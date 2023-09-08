The L-L League football season keeps bullrushing forward as another truckload of games arrives for Week 3.

There were 25 games scheduled for Friday night. But only 11 of those contests resulted in final scores. The other 14 games were postponed or suspended. They will be played/completed on Monday or Saturday. Check below for the updated schedue.

The juiciest battle on the Week 3 slate is most definitely a rematch of last season's Class 6A District 3 championship. Manheim Township will be looking for redemption as the Blue Streaks host Harrisburg, the reigning champs who won 44-6 in 2022.

Another prime Class 6A showdown awaits over in York County as Hempfield travels to Central York. Meanwhile, in Cumberland County, Wyomissing will take on Trinity in a state heavyweight bout between the defending District 3 Class 3A and Class 2A champs.

Back in Lancaster County, there is a trio of matchups involving all 2-0 L-L teams sure to excite: Cedar Crest at Warwick, Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley and Lancaster Catholic at Octorara. Lastly, perennial powerhouses Manheim Central and Cocalico will face off in Denver in a classic rivalry game.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for a majority of them, with the help of our new partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.

You can also follow along by watching our list on Twitter.

Friday

Saturday

Monday

