Year two of super-sized L-L League football is about to kick off, and fittingly, week one is about as densely packed as one could imagine.

28 games are on the slate this evening. That's a lot of football for one night.

Notably, Cocalico and Wyomissing will begin their District 3 title defenses. The Eagles, who went on a stellar run in the 5A playoffs before knocking off Exeter to advance to states, will head to Warwick for a marquee matchup. Meanwhile, the Spartans will host Kennard-Dale in a non-league contest, looking to begin their path to another Class 3A championship.

Rivalry games are another major theme in week one. Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco will battle each other in the Milk Jug game down in Quarryville. Up in Berks County, Exeter hosts Daniel Boone in the Pig Iron Bowl, while Fleetwood and Kutztown are duking it out for the Hall of Fame Trophy.

Backyard rivals Elizabethtown and Donegal will also face off, as will cross-river foes Columbia and Eastern York and county neighbors Lebanon and Palmyra. While not a traditional rivalry game, Manheim Township and Cumberland Valley are squaring up for a rematch from last year's Class 6A district playoffs, where the Blue Streaks came away with a late win.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for a majority of them, with the help of our new partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.

You can also follow along by watching our list on Twitter.

L-L Football Exclusive newsletter brings you news, notes and more; here's how to sign up

Cocalico at Warwick — Jeff Reinhart, @JeffReinhart77; Bruce Morgan, @BruceMorgan8; Chris Knight, @phojoknight

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco — John Walk, @JWalkLNP

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Township — Mike Gross, @MikeGrossLNP

Dallastown at Hempfield — Jason Guarente, @JasonGuarente

John Bartram at McCaskey — Mike Pollis, @MichaelPollis

Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor — Dave Byrne, @dbyrneman

Central Dauphin East vs. Reading — Andrew Clauser, @andrew_BerksFB

Northeast Philadelphia at Cedar Crest — Tom Arnold, @TomArnold0407

Wilson at Roman Catholic — Rick Woelfel

Daniel Boone at Exeter — Mike Mitchell, @mtmjr1133

Governor Mifflin at Spring-Ford — Matt Hagy, @RealMatty_Ice

West Chester East at Manheim Central — Eric Stark, @EricGStark

Octorara at Muhlenberg — Sean McBryan, @SeanMcBryan

Elizabethtown at Donegal — Kyle Morgan, @KMorganLNP

Red Lion at Ephrata — Matt Pawlikowski, @MattPawlik5

Kutztown at Fleetwood — John Nagy

Conrad Weiser at Garden Spot — Daryl Simione, @DJSimione2

Schuylkill Valley at Twin Valley — Mike Drago, @mdrago59

Berks Catholic at Loyalsock — Logan Moyer, @ByLoganMoyer

Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale — Sam Cavalieri, @TheRealSCav

Hanover at Annville-Cleona — Dave Bohr, @David_Bohr

Columbia at Eastern York — Will Welliver, @WillWelliver

Halifax at Hamburg — Chris DeAntonio, @ChrisDeAntonio

Biglerville at Pequea Valley — Kyle Kutz, @TheKyleKutz