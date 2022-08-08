Previewing the seven Section 1 football teams in the new-look, 37-team Lancaster-Lebanon League for the upcoming 2022 season …

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 27-21 overall, with a pair of District 3 playoff appearances, the last in 2019.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Seven section championships for Cedar Crest, the last one back in 2001, capping a run of three straight Section 1 crowns for the Falcons under longtime skipper Spike Fuhrman.

COACH: Rob Wildasin (9th season; 41-38 overall).

2021 RECAP: 3-2 L-L League Section 1 (T-2nd place), 5-4 overall. The Falcons’ Week 4 nonleague tilt vs. eventual D3-5A runner-up Governor Mifflin was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, leaving Cedar Crest with nine games. The Falcons’ T-2 finish in Section 1 was their best since 2016.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Central York, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Warwick, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Wilson, 7 p.m.; 9-30 Reading, 7 p.m.; 10-7 Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Hempfield, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Lebanon, 7 p.m. (Cedar Bowl).

* The annual backyard rivalry Cedar Bowl throw-down vs. Lebanon will be a regular-season-wrapper nonleague game in this 2-year cycle, as both the Falcons and the Cedars drew the Week 10 league bye. Cedar Crest has won the last nine meetings in a row against its neighbor in the series. And yes, the Falcons get three straight home games out of the chute to get their season started — four, if you include their scrimmage date.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread, Zone Run

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: WR-DB Brayden Koehler, RB-LB Aadyn Richards (2021 L-L League Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 1 Linebacker of the Year; 2021 Lions Club L-L League Section 1 Player of the Year), LB Trayvon Zerbe.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-DB Alex Abreu, LB Roman Brummel, RB-DB Isaiah Gonzalez, WR-DE Nolan Groff, WR-DE Ethan Heisey, QB Jay Huber, C Nick Lambros, RB-LB Fernando Marquez, DE Eric McLaughlin, TE Aiden Schomp, OT-DT Connor Schwartz.

QUESTION MARK: The obvious one is the loss of Aadyn Richards, a 4-year contributor, ace ball-carrier and tackle machine. He’ll be missed — sorely — on both sides of the ball. Keep an eye on the line of scrimmage; the Falcons, who are the smallest Class 6A outfit in the L-L League, and the second-smallest big-school team in all of District 3 behind Red Lion, are going to need some trench depth playing in the beefy confines of what is the vaunted Section 1 race. Connor Schwartz and Nick Lambros return to anchor the O-line, but they’ll have some newbies flanking them.

THE SKINNY: Skill kids aplenty due back for Cedar Crest, including vet passer Jay Huber behind center, plus a troika of pass-catching stalwarts in wideouts Nolan Groff and Ethan Heisey and TE Aiden Schomp. As mentioned, Richards and his sleek, make-people-miss abilities will be missed. But Fernando Marquez, Alex Abreu and Isaiah Gonzalez all got ample touches out of the backfield last fall, combining for 486 yards on 98 takes with four TD runs. It’s their time to shine now. And in D-end Eric McLaughlin, the Falcons will feature a dynamic edge rusher to spark the defense. The Falcons always find a way to navigate their way through the Section 1 thicket, and make everyone sweat it out. Ask Hempfield and Manheim Township in recent years. The O playmakers are definitely here to keep everyone’s D coordinators up late at night in front of the video machine. Don’t you sleep on the Falcons.

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 28-25 overall, with a trio of District 3 playoff appearances, including a spot in last year’s Class 6A semifinals. That was Hempfield’s deepest postseason journey since a setback to Cumberland Valley in the D3-6A semifinals in 2017.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Seven section championships, the last in 2005 under longtime skipper Tom Getz.

COACH: George Eager (3rd season; 11-9 overall). He’s the reigning L-L League Section 1 Coach of the Year, after guiding the Knights to the D3-6A semifinals last fall.

2021 RECAP: 3-2 L-L League Section 1 (T-2nd place), 7-5 overall (Beat Central Dauphin East 35-2 in the D3-6A quarterfinals; lost to eventual champ Harrisburg 32-10 in the D3-6A semifinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Central Dauphin, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Dallastown, 7 p.m.; 9-2 York, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Central York, 7 p.m.; 9-16 McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Manheim Township, 7 p.m. (Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy Game); 9-30 Penn Manor, 7 p.m. (Battle of 462 Trophy Game); 10-7 @ Wilson, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Exeter, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Reading, 7 p.m.

* Back-to-back rivalry trophy games — vs. Manheim Township and Penn Manor — are sandwiched right in the middle of the schedule for the Knights, so there should be plenty of energy flowing through Hempfield’s field house during those two weeks. Navigate those two tricky games, and a trip to Wilson is waiting on the other side.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Pro-Style

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: WR-DB Adam Acker, WR-LB Dylan Bard, LB Kaleb Elslager, QB Cam Harbaugh (2021 L-L League Section 1 Offensive Back of the Year; 2021 Mini Max honoree), WR-DB Tommy Minnich, DE Chase Petrasek.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR-DB Gabe Benjamin, K Cannon Biscoe, DB Braydon Felsinger, WR Andy Garcia, WR Micah Gates, RB-LB Grant Hoover, TE-LB Jacob Karkoska, RB Stephen Katch, OT-DE Deyvid Palepale, OG-DT Mike Shaffer, TE-LB Aidan Shorter, DB Brian Williams.

QUESTION MARK: Who replaces all-star dual-threat Cam Harbaugh behind center? Here are a pair of names to familiarize yourself with: Cody Gehres, who took some snaps last fall, and Jackson Landis are listed on Eager’s preseason notables. As an added bonus, whoever wins the QB job will have plenty of returning skill-kid talent flanking him.

THE SKINNY: Despite the loss of Harbaugh, there is plenty to like in Landisville. Like the return of two-way thumper Deyvid Palepale to anchor both lines. He has scholarship offers from Temple and Louisville in his back pocket, before playing a single down in his junior season. More good news: Reliable safety-men Braydon Felsinger and Brian Williams are back to patrol the deep middle, and cover-man Gabe Benjamin returns to help anchor the secondary. Hempfield should also be strong at linebacker, where Grant Hoover, Jacob Karkoska and Aidan Shorter return to inflict more damage there. Hoover and Stephen Katch are reliable ball-carriers out of the backfield, and those guys, plus Andy Garcia and Micah Gates returning on the flanks, will help out the new QB. Hempfield will also feature one of the top returning specialists in the league in Cannon Biscoe. Do not underestimate that. Some grad losses, sure. Hey, it happens. But there is a lot of good mo flowing in Knights’ camp. Definitely keep an eyeball on what this crew is doing, especially when the Section 1 race starts percolating.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 44-12 overall, with four trips to the District 3 playoffs, including a championship banner in 2017.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Nine section championships, the last in 2019, capping a run of three Section 1 crowns in a row. It’s been an excellent run as of late in Neffsville.

COACH: Mark Evans (11th season at Manheim Township; 79-36 overall with the Streaks and 25th season overall, including a stint at Elco, for a 153-105 mark).

2021 RECAP: 3-2 L-L League Section 1 (T-2nd place), 6-5 overall (Lost to Central York 26-14 in the D3-6A quarterfinals).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Manheim Central, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-2 Dallastown, 7 p.m.; 9-10 @ Harrisburg, 1 p.m.; 9-16 @ Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Hempfield, 7 p.m. (Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy Game); 9-30 McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Reading, 7 p.m.; 10-21 Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Wilson, 7 p.m.

* Circle the season-opener at Cumberland Valley, where the Eagles will be christening their shiny new turf-surface field — and other assorted amenities in the complex — at Chapman Field in Mechanicsburg. Cumberland Valley will be hosting the PIAA championship games later in December.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-5

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: WR-DB Elijah Fonseca, WR Michael Heckman, OT-DT Wes Hoffman, WR Anthony Ivey (2021 L-L League Section 1 Receiver of the Year; PA Football Writers Class 6A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 6A All-State; 2022 Big 33 participant), RB-DB Isaiah Jones, OG Quinn Kavannaugh, DB Sheron Maxie, TE-LB-K-P Matt O’Gorman, C Michael O’Hara, DE Jackson Roache (2021 L-L League Section 1 Defensive Lineman of the Year), OT-DT Alex Romano, OT-DT Carter Rusnak, RB Matt Torres, LB Ty Washington.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB-LB Declan Clancy, C-LB Austin Day, RB-DB Nick Good, QB Hayden Johnson, WR Landon Kennel, WR-DB Charlie Kingsbury, RB-LB Jake Laubach, DE Eli Rodriguez, DB Asher Wolfe.

QUESTION MARK: There are any number of key — and beefy — O-line guys to replace up front; Wes Hoffman, Quinn Kavannaugh, Michael O’Hara, Alex Romano and Carter Rusnak, who were all trench stalwarts and people-movers for the Streaks, have exited stage left. They’ll be missed. Manheim Township must also replace Big 33 pick and Penn State recruit Anthony Ivey on the flanks, scat-back Isaiah Jones out of the backfield, gritty ‘backer and D ringleader Ty Washington, and specialist du jour Matt O’Gorman. Among others. Can’t lie: The Streaks’ key-players-lost list makes you scratch your head. But coach Mark Evans’ preseason roster is a sturdy 73 players deep, so the reinforcements are coming.

THE SKINNY: Find some new O-line road graders up front, and the rest of the offense is in great shape with 2,000-yard passer Hayden Johnson back for his junior season, after a breakout, all-star soph campaign last fall. Johnson is a pin-point passer, and nothing seemed to rattle him in the pocket last year. And he’ll have a couple of sure-handed wideouts at his disposal in Landon Kennel and Charlie Kingsbury, giving the Streaks an outstanding pitch-and-catch troika. The backfield is also in good shape with Nick Good and Jake Laubach returning to get carries, and keep an eye on safety-man Asher Wolfe in the back, and Declan Clancy, who had a hello-world freshman season last fall, and he’s primed for even bigger and better things on both sides of the ball moving forward. There are some big holes to spackle in Streaks’ camp, so it might look a bit different when Manheim Township hits the field at Cumberland Valley in Week 1. But we don’t think it will take very long for Evans and his lieutenants to get said holes smoothed over, and have the Streaks very much in the thick of the Section 1 chase when crunch time rolls around.

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 5-44 overall. Last year’s Week 1 nonleague win at Reading snapped the Tornado’s hair-pulling 26-game losing streak, dating back to midway through the 2018 season.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Nine section championships in Tornado Alley, the last one back in 2003 under skipper Scott Feldman.

COACH: Ben Thompson (2nd season; 2-8 overall).

2021 RECAP: 0-5 L-L League Section 1 (6th place), 2-8 overall.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Executive Education Academy Charter, 1 p.m. (scrimmage); 8-27 John Bartram, 1 p.m. (at Villanova University); 9-2 Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Hempfield, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; 10-7 @ Reading, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Wilson, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

* No nonleague Battle of the Roses Trophy Game vs. York for this 2-year cycle. We’ll see if the Tornado and the Bearcats can jive on a date for 2024-25. McCaskey is also currently the only L-L League team set to play at a neutral site this season; the Tornado will take on Philly’s John Bartram in their season-opener on Aug. 27 in Villanova University’s on-campus stadium. That’s a Saturday, 1 p.m. kickoff on the mainline, just outside of Philly. Villanova is hosting a number of games that weekend as part of a kickoff series event. McCaskey, which was originally set to host Bartram, agreed to participate and play at a neutral site in the Wildcats’ stadium. Should be a fun experience for the Tornado crew.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Multi-Motion

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 3-4

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: WR-DB Isaac Burks, WR-DB Zyaire Corteguera, RB-LB Basir Epps, WR-DB Josiah Gray, C-DE-LS Bobby Lischner, RB-LB Ruben Pabon, K-P Dale Sallie.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: WR Will Almeyda, TE-LB Jose Garcia, QB Matthew Remash.

QUESTION MARK: Fresh faces aplenty in Tornado Alley, where Ben Thompson, now the full-time skipper after guiding McCaskey in an interim role last fall, must replace 16 total starters, including nine offensive weapons from 2021. That includes the Tornado’s entire starting O-line, so McCaskey will be breaking in a gaggle of first-time starters up front in the all-important trench department. Keep your eyes peeled on that group’s maturation process.

THE SKINNY: Thompson’s biggest scheme tweak will come on the defensive side, where he’s installed a 3-4 look after McCaskey went 4-2-5 on D last fall. The best news in Tornado camp is that QB Matthew Remash returns for his third season behind center, and he has a big arm. Having Will Almeyda back on the flanks will help out in the pitch-and-catch department, and Jose Garcia returns to anchor the D from his LB spot; he’ll be sliding back there from D-end. Should be plenty of athletes in tow for McCaskey. But keep an eye on both lines, especially the new-look O-line corps. They’ll need to bond. Quickly.

PENN MANOR COMETS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 14-34 overall. Last year’s 5-5 mark was the first time the Comets finished .500 or better since 2014, when Penn Manor went 6-5 and clinched a spot in the District 3 playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Two section championships for the Comets, but none since 1984, the longest drought among league teams that have captured at least one section flag. Penn Manor’s other crown was in 1974, in the third season of the league’s existence.

COACH: John Brubaker (8th season; 16-52 overall).

FUN FACT: Former Lampeter-Strasburg coach John Manion joined Brubaker’s staff as an assistant coach this offseason. Manion guided the Pioneers to great heights in his 23 years on L-S’s sideline; his teams won 177 games, eight section championships and three D3 crowns. After a year away, Manion is back.

2021 RECAP: 1-4 L-L League Section 1 (5th place), 5-5 overall. That included back-to-back exhilarating, at-the-wire victories over Warwick, in Week 4, and Solanco, in Week 5.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 Elizabethtown, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Solanco, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Reading, 7 p.m.; 9-30 @ Hempfield, 7 p.m. (Battle of 462 Trophy Game); 10-7 Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Wilson, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ McCaskey, 7 p.m.

* Penn Manor gets section heavyweights Hempfield, Wilson and Manheim Township all within a dizzying 4-week clip starting in late September, so the Comets will know exactly where they stand coming out of that stretch.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Triple-Option, Spread.

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-2-5, 3-3.

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: RB Ethan Adelman, OT-DT Pedro Gomez, DB Ty Grassel, WR-DB Erik Hinkle, OL Evan Jurgensen, WR-DB McCabe Kreider.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: RB Noah Bolin, LB Adam Ditmer, TE-DE Mike Evans, WR-LB Q.J. Hanna, RB-LB Jimmy Keck, OG-DE Jordan Martin, RB-LB Jon Osman, DT Sebastian Rivera, K-P Peter Skiadas, WR-DB DeShawn Staley, RB-LB Spencer Stuart, C-DT Kyle Sullenberger, WR-DB Clark Wagstaff, QB-DB-P Eli Warfel, OT-DT Ty Washington, C-DT Peyton Witmer.

QUESTION MARK: Can the Comets build off last season’s success, and keep developing the intestinal fortitude to annually compete with the elite Section 1 programs? Vet skipper John Brubaker certainly hopes so, after watching his team pull off some excellent late-game heroics last fall. Ask Warwick and Solanco. The pieces are here; check out that lengthy key-players-returning list. Now it’s up to the current batch of players to take the next step and start climbing the Section 1 leaderboard.

THE SKINNY: Some great news first; Penn Manor is set to return 16 total starters — eight on both sides of the ball — and that’s an awesome start for a program itching to turn the corner. QB Eli Warfel returns to pilot the offense, and he should get plenty of protection from a vet O-line, anchored by Jordan Martin, Kyle Sullenberger, Ty Washington and Peyton Witmer. Beef is a good thing, and the Comets have that department covered. Noah Bolin and Jon Osman both got ample carries out of the backfield last fall, while DeShawn Staley, Q.J. Hanna and Clark Wagstaff are experienced flank pass-catchers; Wagstaff hauled in the Hail Mary TD pass from Warfel to stun Warwick at the horn last fall. Keep an eye on Adam Ditmer from his LB slot, and K Peter Skiadas returns as a reliable booter. Gotta believe Penn Manor keeps trending upward this time around. A win over one of those usual-suspect Section 1 favorites would certainly get everyone’s attention.

READING RED KNIGHTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 10-32 overall, including a trip to the Eastern Conference playoffs in 2019. Reading is just 1-10 since that postseason game, a setback against Lebanon.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: Reading was on board from 1987 through 2009, and won four section championships, the last one in 2003. Incredibly, Wilson and Manheim Township have won outright or shared every Section 1 title since the Knights shared that 2003 crown with McCaskey.

COACH: Troy Godinet (1st season).

2021 RECAP: 0-4 Berks Section 1 (6th place), 1-7 overall. Reading had to cancel a Week 5 nonleague date vs. North County (Maryland) and its Week 6 league matchup against Governor Mifflin because of COVID-19 issues. Hence the Knights playing just eight games. It’s been an odd couple of seasons for Reading; in 2020, the Knights played spring ball, coming off a COVID-19 shutdown in the school the previous fall. Reading participated in the United X League, going 0-3 there and 0-5 overall. That’s just 13 games — and one victory — in the last two seasons for this bunch, who are jonesing for some normalcy.

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 West Scranton, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 @ Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Muhlenberg, 7 p.m. (Battle of the Border); 9-9 Red Lion, 7 p.m.; 9-16 Wilson, 7 p.m.; 9-23 @ Penn Manor; 9-30 Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-7 McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 10-14 Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; 10-21 @ Central York, 7 p.m.; 10-28 Hempfield, 7 p.m.

* What a perfect way for Reading to re-enter the L-L League: Week 4 at home vs. old pal Wilson in the section lid-lifter. Nice job there, Mr. Schedule Maker. Stretch-drive includes dates vs. Manheim Township and Hempfield, so the Knights will have a big say in who survives this race.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Shotgun Spread

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: Multiple

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: QB Daryonel Fontanez, WR Jayse Ganns, RB Joandy Nunez, LB Josh Orozco, DB Josh Williams, WR-DB DeShawn Wilson.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: DB Xavier Beatty, QB-DB Amier Burdine, OL Romeo Fuentes, LB Gabe Laws, DL Karim Martinez, DB David Philistin, OL Jose Torres.

QUESTION MARK: Amier Burdine returns behind center after missing all of last season with a cranky shoulder. The quicker he can get cozy, the better, as the Knights will have a new leader in Troy Godinet, a former standout player for Reading. Back in his senior season in 2003, he piled up 103 tackles to earn L-L League all-star honors, helping the Knights share the Section 1 crown. Godinet went on to play for Mansfield University, and he spent the last four years as Reading’s linebacker coach and D-coordinator, and he slides in for Andre Doyle in the captain’s seat this season. Godinet has seized the reins and hit the ground running, as the Knights look to get things turned around. Stat.

THE SKINNY: Godinet says his squad should be strong up front — Romeo Fuentes and Jose Torres return to anchor the O-line — and that’s certainly a great start for Reading, as it rejoins the L-L League and preps to see plenty of big boys in the trenches in the coming months. The Knights lost some key-cog playmakers to graduation — DeShawn Wilson was a whirling-dervish, TD-making standout; he scored five touchdowns in a nonleague victory over Lebanon last fall — but the return of Burdine to pilot the ship should definitely help, as Reading says hello to some old friends.

WILSON BULLDOGS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

LAST 5 SEASONS: 41-15 overall, with four trips to the District 3 playoffs, including a spot in last year’s D3-6A title game.

L-L LEAGUE HISTORY: A league-record 29 section championships for Wilson, with 28 in Section 1 and one in Section 2, in 1999. The Bulldogs have won 12 of the last 14 Section 1 crowns — including last year’s title, making it two in a row — and 16 since 2000. Wilson also won nine Section 1 flags in a row, from 2008 through 2016. The Bulldogs won a league-record 68 section games in a row during that blitzkrieg clip.

COACH: Doug Dahms (17th season; 170-35 overall).

2021 RECAP: 5-0 L-L League Section 1 (champs), 9-4 overall (Beat York 50-32 in the D3-6A quarterfinals; beat Central York 14-11 in the D3-6A semifinals; lost to Harrisburg 14-10 in the D3-6A championship).

2022 SCHEDULE: 8-20 @ Coatesville, 10 a.m. (scrimmage); 8-26 Roman Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-2 @ Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.; 9-9 Martin Luther King, 7 p.m.; 9-16 @ Reading, 7 p.m.; 9-23 Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; 10-1 @ Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m. (Gurski-Linn Trophy Game); 10-7 Hempfield, 7 p.m.; 10-14 @ Penn Manor, 7 p.m.; 10-21 McCaskey, 7 p.m.; 10-28 @ Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

* Yes, the Governor Mifflin showdown — trumpets blaring — is on a Saturday. In Shillington. At 1 p.m. on Oct. 1. Mark your calendars accordingly and don’t be late. Also hang a star next to Week 10, when Wilson visits Manheim Township. Gotta believe any number of scenarios and implications will be on the table that night in Neffsville.

OFFENSIVE SCHEME: Zone Read

DEFENSIVE SCHEME: 4-4, 4-3

KEY PLAYERS LOST FROM 2021: QB-DB Gannon Brubaker, WR Sean Dendall, DB Josh Drake, C-DT Jack Durning, WR-LB T.J. Flite, OT Kyle Hassler, QB Brad Hoffman, DB Erick Jackson, RB-LB Jadyn Jones, RB-LB Gavin Lenart, DT Dominic Memmo, OG-DE Jon Ramsey (2021 L-L League Section 1 Outstanding Lineman of the Year; 2021 L-L League Section 1 Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 6A All-State), DT Elian Rodriguez, OG-DE Alex Worley.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING THIS SEASON: DB Eddie Case, DB Nick Cracona, OT Jack Dendall, LB Landon Farrell, OG Brendan Hopp, TE Brady Kline, WR-DB Cam Jones (2021 L-L League Section 1 Defensive Back of the Year; 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 6A All-State; 2021 PA Football News Class 6A All-State), LB Ryan McMillian, K Ben Rada, DB Spencer Thenga, DE Nick Weitzel.

QUESTION MARK: Wilson lost a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Jadyn Jones and Brad Hoffman, so finding some new go-to, play-making skill kids in the backfield will be a top priority. The Bulldogs must replace Brad Hoffman behind center, and coach Doug Dahms’ preseason notables has Tommy Hunsicker and Adam Woods looking to win that job. Replacing Jones as the feature back won’t be easy, but look for Cleveland Harding and Nick Fiorino to get more carries moving forward. Wilson has to replace 13 total starters in all. Seems like the Bulldogs have to replace a bunch of starters every fall. And they still end up in the winner’s circle at the finish line. That’s a neat trick. Truth be told, it speaks volumes about Wilson’s rock-solid program, which doesn’t take the next-man-up mantra lightly.

THE SKINNY: Wilson does return some serious studs, and Dahms is particularly A-OK with the Bulldogs’ returning D talent. That includes 'backers Landon Farrell and Ryan McMillian, edge rusher Nick Weitzel and reigning Section 1 DB of the Year Cam Jones. Jack Dendall and Brendan Hopp return to anchor the O-line, Ben Rada — who booted the game-winning FG in the waning seconds to beat Central York in the D3-6A semifinals last fall — is back, and the new QB will have an ultra reliable target in blue-chip TE Brady Kline. We’re anxious to see how Jones follows up his jaw-dropping junior season, when he returned seven kickoffs/punts for touchdowns, piled up 1,375 all-purpose yards and scored 13 touchdowns in all. He’s a can’t-miss talent. Don’t miss the Bulldogs in your travels this fall. It might look a little different out of the chute, but don’t be surprised if they’re in line to win their 30th section championship come late October. It’s what they do.

