From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Cocalico and Wyomissing are set to play in PIAA semifinal showdowns, as the Eagles and the Spartans — L-L League Section 4 foes — remain in line to play for state gold. It’ll be Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland in 5A on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mansion Park in Altoona, and Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti in 3A on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Germantown Super Site in Philadelphia, and we’ll spend the week breaking down those matchups. FYI: Wyo KO'd Goretti 42-6 in last year's 3A state semifinals. The rematch, once again, is for a spot in the PIAA finale.

1. Wyomissing is sailing right along with a 13-0 record, as the Spartans try and get back to the PIAA-3A title game for the third year in a row. Goretti, out of the Philly Catholic League in D12, is riding a 7-game winning streak, with four of those wins coming via shutout. The Saints’ three losses this fall: 21-0 to Penn Charter, 26-14 to Bonner-Prendergast and 29-14 to Conwell-Egan. Those teams are a combined 22-12, and Prendie is set to play D3 winner Bishop McDevitt in a 4A state semifinal. ... The other 3A state semifinal pits D6 champ Central Martinsburg vs. D7 champ Belle Vernon.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Cocalico is 10-4, with seven straight wins. Pine-Richland is 11-3 with 10 wins in a row. The Rams’ losses this fall: 42-0 to Pickerington North (Ohio), 33-28 to Penn Hills and 13-3 to Seneca Valley. Those teams are a combined 19-14; Pickerington North was a playoff qualifier in Ohio. … Cocalico’s losses: 21-7 to Solanco, 35-19 to Manheim Central, 23-14 to Lampeter-Strasburg and 38-7 to Wyomissing. Those teams are a combined 44-6. Solanco was 11-1, won the Section 3 title and was the top seed in the D3-5A bracket. Central was 11-2 and played in the D3-4A title game. L-S was 9-3 and fell to Central in the D3-4A semifinals. And Wyo is still playing. Safe to say Cocalico is battle-tested. ... The other 5A semifinal features D1 champ Upper Dublin vs. D12 champ Imhotep Charter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. A Pine-Richland player to know: LB Max Heckert has 100-plus tackles. He and his D mates will be tasked with slowing down Cocalico’s Veer attack, which has been churning on all cylinders during the Eagles’ playoff run. Cocalico FB Sam Steffey is a 1,700-yard rusher with 23 TD romps.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage