After a superstacked Week One of L-L League football, Week Two is a bit more spread out.

Four games kicked off Thursday night (click here to check out those recaps), with 22 more coming Friday evening and another, the Brave Bowl between Octorara and Pequea Valley, on Saturday morning.

Scoreboard: Coverage of all 27 Week 2 games involving L-L League football teams

The most intriguing game may be on Manheim Central's end, as the Barons travel across state lines to the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic in Delaware. They'll take on Smyrna, who won the Class 3A state title in The Blue Hen State last season.

Back in Pennsylvania, there will be a handful of grudge-match games featuring traditional rivalries, including Ephrata vs. Warwick, Solanco vs. Cocalico and Muhlenberg vs. Reading. Donegal will also be looking to avenge a playoff loss from last year against York Suburban, while Lancaster Catholic looks to dominate Delone Catholic after doing the same against York Catholic in week one.

Hempfield and Manheim Township have a pair of York-Adams League opponents in York (William Penn) and Dallastown, respectively. Meanwhile, Wilson and Governor Mifflin will host two tough Mid-Penn squads in Central Dauphin and Carlisle. Lastly, Twin Valley will play under the lights at Hersheypark Stadium against Lower Dauphin.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for a majority of them, with the help of our new partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.

You can also follow along by watching our list on Twitter.

Friday

Manheim Central vs. Smyrna (Delaware) at Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic at Abessinio Stadium, Salesianum (Delaware), 3:30 p.m. — Jeff Reinhart, @JeffReinhart77; Chris Knight, @phojoknight

Executive Education Academy at Berks Catholic, 5 p.m. — John Nagy

Hempfield at York (William Penn), 7 p.m. — Jason Guarente, @JasonGuarente

Manheim Township at Dallastown, 7 p.m. — Daryl Simione, @DJSimione2

McCaskey at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m. — Kyle Morgan, @KMorganLNP

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, 7 p.m. — Dave Byrne, @dbyrneman

Muhlenberg vs. Reading, 7 p.m. — Sam Cavalieri, @TheRealSCav

Central Dauphin at Wilson, 7 p.m. — Mike Drago, @mdrago59

Conestoga Valley at Daniel Boone, 7 p.m. — Andrew Clauser, @andrew_BerksFB

Exeter at Boyertown, 7 p.m. — Chris DeAntonio, @ChrisDeAntonio

Carlisle at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m. — Sean McBryan, @SeanMcBryan

Ephrata at Warwick, 7 p.m. — Bruce Morgan, @BruceMorgan8

Conrad Weiser at Fleetwood, 7 p.m. — Mike Mitchell, @mtmjr1133

Solanco at Cocalico, 7 p.m. — Eric Stark, @EricGStark

Twin Valley vs. Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m. — Mike Gross, @MikeGrossLNP

Donegal at York Suburban, 7 p.m. — Kyle Kutz, @TheKyleKutz

Wyomissing at Pottsville, 7 p.m. — Matt Gaffney, @GaffReports

Hanover at Columbia, 7 p.m. — Mike Pollis, @MichaelPollis

Hamburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m. — Logan Moyer, @ByLoganMoyer

York Tech at Kutztown, 7 p.m. — Brian Markley, @BryDollaSign

Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m. — John Walk, @JWalkLNP

Susquehanna Township at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m. — Dave Bohr, @David_Bohr

Saturday

Pequea Valley at Octorara, 11 a.m. — Jeff Reinhart, @JeffReinhart77