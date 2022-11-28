2022 Cocalico at Exeter D3 Championship
Buy Now

Jacob Kohl (5) leads Cocalico onto the field before kickoff against Exeter during District 3 Class 5A football championship action at Exeter High School’s Don Thomas Stadium in Reading on Friday, November 25, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

Top L-L League football individual performances through Week 14 playoff action
SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage of all 4 football playoff games involving L-L League teams

Cocalico and Wyomissing are set to play in PIAA semifinal showdowns, as the Eagles and the Spartans — L-L League Section 4 foes — remain in line to play for state gold. It’ll be Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland in 5A on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mansion Park in Altoona, and Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti in 3A  on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Germantown Super Site in Philadelphia, and we’ll spend the week breaking down those matchups. FYI: Wyo KO'd Goretti 42-6 in last year's 3A state semifinals. The rematch, once again, is for a spot in the PIAA finale.

1. Wyomissing is sailing right along with a 13-0 record, as the Spartans try and get back to the PIAA-3A title game for the third year in a row. Goretti, out of the Philly Catholic League in D12, is riding a 7-game winning streak, with four of those wins coming via shutout. The Saints’ three losses this fall: 21-0 to Penn Charter, 26-14 to Bonner-Prendergast and 29-14 to Conwell-Egan. Those teams are a combined 22-12, and Prendie is set to play D3 winner Bishop McDevitt in a 4A state semifinal. ... The other 3A state semifinal pits D6 champ Central Martinsburg vs. D7 champ Belle Vernon.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Cocalico is 10-4, with seven straight wins. Pine-Richland is 11-3 with 10 wins in a row. The Rams’ losses this fall: 42-0 to Pickerington North (Ohio), 33-28 to Penn Hills and 13-3 to Seneca Valley. Those teams are a combined 19-14; Pickerington North was a playoff qualifier in Ohio. … Cocalico’s losses: 21-7 to Solanco, 35-19 to Manheim Central, 23-14 to Lampeter-Strasburg and 38-7 to Wyomissing. Those teams are a combined 44-6. Solanco was 11-1, won the Section 3 title and was the top seed in the D3-5A bracket. Central was 11-2 and played in the D3-4A title game. L-S was 9-3 and fell to Central in the D3-4A semifinals. And Wyo is still playing. Safe to say Cocalico is battle-tested. ... The other 5A semifinal features D1 champ Upper Dublin vs. D12 champ Imhotep Charter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. A Pine-Richland player to know: LB Max Heckert has 100-plus tackles. He and his D mates will be tasked with slowing down Cocalico’s Veer attack, which has been churning on all cylinders during the Eagles’ playoff run. Cocalico FB Sam Steffey is a 1,700-yard rusher with 23 TD romps.

2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Review

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags