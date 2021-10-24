Here is what we learned about Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams from the Week 9 games, as told by the reporters who covered all the action …

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: Nolan Groff had 205 receiving yards and three touchdowns catches in the Falcons' 40-15 win at Penn Manor on Friday. But even as Groff was burning the defense for scores of 73, 49 and 47 yards, the Comets could not focus purely on him. Other receivers like Ethan Heisey (3 catches for 36 yards) and Brayden Koehler (2 catches for 35 yards) were getting open as well and keeping Penn Manor honest. — Dave Bohr

HEMPFIELD: It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for the Black Knights. There was the setback against Cedar Crest that got everyone’s attention. Then came a thrilling victory over rival Manheim Township, setting up the Knights for Friday’s first-place showdown against Wilson. Hempfield had its chances — the Knights showed some great moxie coming back to tie the game at 21-21 in the fourth quarter — but ultimately came up short. The culprit: The Knights couldn’t stop the run, as the Bulldogs piled up 280 rushing yards, including all 78 yards on the ground on Wilson’s game-winning drive in the waning seconds. Hempfield has a traveling trophy game Friday vs. backyard rival Penn Manor, and the Knights are going to need a win to cement a District 3 Class 6A playoff bid. — Jeff Reinhart

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The Blue Streaks bounced back from their loss to Hempfield, but struggled at times with McCaskey and themselves. Penalties and an early turnover kept things interesting and it was a 7-7 game heading into the second quarter, before Township’s offense was finally able to take control; they finished with 314 yards of total offense in the first half alone, but only led 28-7 at the break. The Streaks’ defense, meanwhile, surrendered scoring plays of 25, 51 and 33 yards, all on the ground. — Joel Schreiner

McCASKEY: The Red Tornado was its own worst enemy at times in its lopsided loss to Manheim Township. McCaskey turned the ball over three times and was whistled for 13 penalties for 125 yards, including one that took a touchdown off the board late in the first quarter. On the very next play, the Tornado fumbled it away. — Joel Schreiner

PENN MANOR: It's hard to play uphill, but the Comets were playing from behind throughout in a 40-15 loss to Cedar Crest on Friday. Penn Manor was already down 27-3 at intermission, and there were signs they were pressing early in the third. A turnover on downs near midfield allowed Cedar Crest to go up 33-3, and two turnovers later in the half made a comeback impossible. Had the Comets stayed within shouting distance in the first half, those miscues may have never happened. —Dave Bohr

WILSON: Another football season, another section championship for the Bulldogs, who rode into Hempfield on Friday and put together a terrific 2-minute drill drive to knock off the Knights 28-21. Wilson clinched no worse than a tie for its — gulp — record 29th L-L League section championship. And this will be back-to-back crowns for the Bulldogs, who can clinch it outright with a win Friday against Manheim Township, which will make the trip to West Lawn. Circle that one. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 2

COCALICO: The Eagles' offensive line and fullback Anthony Bourassa continue to be a scary combination. Before Week 9, Bourassa's 313 yards in Week 4 were the single-game high amongst L-L League players this season. He eclipsed his own mark in Friday's come-from-behind 27-21 win over Warwick, chugging for 330 yards and two scores. He had three runs of 50 yards or more, including an 80-yard score. Kudos to Cocalico’s D for holding Warwick off the board over its last three possessions, and to QB Blayke Taddei, who completed just two passes, the second being a beautiful 33-yard arching throw hauled in by Steven Flinton for the go-ahead score. The Eagles clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 2 crown for the first time since 2016, and they’ll attempt to win it outright in the Week 10 battle with rival Manheim Central. — John Walk

CONESTOGA VALLEY: It was a tough week for the Buckskins. They lost to Solanco by a score of 37-0, and they had an incredibly difficult time moving the ball. CV totaled only 13 yards on the ground, and 107 yards through the air. On top of only having 120 total yards of offense, the Bucks turned the ball over four times. The one bright spot for CV was freshman quarterback Garrett Daniels, who went 8-for-13 passing for 70 yards and nine rushing yards. — Brian Markley

ELIZABETHTOWN: The Bears couldn't get much going offensively at Manheim Central on Friday. Their rushing attack had its worst outing of the season, only picking up 37 yards — though they lost 43 yards on two sacks and a botched snap on a punt. E-town's passing game, riding high after a nice three-game stretch, got tripped up as well. Josh Rudy threw for just 90 yards and got picked off twice. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: The Barons overcame a relatively slow start on offense to get the 42-0 shutout vs. E-town. They relied heavily on Jaden Weit's ground game during the middle two quarters; he had 85 yards and a TD on 16 carries. Rocco Daugherty (11 carries for 46 yards) and QB Judd Novak (8 carries for 44 yards) scored second-half TDs as well. Novak was actually quiet through the air, going 12 for 24 with 166 yards, but he did toss a TD to Owen Sensenig (6 catches for 92 yards). Sensenig and Kahlen Watt put the game on ice with special teams TDs in the fourth quarter. — Kyle Morgan

SOLANCO: There was some speculation about how the Golden Mules would react this week without game action last week. Well, turns out they were perfectly fine, as Solanco defeated Conestoga Valley 37-0 in what was a rout of the Buckskins. Bradley Weder looked good for his first time under the Friday night lights, going 3-for-6 for 93 yards and one passing touchdown. The Mules dominated with their ground game, tallying 215 rushing yards. If there was any rust from a week without game action, it didn’t show. — Brian Markley

WARWICK: Against Cocalico, Christian Royer tallied 110 rushing yards and two scores, wide receiver Cooper Eckert pulled in nine catches for 141 yards and QB Jack Reed completed 15 of 28 passes for 201 yards and a score. Reed did so in part by eluding tackles in the backfield and keeping plays alive with his legs. Some Warriors’ fans might still be upset with the way Friday's game ended, when a potential go-ahead pass to the goal line was ruled incomplete. But Warwick can't control the past. What it can control is its future. And that's a likely District 3 Class 5A playoff berth if it takes care of business at Conestoga Valley this Friday. Do that, and the Warriors are still very much a scary team for any opponent to face in November. — John Walk

SECTION 3

EPHRATA: Any momentum toward a possible L-L League Section 3 title by the Mountaineers was squelched in losses the last two weeks: 35-27 to Donegal and Friday’s 63-7 pasting by Lampeter-Strasburg. Ephrata’s lone bright spot against L-S was Jeremiah Knowles’ 73-yard kickoff return that set up their lone score near the end of the first half. He also had four catches for 38 yards, which was more than half of Ephrata’s 77 yards of total offense. “They beat us in every aspect,” Ephrata coach Kris Miller said. “We’ll come back ready to work and focus on Garden Spot.” — Phil Glatfelter

GARDEN SPOT: Running the football is still the key to winning games. The Spartans rushed 42 times for 263 yards — 40 for 265 if you don’t count knees taken — and everything they did offensively revolved off that in Garden Spot’s win over Lancaster Catholic. — Dave Byrne

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers put together a performance that few could find fault with. They totaled 414 yards of offense, 382 on the ground, held a plus-.500 Ephrata team to 77 yards of offense, scored on a fumble recovery and on a kickoff return, and got a perfect 9-for-9 PAT effort and booming kickoffs from Andrew Reidenbaugh in a 63-7 win over the Mounts. Quarterback Berkeley Wagner and running back Giovanni Malatesta each ran for three TDs and combined for 147 yards rushing on 17 carries. “We wanted to lean on our offensive line, and we did,” Wagner said. “And our running backs ran tough; they’re all good. We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things, and they did those things tonight.” — Phil Glatfelter

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Mason McClair is going to make some college coach, likely in Division III, a very happy man. As a receiver, his sure hands and superior body control have led to 28 catches for 485 yards and four touchdowns. As a slotback he’s run 23 times for 167 yards and two scores. As a kick returner, he is in a class of his own. His 242 return yards, and a touchdown, on six touches on Friday against Garden Spot added to his impressive season totals. — Dave Byrne

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: For the second week in a row, the Dutchmen ran headfirst into a steaming-hot offense. After Columbia singed A-C for 62 points and 448 yards last week, Octorara out-gained the Crimson Tide with a punishing 634-yard, 53-point effort, including 504 rushing yards in the win over A-C. So it’s back to the drawing board for the Dutchmen’s defense heading into Friday’s game vs. rival Elco. If you don't have a calculator handy, A-C has allowed 1,082 yards and 115 points in the last eight quarters. — Jeff Reinhart

COLUMBIA: Not that it wasn’t known already, but the Crimson Tide can score points in a hurry, and Columbia needed to do just that Friday against Elco. The Raiders controlled the time of possession during lengthy scoring drives, keeping Tide standout QB Robert Footman on the bench for long stretches. But when on the field, Footman did what he does best, complete passes and score points for his team. Columbia’s six scoring drives totaled a mere 20 plays. According to Footman, the key was composure. — Steve Navaroli

ELCO: The Raiders have a legit talent in senior running back Luke Williams, who managed 289 of the 362 yards gained by Elco at Columbia on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound back ran for 226 yards on a whopping 45 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught his team’s only two completions for 63 yards and another score. “He’s a great player, and he’s just as good a linebacker as he is a running back,” Columbia coach Bud Kyle said of Williams. The senior helped Elco manage scoring drives of 12, 14 and 16 plays, as the Raiders had 37 minutes of possession time against the Tide. — Steve Navaroli

NORTHERN LEBANON: Oh, what an aggressive defense can do. The Vikings attacked Pequea Valley’s quick-passing offense with a fast defensive line in Friday’s victory, eagerly getting to the quarterback, clogging passing lanes and forcing errant throws. The result was five turnovers, a safety, and two defensive touchdowns — both by senior defensive end Mitchell Hetrick — not to mention several short fields for the Vikings’ offense to go to work. — Daryl Simione

OCTORARA: The week off didn’t seem to bother the Braves, who torched Annville-Cleona for 634 yards — including 504 ground stripes — in a 53-7 win to remain on Columbia’s heels in the section chase — and very much in the mix for a District 3 Class 4A playoff invite. Plenty of heroes to go around vs. A-C, but RB Mike Trainor’s numbers popped off the stat sheet: 221 rushing yards on just nine carries — 24.5 yards per touch — with three TD runs, plus a TD catch for good measure. — Jeff Reinhart

PEQUEA VALLEY: No matter what, the Braves keep on fighting, and it was fittingly on Pequea Valley’s Senior Night that the team’s upperclassmen carried the mantle. Regardless of wins and losses, the seniors have exemplified playing with class and for one another all season long, and those are qualities the team’s coaches and younger players can use to move the program forward. — Daryl Simione

