will be pounding at the door for a section crown and a D3 playoff trip in Week 10 at Hempfield? We shall see. But don’t overlook this crew.

WILSON BULLDOGS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Doug Dahms (18th season, 178-38 overall)

2022 RECAP: 5-1 Section 1 (2nd place), 8-3 overall (Lost to eventual champ Harrisburg 32-21 in the D3-6A quarterfinals)

2023 SCHEDULE: 8-19 vs. Coatesville, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-25 @ Roman Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-1 vs. Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.; 9-8 @ Martin Luther King, 6:30 p.m.; 9-15 vs. Reading, 7 p.m.; 9-22 @ Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 9-29 vs. Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m. (Gurski-Linn Trophy Game); 10-6 @ Hempfield, 7 p.m.; 10-13 vs. Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 10-20 @ McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 10-27 vs. Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Plenty to like here, including not one but two bus rides to Philly — at Roman Catholic (which plays at Upper Dublin in Fort Washington) right out of the chute, then to MLK in Week 3 — and the Week 2 nonleague showdown when Central Dauphin touches down in West Lawn is always a rock fight between those longtime D3 rivals. Can’t forget the Gurski-Linn trophy battle in Week 6 against bitter backyard rival Governor Mifflin. And hang a star next to these Section 1 tilts: Week 7 at Hempfield — coming off the emotion of the Mifflin clash — and Week 10 vs. Manheim Township. Those games should go a long, long way in determining the section title.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Zone Read

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2022: DT Tahjir Anusionwu, DB Nate Capitano, DT Isaiah Casseus, WR Makih Cooper, LB Nick Crocona, RB Cleveland Harding, OG-DE Brendan Hopp, LB Landon Farrell, DB Rafael Fernandez, RB-DB-KR Cam Jones (2022 Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year; 2022 Section 1 Offensive Back of the Year; 2022 Section 1 Defensive Back of the Year; 2022 Lions Club Section 1 MVP; 2022 Manheim Touchdown Club Big School Player of the Year; 2022 Manheim Touchdown Club Big School Specialist of the Year; 2022 Mini Max Award honoree; Big 33 participant), DE Nick Weitzel.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING FOR 2023: WR-DB-KR Edison Case, OT-DT Jack Dendall, OG Anthony Geloso, QB-P Tommy Hunsicker, TE Brady Kline, C-DT Logan Kurzweg, OT A.J. Matta, OG-LB Ryan McMillan, K Ben Rada, WR Austin Valukevich.

KEY NEWCOMERS FOR 2023: RB-DB-KR Correll Akings, RB-LB Nick Fiorini, DE Michael Glover, WR-DB Madyx Gruber, LB Christo Hunsicker, WR-DB Jonah Pertet, OG-DT Derek Reiniger, WR-LB Jackson Wagner, RB-DB Amir Welmaker, DB Adam Woods.

OUTLOOK: Plenty to like in West Lawn, where the Bulldogs are set to return nine starters on offense, including pile-drivers Dendall and Kurzweg anchoring the line, dual-threat QB Hunsicker taking snaps, and Case, Valukevich and Kline making catches. Wilson does need to find a new feature RB. Question mark — oddly enough, considering this program’s history — is defense, where the Bulldogs, who haven't had a losing season since 1963, must replace eight starters and a plethora of body-crunching tacklers. Wilson is also set to begin LACJ — life after Cam Jones — a dazzling athlete and arguably the best kick-returner in league history.

CRYSTAL BALL: Lead pack for sure for the Bulldogs, and dates at Hempfield and at home with Manheim Township to cap it off should determine who wins this sucker. Can Wilson make it — gulp — an even 30 overall L-L League section championships? Short answer is yes. But it won’t be a cakewalk.

