Here’s a snapshot of each of the five potential section races in the freshly expanded, 37-team Lancaster-Lebanon League, now featuring Berks League opponents, this fall.
Section One
Teams: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Reading, Wilson.
Expect to again see Wilson, Hempfield, Manheim Township near the top, while Penn Manor potentially knocks on the door.
Wilson is the defending section champ and last year’s District Three Class 6A runner-up but has to replace its QB, running back and 13 starters overall. Still, the Bulldogs have proven the ability to reload year after year, and has one of the most dynamic weapons in the league in receiver/returner/D-backCam Jones, an all-state pick last fall who has scholarship offers from Army, Bucknell, Buffalo, Marshall and Robert Morris.
Hempfield needs a QB and a few new O-linemen, but should be competitive again in the third year under coach George Eager, who steered the Knights to the District Three Class 6A semifinals last season.
In a somewhat similar boat of reloading is Manheim Township, as the Blue Streaks will have a brand new offensive line, but does return 2,000-yard passer Hayden Johnson along with some skill players who will assume larger roles.
Penn Manor won one game in league play last season but finished 5-5 overall, its first non-losing season since 2014. Now the Comets have arguably the most experienced varsity lineup in the section and have aspirations to compete for a section crown.
Cedar Crest should remain competitivewith talent back at QB and receiver, but the Falcons have gaps to fill up front and need to replace workhorse back and leading tackler Aadyn Richards.
McCaskey and Reading hope to take steps forward.
The Red Tornado have to replace 16 starters, including their entire O-line, but big-bodied QB Matthew Remash, the L-L boys javelin champion last spring, is back under center for a third season.
Reading is a section newcomer from Berks County but was previously a L-L member from 1987 to 2009. The Red Knights are coming off a one-win season but have a new head coach, should be strong up front, and see the return of QBAmier Burdine, who missed last season with a shoulder injury.
From left, Hamburg's Charles Sheppard, Xander Menapace and Kevin McFarland at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Kutztown's Brenden Ackley, Ryan Cardinale, Dakota Thomas and Tyler Hallock at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Northern Lebanon's James Voight, Jared Ecenroad, Moises Gonzalez and Luke Shaffer at the L-L League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Lancaster Catholic's Eddie Dresch, Jaevon Parker and Kyle Wassell at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Schuylkill Valley's Brayden Woods, Michael Good and Sabier Mateo at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Columbia's Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Artie Poindexter and Chris Sabino at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Conrad Weiser's Adam Knoll, Devon Parham, Nate Casiano, Ethan Rex, Trey Dianna and Donovan Gingrich at Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Lampeter-Strasburg's Tristen Showers, Hunter Hildenbrand and Tre Spahr at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Daniel Boone's Trey Quinter, Ryan Souder, Draven Klick, Tony Rulli and Robbie Burns at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Muhlenberg's Giovanni Cavanna, Drew Fidler and Tucker Bellanca at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Governor Mifflin's Ayden Martin, Delsin McNeil and Gerrell McNeil at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, Manheim Central's Wyatt Kupres, Rocco Daugherty and Landon McGallicher at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
From left, McCaskey's Onearl Parker, Matthew Remash, Jalen Cintron and Hajah Bogle at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day festivities at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.
