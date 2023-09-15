After a prolonged four-day odyssey filled with lightning delays, postponements and paused games, Week 3 of the L-L League football season finally wrapped up on Monday night. And with it brings the start of Week 4, the true beginning of section play across the league.
One game already took place on Thursday, and 18 contests are set to kick off tonight, with a classic Berks rivalry following on Saturday between Wyomissing and Berks Catholic.
In Lancaster County proper, there are a number of particularly interesting matchups to watch out for. The one with far-reaching statewide implications is one of the few non-league games on the schedule: District 1 heavyweight Spring-Ford at L-L powerhouse Manheim Township, two of the hottest, highest-scoring Class 6A teams in Pennsylvania.
Along with Manheim Township and Wyomissing, a number of teams will be looking to stay unbeaten on the season, many of them having home games: Cedar Crest (hosting Penn Manor in Section One), Exeter (facing Governor Mifflin in another traditional Berks rivalry game for Section Two), Ephrata (the only 3-0 team on the road at Solanco), Garden Spot (taking on Daniel Boone in Section Three), Twin Valley (battling Fleetwood in another Section Three contest), Elco (welcoming Conrad Weiser in Section Four), Lampeter-Strasburg (squaring off against Donegal in a suddenly hot Section Four bout), Hamburg (getting reigning District 3 Class 2A runner-up Annville-Cleona in a key Section Five game) and Lancaster Catholic (playing against Columbia in another Section Five contest).
In addition to the previously mentioned Wyomissing/Berks Catholic and Exeter/Governor Mifflin games, another Berks rivalry will take place in Section One between Wilson and Reading. Warwick at Conestoga Valley rounds out the prime matchups for Week 4.
LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for a majority of them
You can also follow along by watching our list on Twitter.
Friday (all times at 7 p.m.)
Saturday
