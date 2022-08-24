L-L Football Media Day
Buy Now

Sports writer Amber Williams, left, talks with Twin Valley players during the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day at the LNP office in Lancaster Friday August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Here’s a snapshot of each of the five potential section races in the freshly expanded, 37-team Lancaster-Lebanon League, now featuring Berks League opponents, this fall.

Section One 

Teams: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Reading, Wilson.

Expect to again see Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township near the top, while Penn Manor potentially knocks on the door.

Wilson is the defending section champ and last year’s District Three Class 6A runner-up but has to replace its QB, running back and 13 starters overall. Still, the Bulldogs have proven the ability to reload year after year, and has one of the most dynamic weapons in the league in receiver/returner/D-back Cam Jones, an all-state pick last fall who has scholarship offers from Army, Bucknell, Buffalo, Marshall and Robert Morris.

Hempfield needs a QB and a few new O-linemen, but should be competitive again in the third year under coach George Eager, who steered the Knights to the District Three Class 6A semifinals last season.

In a somewhat similar boat of reloading is Manheim Township, as the Blue Streaks will have a brand new offensive line, but does return 2,000-yard passer Hayden Johnson along with some skill players who will assume larger roles.

Penn Manor won one game in league play last season but finished 5-5 overall, its first non-losing season since 2014. Now the Comets have arguably the most experienced varsity lineup in the section and have aspirations to compete for a section crown.

Cedar Crest should remain competitive with talent back at QB and receiver, but the Falcons have gaps to fill up front and need to replace workhorse back and leading tackler Aadyn Richards.

McCaskey and Reading hope to take steps forward.

The Red Tornado have to replace 16 starters, including their entire O-line, but big-bodied QB Matthew Remash, the L-L boys javelin champion last spring, is back under center for a third season.

Reading is a section newcomer from Berks County but was previously a L-L member from 1987 to 2009. The Red Knights are coming off a one-win season but have a new head coach, should be strong up front, and see the return of QB Amier Burdine, who missed last season with a shoulder injury.

L-L League football players and coaches from Media Day [photos]

1 of 69